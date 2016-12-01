₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by mezynaija(m): 1:48pm
I don't know if I should say this is the deadliest Christmas period I've witnessed...too many deaths.
Just hours to the Yuletide, a family of seven have been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident at Taraku within Gwer local government area of Benue state.
An eyewitness said that the victims were being driven in their Toyota car by their father, identified as Mr. Vangeryina Agbose when the accident occurred. He said, “the occupants of the ill fated vehicle were said to be coming from a family farm when the accident occurred.”
He told Vanguard that, “the car which had the man, his wife and five children including a one year old baby were driving from the Taraku Oil Mill road and on reaching the T-Junction he suddenly negotiated into the major highway probably without taking notice of the oncoming Toyota Picnic.
“The entire family members were instantly crushed to death, even their mother and the one year old baby who survived the tragedy later died before getting to the hospital.
“The accident created so much tension in the entire Taraku leading to aggrieved youths taking over the major road and the entire community in protest.
“It took the intervention of law enforcement agency and people of good will who pleaded with the irate youths to allow peace reign.”
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2016/12/christmas-tragedy-family-of-seven.html
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by dorry62(f): 1:50pm
Jesus have mercy!
RIP to them.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Ginaz(f): 1:58pm
Na WA o, chiaaaaa, full family just like that? God help your people o.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by cirmuell(m): 2:28pm
Protest? Youths are seriously losing it in this Country.
R.I.p to them....really sad event. ): My Mum is presently on the road and honestly my mind is not at ease.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by ike2face: 3:15pm
rip
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Lookmark: 3:16pm
Rip
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by agbaiwisdom: 3:16pm
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by bidexolumanish(m): 3:16pm
Thank God mine was not ghastly and I came out of it safely with no scratch on me body.
Rip to em
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by EmekaBlue(m): 3:16pm
Holy moses....
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by hamzia(m): 3:16pm
Chai
May dia soul rest in peace
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by AlexCk: 3:17pm
Too many accidents lately,
I pray we all get to see many more years oo,
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by fkdmods: 3:17pm
Nigerians don't know how to drive i swear.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by celebarn: 3:17pm
may d lord grant them Eternal rest........
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by shammah1(m): 3:17pm
O God! Pls always guide and protect us all from all form of evil plans whether on the air, road or sea. Amen
RIP to the deceased
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by moscow37d(f): 3:17pm
Why alwyas benue y? No good news From that state ni?
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by blackaxe78: 3:18pm
OGUN LAKAIYE
ỌSIN IMỌLẸ
OGUN ALADA MÉJÌ
OFI OKAN SANKO
OFI OKAN YENA
ỌJỌ OGUN NTI ORI OKE NBỌ
AṢỌ INA LỌ MU BORA
ẸWU ẸJẸ LOWO OGUN
ONILE OWO
ỌLỌ NA ỌLA
OGUN ONILE
KONGUN KONGUN
ỌRUN
OPỌN OMI SI ILE
FI ẸJẸ WẸ
OGUN AWỌN LE IJU
EGBE LEHIN ỌMỌ KAN
OGUN MÈJÈ LOGUN MI
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by kerryjossy(f): 3:18pm
Its a pity. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by adadioranmah(f): 3:18pm
cirmuell:
Please be at ease. She will get to her destination safely.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Marks50: 3:18pm
Jesus.. So dey never saw xmas
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by passyhansome(m): 3:18pm
May their Gentle souls rest in Peace.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by jonbellion(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Exponental(m): 3:19pm
Rip to the dead. Journey mercies to the living!
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Flexherbal(m): 3:20pm
Rip
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Akinaukwa: 3:21pm
Only one life twill soon be past. Death is painful but certain. How prepared are we for eternity?
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by slawomir: 3:21pm
and some one will come here and say that those of us alive is by the grace of one imaginary God. rubbish.
let me reiterate this for the sake of emphasis that there is no God that protects humanity through his fake son called Jesus.
how are we sure that his name is Jesus?
most of us alive today is just because we are lucky.
we are born to die. for everyday we wake from sleep we are faced with more than one thousand ways to die.
abeg humans make we learn fast. this thing is very obvious.
I can't wake in the morning and kneel down to pray to one imaginary God for protection. no no. am not a coward.
I know a lot of you will criticize me for this. yeah I know because humans hate what they don't understand.
people like us are rare who understand the mysteries of life.
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by BIGTinfotech: 3:22pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Ndkings1(m): 3:22pm
holy mary!
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by glossy6(f): 3:22pm
moscow37d:
Remotely controlled events
RIP to the dead
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by LastSurvivor11: 3:23pm
Bad road n excess speed plus carelessness is most times usually the cause of accident..
RIP to the dead thou..
|Re: Family Of Seven Die In Motor Accident In Benue State by Mopolchi: 3:23pm
Na wa! RIP to the dead!
ariffariffa, Prestigious1, gimbakupa(m), alijusty, hushmail, floflo12, CHIMCO(m), agrovick(m), kherlly, chudi82, amakaffy, ToluO, Raiders, pazziejosh(m), kollybay4u, babajero(m), baminasri(m), Freegud(m), mikmabray, mentorx4u(m), nathanomochi(m), kelvincoll(m), vizboy(m), mejai(m), ukeleh, teaboy01, sirwilson, sunnyuche1(m), DONily(m), Physika(m), templeinyou(m), Neochemist, wadaz, sloo1, Ekeolu(m), sulaimon99(m), segzytemi(m), Obito555(m), stevejomo(m), herdeythoun(f), Bombastik, Eaugusta(f), Saintp(m) and 71 guest(s)
