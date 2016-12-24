₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,982 members, 3,272,985 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 08:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO (2148 Views)
God Gave Me A New Job In This Recession Period After Losing My Banking Job / 10 Reasons Why You Should Stop Looking For Job As A Graduate! / My Experience Today, Searching For Job As A Corp Member (1) (2) (3) (4)
|God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by himkers(m): 6:25pm
lalasticlala and fellow nairalanders, God has done it again for me. I lost my job on the 2nd of December to be precise and since then, I ve been thinking of how to survive.
Then on the 22nd of December, I got a call that some oyinbo people just moved into my area at Onitsha, and that they are recruiting. At first, I felt reluctant to apply, due to the fact that some lebanese I know aren't so good to their workers. I sha decided to give it a try.
Same day that I applied for the Job was the same day I was called for an interview, and it was same day that I was taken for the job.
It a wonderful Job with BIG salary (x3 of my former Place of work salary). They pay per hour, lots of Bonuses, insurance and all that. Its an international NGO (Medicins Sans Frontieres - Doctors without Borders). I started work today 24th December.
I just give God all the Glory, and also admonish all that is somewhat jobless now - not to loose hope. The Lord that did it for me in the eleventh hour shall surely remember you, AMEN!
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by himkers(m): 6:26pm
lalasticlala, come and rejoice with me o!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by davide470(m): 6:31pm
This is good.
DWB is a great organization!
You should start planning your trip to Aleppo
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by himkers(m): 6:36pm
davide470:
yes o my broda! I ve been dancing since morning! My Oyinbo Boss come dey think say me dey kolo o
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by haibe(m): 6:45pm
Congratulations bro.. more blessings
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by MrsAnyanwu(f): 6:46pm
I know doctor without borders, congrats,Incase they are planning on coming to port Harcourt,let me know
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by himkers(m): 6:46pm
MrsAnyanwu:
ok dear
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by saxwizard(m): 6:59pm
congratulation
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Dominiquez: 6:59pm
God is good, you have every reason to praise him this year.
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by nmreports: 7:00pm
Congratulations
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Agimor(m): 7:23pm
This is what I called last minute miracle. Congrats Op... Use this take follow up.
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by himkers(m): 7:35pm
Agimor:
thank you sire! will call u when am done cooking the fish
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by starbuck(f): 7:37pm
himkers:
Congratulations
Are they still recruiting
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Mznaett(f): 7:39pm
Congratz
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by tafrica(f): 7:39pm
Congrats. I love my wife to work with one of these int'l NGOs someday.
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Agimor(m): 7:43pm
himkers:Lol... Will be expecting your call.
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Yuneehk(f): 7:45pm
You must have been wondering how you'll celebrate the festive season. Angry with God for making you lose your job at the beginning of the month. You didn't know His ways are different from ours and He was preparing you for something bigger. Congratulations o nna
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Shortyy(f): 7:48pm
Congrats
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Goldenheart(m): 7:48pm
Oya Dance
1 Like
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by akoredebadru: 7:49pm
Make you work hard
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by donogaga(m): 7:49pm
So happy to see a post like this that sheds light on something positive as opposed to always posting negativity! We need more inspiring post like this to look at.
Congratulations are in order bro.
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by MykLANNY(m): 7:49pm
Congrats bro... This God is too good ooo in nathaniel bassey's voice.. Merry christmas and a fruitful 2017
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Tolulope95(f): 7:50pm
Congrats!
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Genea(f): 7:50pm
Congrats
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by dhope001(m): 7:51pm
Glory to God. Congratulations bro
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by blackaxe78: 7:51pm
God gave you
Which of the gods? Sango, Ogun, Amadioha, Obatala or Ayilala
smh.....
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by IbroVic(m): 7:51pm
Congratulation bro!.
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by idris4r83(m): 7:51pm
Congrats bro
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by idupaul: 7:51pm
Lucky chap ..now dance Ur heart in tonight's service and thank God because Na only him fit do this kind thing oo
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by Atiku2019: 7:51pm
NGOs pay well. Tho it's hectic during month ends when it's time for data collection from HIV partner facilities .....
MSF is nice surely you'll be moved to some IDP camps...
Tho CHAI( Clinton Health Access Initiative) is everyone's target
Congrats Bro...you are Under M&E, Finance and Admin, Logistics, or you a doctor? @himkers
|Re: God Gave Me A Nice Job As My Xmas Present -PHOTO by HopeAlive14(m): 7:51pm
Congratulations!
Getaway Club.join The Alpha Team And We Help You / Well Spoken Female Online/telephone Marketting Officer / See Coded Runs That Will Fetch You Cool Money...
Viewing this topic: go4success(f), chemashie(m), baffasmall(m), eMidas(m), strangest(m), singlessubway, Omoyeni3601, LovesonBlezz(m), MariamAlheri, Hiccups, Janetade86, muffyt05, lrna01, dalaman, babadee1(m), McLove(m), poyet(m), gensteejay(m), freezyprinzy(m), dsauce, olutekunbii, nasonaso, himkers(m), Echelle(m), Princealex1(m), eremy, Mickeywilliams(m), Harinholar(f), abdulslutsky(m), Iolo(m), MykOnyxo, ENDTIMEgist(m), IHEKE123, OluKayy(m), AUSTINABBA(m), Emaax77(m), bolajiboi(m), AJORE(m), Nicogen4us(f), B4bestbrain, Enneecy(m), Mypeople2(m), leokinguch(m), slenderdude, Annie09, Ringtail, Ivegotsolutions, edbor(m), Atiku2019, Justhere, Gaborone(f), michael142(m), awesomely, ibietela2(m), Ots007, saqo(m), irenmwinfo(m), rali123(f), Saintly01(m), Sholexyz(m), salpingidis(m), yuuusufa(m), onilanre(m), Amuga(f), sheyikeji(m), gokuu(m), awomike4u(m), shiftback, Vilshow(m), evagolden(f), Chibueze90, dolapo74, ayoolar011(m), Gratefulsoul(m), volts(m), itsmeglorious, Ajibam, adeboolusegun(m), worldman(m), totalhouse(m), GreatOlu1, osifuame, crystalsoul, Victarion(m), geni(f), samuel3818, Numerouuuno, chymevicks, abmendozer(m), ascaris(m), codemarshal08(m), Ugochibyke(m), yjgm(m), theNOISEmaker, michoim(m), sinaj(f), donogaga(m), davelon(m), yinkus204(m), bybj, Masquerade7, Thekillingjoke, babalonshee(m), Swissheart(f), Rapmoney(m), lepasharon(f), oau147, lindalaspalmas(f), diordaves(m), TheSCRYPT, zionmade(m), agya1 and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33