Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 09:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] (2703 Views)
|2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by 9jacelebsvideos(m): 10:34pm On Dec 24
Just Like The Dad (2face) , The young Girl ,gives The Mum the Flows of Her Dad's Song "Officially Blind" as Both Sings Along side with their Lovely Voices
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9QLP0mEfFU
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 10:39pm On Dec 24
Nice 1...buh there is nothing lovely abou their voices.
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by Teniolasmart(m): 10:47pm On Dec 24
is dis d definition of free style ni
any way sha
dat what i expected from a kid
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by rokiatu(f): 1:22am
midolian:She is a kid and not a singer.
3 Likes
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 4:53am
rokiatu:And so? R u a stripper?
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by abuayman(m): 6:59am
Na inside car abi jet?
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by rokiatu(f): 7:10am
midolian:is that your sister career?
4 Likes
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by midolian(m): 7:15am
rokiatu:I think I know what you just tried to type...beht you dey follow apostrophe (') and "s" fight?
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by ryanmartini: 9:22am
DrayZee:
. I love this track!!!!
what a true Christmas gift
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:23am
merry christmas... Guys
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by dannydaniels(m): 9:24am
nice one
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by realGURU(f): 9:24am
NICE
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by megareal(f): 9:24am
Good for them.
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by tfk2000(m): 9:30am
midolian:
Mistakes hunter
1 Like
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by MedicalSamwise(m): 9:30am
.
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by neweraomo: 9:31am
lovely kids
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by tfk2000(m): 9:31am
rokiatu:
Rokiatu how much do i offer u TDB
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by friedcorn: 9:31am
Tuface......other men shall fvck ur daughters the same way you did to others....amen
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by Mikylopez(f): 9:32am
not watching. my lil niece has been freestyling for me im kul with dah.... anyways beautiful kids
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by evansjeff: 9:34am
Hey God, see pikin...I've decided I won't bring any kid to this world until i meet a certain set standard, I no want make any body come suffer. God abeg continue your good work in my life.
Meanwhile the guy below me, you well so?
Merry Christmas Nairalanders
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by friedcorn: 9:35am
Rokiatu i want us to fvck.
rokiatu:
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by samuel051(m): 9:39am
.
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by timsbee(f): 9:43am
friedcorn:
U get bad mind sha...... Anyways tt na for fvck
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by powerfulsettingz: 9:45am
So?
|Re: 2face Daughter Freestyles Her Dad's Song With Mum Annie [pics And Video] by DIKEnaWAR: 9:46am
The mama voice be like who dey smoke igbo flenty flenty
