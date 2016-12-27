Some gunmen have killed an aged couple in Ilorin and dumped their corpses into the well. Emerging details yesterday said the incident, which occurred during the week around Fate area, has left residents apprehensive as they prepare for Christmas.



But when contacted, the Kwara State Police Command said there was no need to fear as its men and officers will ensure safety of all. Sources closed to the couple claimed that the gruesome act followed a night raid on their residence by the invaders.



It was gathered that after shooting the couple, the assailants tied them and dumped their bodies inside a well nearby. The corpses were discovered by neighbours after searching the trail of blood left behind from the shooting.



Spokesman for the state police command, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident and promised that the law will soon catch up with the perpetrators of the dastardly act.



