



Just hours to the Yuletide, a family of seven have been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident at Taraku within Gwer local government area of Benue state.



An eyewitness said that the victims were being driven in their Toyota car by their father, identified as Mr. Vangeryina Agbose when the accident occurred. He said, “the occupants of the ill fated vehicle were said to be coming from a family farm when the accident occurred.”



He told Vanguard that, “the car which had the man, his wife and five children including a one year old baby were driving from the Taraku Oil Mill road and on reaching the T-Junction he suddenly negotiated into the major highway probably without taking notice of the oncoming Toyota Picnic.



“The entire family members were instantly crushed to death, even their mother and the one year old baby who survived the tragedy later died before getting to the hospital.



“The accident created so much tension in the entire Taraku leading to aggrieved youths taking over the major road and the entire community in protest.



“It took the intervention of law enforcement agency and people of good will who pleaded with the irate youths to allow peace reign.”



