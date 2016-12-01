₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by TunezMediaTV: 9:56am
Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has put the finishing touches on her crib which was still under construction few weeks ago. The actress who had earlier vowed to complete it before the end of the year, shared a photo of the huge house and her exotic range of cars well parked in the compound.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/actress-daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic.html
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by rokiatu(f): 9:58am
More then the cars am looking at her curves.
Damn no homo.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by madridguy(m): 9:59am
Better pickin, who no like better thing.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by CFCman: 10:00am
Surely, Nollywood isn't her only source of income...
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by pyyxxaro: 10:17am
When ur KPEKUS tastes like Vanilla , Strawberry and Sharwama
You won't Lack anything
Na only HEAVEN go hard you to enter
#Quoters I de junction de wait una#
Fall out!!! I gallant
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Garshyzee(m): 10:54am
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by abuayman(m): 11:11am
Garshyzee:
Hmmm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by pyyxxaro: 11:15am
Garshyzee:
See ur cabin biscuit chest
Come my area Make I give you 6 straight Gulder with better tolotolo
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Garshyzee(m): 1:31pm
pyyxxaro:Gimme ur location.. Make i fall in straight away... Beer get some kind special nutirient..
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by yekparikpa(m): 1:38pm
rokiatu:You gat mad curves too! but your face? I suggest a surgery!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:43pm
God bless our own hustle too....just for happy for her
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Beremx(f): 1:49pm
rokiatu:you're curvy and pretty too. No homo.
Don't mind that yeye thing that quoted you.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by rokiatu(f): 2:24pm
Beremx:thanks yo.
I don't pay any attention to any Negativity nor do the peeps that say it matter.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by GiaGunn(f): 2:29pm
Nice
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by TellMeTheTruth: 2:44pm
Still wondering on what planet this lady does her own acting
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by easyboi307044: 3:08pm
TunezMediaTV:
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Shol3(f): 3:52pm
See Fyn house
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by NIGHTMAREOO7: 3:58pm
rokiatu:
Rokiatu I need u in my house asap.
No waste time
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Catalin(f): 4:28pm
What does she do for a living?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by nairaman66(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by exlinkleads(f): 4:28pm
2017 is definitely my year of success
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Saint83(m): 4:29pm
Please who is she ?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by AntiWailer: 4:30pm
Na d poo be dt ?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Bigajeff(m): 4:30pm
Hardwork! as in work that is hard. Do you get the joke?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by cecemat(m): 4:31pm
rokiatu:
Hehehe... yours aren't bad too
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Chuksemi(m): 4:31pm
That house looks like a block of flats, rented out to different people. And the cars are owned by different occupants of the block. Why are bloggers like this?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Richy4(m): 4:31pm
That was a breathtaking House (detached duplex) not a mansion OP....
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Haute: 4:31pm
rokiatu:
14 years no kidding.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by haibe(m): 4:32pm
rokiatu:U are curvy too but try using a better make-up for your face.. or at least use one these advanced photo editors
|Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by boss1310(m): 4:32pm
if a C rated actress is making this much money am changing business next year
