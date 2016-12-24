lalasticlala and fellow nairalanders, God has done it again for me. I lost my job on the 2nd of December to be precise and since then, I ve been thinking of how to survive.



Then on the 22nd of December, I got a call that some oyinbo people just moved into my area at Onitsha, and that they are recruiting. At first, I felt reluctant to apply, due to the fact that some lebanese I know aren't so good to their workers. I sha decided to give it a try.



Same day that I applied for the Job was the same day I was called for an interview, and it was same day that I was taken for the job.

It a wonderful Job with BIG salary (x3 of my former Place of work salary). They pay per hour, lots of Bonuses, insurance and all that. Its an international NGO (Medicins Sans Frontieres - Doctors without Borders). I started work today 24th December.



I just give God all the Glory, and also admonish all that is somewhat jobless now - not to loose hope. The Lord that did it for me in the eleventh hour shall surely remember you, AMEN! 34 Likes 4 Shares