₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,276 members, 3,276,898 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin (2534 Views)
Lady Murdered And Dumped In Adikpo In Benue State (Graphic Photos) / Cultist Killed And Dumped In Front Of Yaba College Of Technology(Graphic Photos) / Woman Kidnapped, Raped, Murdered In Benin And Dumped In The Boot Of A Jeep (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by huthmanadam(m): 7:23am On Dec 24
Some gunmen have killed an aged couple in Ilorin and dumped their corpses into the well. Emerging details yesterday said the incident, which occurred during the week around Fate area, has left residents apprehensive as they prepare for Christmas.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/aged-couple-killed-dumped-in-well-in-ilorin/177475.html#Jj0wzw6bxIvF03Xp.99
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by HungerBAD: 7:25am On Dec 24
And yet some will say no to jungle justice.
1 Like
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by mtto(m): 12:00pm
so people ignored this sad occurrence...
if na snake dem kill now, lalasticlala go Don send am to front page.
Hope d culprit are arrested soon
1 Like
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by ENGINEous(m): 2:18pm
Why this barbaric act??
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by korel9: 2:18pm
Afonjas, I throway salute
6 Likes
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Remilekun101: 2:19pm
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by MissyDivah(f): 2:19pm
So sad
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Xbee007(m): 2:19pm
.
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by LastSurvivor11: 2:19pm
Afonja and bad news are like....
Can someone borrow me that Zuma picture ejooh..
2 Likes
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by bitrade: 2:19pm
lol.. see how the thing resemble zuma
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Zamfaran: 2:19pm
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by dhtml18(m): 2:20pm
chineke!
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by DESNAT(m): 2:20pm
what is all these?
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Freedom2016: 2:20pm
I no tell una...na them again oh, Afonja! They will kill anything for ritual including living and not living!
6 Likes
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by bibiking7(m): 2:20pm
Wickedness.
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by endowednicky(f): 2:22pm
My goodness!!!!God please take control R.i.p
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by sexymoma(f): 2:22pm
where are the couples
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by endowednicky(f): 2:22pm
My goodness!!!!God please take control R.i.p
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by harry2ve(m): 2:22pm
Been staring inside that hole but i cant see nothing..
Well I just remembered my password after 3 years off NAIRALAND
Complements of the season
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Mopolchi: 2:22pm
Heart of Man is Wicked, especially that of an Afonja. And na ritual things go dey their mind.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by fajani(m): 2:23pm
Damn, what did he do to you
?
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by curvilicious: 2:24pm
Its a pity
Endtime robbers
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:25pm
Their lifelong union still dey annoy some people?? Nna ehn
1 Like
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by basilo102: 2:26pm
Fulanis decimating afonjas silently
1 Like
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by dollaflow(m): 2:26pm
Hmmm
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by JuneOctober(f): 2:27pm
wetin carry them go to AGED couple?
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by abdulbnyusuf(m): 2:28pm
this pics doesn't mek any sense oo, cuz me I no see anytin, somebody should help me check abeg
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by Gibz02: 2:30pm
Jesus christ.
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by tuna4servi(m): 2:32pm
Bad news everywhere, God have mercy on ur people
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by OkoYibo: 2:32pm
Okay
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by jaybillionaire(m): 2:32pm
Don't believe every news
|Re: Aged Couple Killed And Dumped In A Well In Ilorin by xreal: 2:33pm
...
Police Impound Expired Soy Milk Worth N20m, Arrest 2 Suspects / Nigerian Couple Dealing In Human Parts / Credit Card Fraud: Nigerian Jailed For 17 Years In Us
Viewing this topic: dannjo(m), LMAyedun(m), WhyAmISoQuiet, Dannyset(m), collums(m), free2blast(m), rusher14, Macjayboy(m), dotun71, magnetik(m), kinguwem, Abdullah75, Viskid, Echelle(m), designingdreams, ogologoamu, bodmas119(m), AdamuUcheOla, mikeynice(m), vinacy, herbeedar(m), lord19(m), modulexservice, Jabita01(m), Dammyomatic(m), gabriel1990, aftatechbiz(m), masinga101, sammycarz(m), freeman191(m), cydophobia(m), deolu2000(m), sisisioge, tolextony(m), kamnene(f), freshboy88(m), festuks(m), topsco(m), slenderdude, EWAagoyin(m), OkoYibo, imran90(m), emmflexcsc400(m), Jametola, fluteman, cameeeeel(m), Dre20, ochoa(m), kelvincoke(m), Brazilian30, Raphafire101, glamourroudy(m), afofrancaz, Dc4life(m), xreal, kettle84(m), Mopolchi, Sethe, Tolulopefinest(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27