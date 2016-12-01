₦airaland Forum

2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by 9jacelebsvideos(m): 10:34pm On Dec 24
Just Like The Dad (2face) , The young Girl ,gives The Mum the Flows of Her Dad's Song "Officially Blind" as Both Sings Along side with their Lovely Voices

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9QLP0mEfFU

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 10:39pm On Dec 24
Nice 1...buh there is nothing lovely abou their voices.
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by Teniolasmart(m): 10:47pm On Dec 24
is dis d definition of free style ni




any way sha



dat what i expected from a kid
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by rokiatu(f): 1:22am
midolian:
Nice 1...buh there is nothing lovely abou their voices.
She is a kid and not a singer.

3 Likes

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 4:53am
rokiatu:
She is a kid and not a singer.
And so? R u a stripper?
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by abuayman(m): 6:59am
Na inside car abi jet?

2 Likes

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by rokiatu(f): 7:10am
midolian:
And so? R u a stripper?
is that your sister career?

4 Likes

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 7:15am
rokiatu:
is that your sister career?
I think I know what you just tried to type...beht you dey follow apostrophe (') and "s" fight?

2 Likes

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by ryanmartini: 9:22am
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:23am
cool merry christmas... Guys
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by dannydaniels(m): 9:24am
nice one
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by realGURU(f): 9:24am
NICE
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by megareal(f): 9:24am
Good for them.
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by tfk2000(m): 9:30am
midolian:
I think I know what you just tried to type...beht you dey follow apostrophe (') and "s" fight?

Mistakes hunter

1 Like

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by MedicalSamwise(m): 9:30am
.

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by neweraomo: 9:31am
lovely kids
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by tfk2000(m): 9:31am
rokiatu:
is that your sister career?

Rokiatu how much do i offer u TDB
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by friedcorn: 9:31am
Tuface......other men shall fvck ur daughters the same way you did to others....amen
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by Mikylopez(f): 9:32am
not watching. grin my lil niece has been freestyling for me im kul with dah.... anyways beautiful kids
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by evansjeff: 9:34am
Hey God, see pikin...I've decided I won't bring any kid to this world until i meet a certain set standard, I no want make any body come suffer. God abeg continue your good work in my life.

Meanwhile the guy below me, you well so?


Merry Christmas Nairalanders
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by friedcorn: 9:35am
Rokiatu i want us to fvck.
rokiatu:
is that your sister career?
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by samuel051(m): 9:39am
.
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by timsbee(f): 9:43am
friedcorn:
Tuface......other men shall fvck ur daughters the same way you did to others....amen






U get bad mind sha...... Anyways tt na for fvck
Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by powerfulsettingz: 9:45am
So?

Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by DIKEnaWAR: 9:46am
The mama voice be like who dey smoke igbo flenty flenty

