₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,914 members, 3,272,749 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 04:47 PM

Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS (4915 Views)

Daniella Okeke Flaunts Her Camel Toe In Yoga Pants (Photos) / Daniella Okeke Flaunts Massive Curves (photos And Video) / Daniella Okeke's Flaunts Butt In Red Pants (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by TunezMediaTV: 9:56am
Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has put the finishing touches on her crib which was still under construction few weeks ago. The actress who had earlier vowed to complete it before the end of the year, shared a photo of the huge house and her exotic range of cars well parked in the compound.

See below...

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/actress-daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic.html

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by rokiatu(f): 9:58am
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by madridguy(m): 9:59am
Better pickin, who no like better thing.

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by CFCman: 10:00am
Surely, Nollywood isn't her only source of income...

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by pyyxxaro: 10:17am
When ur KPEKUS tastes like Vanilla , Strawberry and Sharwama

You won't Lack anything

Na only HEAVEN go hard you to enter tongue



#Quoters I de junction de wait una#

Fall out!!! I gallant undecided

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Garshyzee(m): 10:54am
pyyxxaro:
When ur KPEKUS tastes like Vanilla , Strawberry and Sharwama

You won't Lack anything

Na only HEAVEN go hard you to enter tongue



#Quoters I de junction de wait una#

Fall out!!! I gallant undecided
sad

12 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by abuayman(m): 11:11am
Garshyzee:

sad

Hmmm

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by pyyxxaro: 11:15am
Garshyzee:

sad

See ur cabin biscuit chest grin

Come my area Make I give you 6 straight Gulder with better tolotolo cool

2 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Garshyzee(m): 1:31pm
pyyxxaro:


See ur cabin biscuit chest grin

Come my area Make I give you 6 straight Gulder with better tolotolo cool
Gimme ur location.. Make i fall in straight away... Beer get some kind special nutirient.. wink

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by yekparikpa(m): 1:38pm
rokiatu:
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.
You gat mad curves too! but your face? I suggest a surgery!

5 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:43pm
God bless our own hustle too....just for happy for her

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Beremx(f): 1:49pm
rokiatu:
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.
you're curvy and pretty too. No homo. cool
Don't mind that yeye thing that quoted you.

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by rokiatu(f): 2:24pm
Beremx:
you're curvy and pretty too. No homo. cool
Don't mind that yeye thing that quoted you.
thanks yo. kiss

I don't pay any attention to any Negativity nor do the peeps that say it matter.
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by GiaGunn(f): 2:29pm
Nice
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by TellMeTheTruth: 2:44pm
Still wondering on what planet this lady does her own acting grin

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by easyboi307044: 3:08pm
TunezMediaTV:

Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke has put the finishing touches on her crib which was still under construction few weeks ago. The actress who had earlier vowed to complete it before the end of the year, shared a photo of the huge house and her exotic range of cars well parked in the compound.

See below... Big house and big cars but still no space for garage ....nah budget mansion you call am? Lol

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/actress-daniella-okeke-flaunts-exotic.html


Lalasticlala Fynestboi Ijebabe MissyB3
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Shol3(f): 3:52pm
See Fyn house grin
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by NIGHTMAREOO7: 3:58pm
rokiatu:
thanks yo. kiss

I don't pay any attention to any Negativity nor do the peeps that say it matter.


Rokiatu I need u in my house asap.
No waste time
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Catalin(f): 4:28pm
What does she do for a living?

3 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by nairaman66(m): 4:28pm

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by exlinkleads(f): 4:28pm
2017 is definitely my year of success
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Saint83(m): 4:29pm
Please who is she ?
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by AntiWailer: 4:30pm
Na d poo be dt ?
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Bigajeff(m): 4:30pm
Hardwork! as in work that is hard. Do you get the joke?

1 Like

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by cecemat(m): 4:31pm
rokiatu:
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.

Hehehe... yours aren't bad too tongue
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Chuksemi(m): 4:31pm
That house looks like a block of flats, rented out to different people. And the cars are owned by different occupants of the block. Why are bloggers like this?

2 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Richy4(m): 4:31pm
That was a breathtaking House (detached duplex) not a mansion OP.... cool
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by Haute: 4:31pm
rokiatu:
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.

14 years no kidding.
Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by haibe(m): 4:32pm
rokiatu:
More then the cars am looking at her curves.

Damn no homo.
U are curvy too but try using a better make-up for your face.. or at least use one these advanced photo editors

2 Likes

Re: Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS by boss1310(m): 4:32pm
if a C rated actress is making this much money am changing business next year

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Who Can Guess This Right? / Actor Eddie Murphy Dies In SnowBoard Accident!! / Keri Hilson Now In Nigeria For Face Of Sofa

Viewing this topic: Dauraking, dayskid(m), markovnikoff001(m), WhoDeyThere(m), mira4u(f), ezesun(m), cutelover19(m), seyi360(m), viqueta(m), dietsono, flexclusive(m), pirinski, Fortissimo502, soulminister(m), maturemindsonly(m), tolexy123, k10, Frazercrib(m), Richeze(m), aabdulgafar2015, beytts, ladymonia, McChords, fortran12, Littlefagin, patiencezee(f), EMMYLASHTINS(m), olaideeeedris(m), Addme, nuti(m), gabialonso, avatar19(m), YungG(m), Hobowobo(f), quiverfull(m), 0gbeni(m), yomzzie(m), Mayor75(m), ednut1(m), wilybebsy(m), nonnyblaze, Oyetboy(m), vinci500, Playa0ne, PrinceAkbabio(m), khassy(m), labienyce(m), iamnedu(m), stevesheddy(m), joyrealestates(f), kingkuntaval, jalay(m), fellory, round1, bobbycarino(m), LEAFLET(m), Davidcollins, iamphotoshoot(m), ajokebelle(f), Jreserved(m), kkmny81, wickyyolo, alonzoiv(m), dominique(f), tonidave422, idnoble007(m), slick1(m), DWJOBScom(m), omoelesa(m), HisMajesty1(m), steppins, zaradina(m), asitis752, Ournolly, chynie, surrogatesng, Dinirojones(m), ProudEkitiMan(m), guru03(m), edyken001, hrykanu231(m), obitee69(m), Amuram(m), NIFEMMY002(m), Redman44(m), DrGabbi(m), kehindeajayi, Ceejayo(m), elpiro, DayDreamer05, best4momoh(m), talk2aikay(m), enijoshez, Ektinno, bybj, Regiblinkz(m), hennybee(m), nitt, paulista(m), tensazangetsu20(m), benn94(m), moobbie, swagficient(m), Immarshall, kam045, hizmahe(m), zynellsmum(f) and 168 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.