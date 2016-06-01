₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 (11904 Views)
Are There No Hausa Rappers Or Singers In The Industry? / Top 10 Best Hausa Rappers 2015 / 10 Hottest Songs In Nigeria Right Now! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Urbanmusicng: 3:06pm On Dec 25
Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016
a category for the best Hausa Rapper and Overall most successful Hausa Rapper in the year under review
10. Hashim Zamaneh
Twitter: @HashimZamahNeh
Yaro Mai buta as he is mostly called by his fans had a great year in 2016. Thanks to the collaborative track with BOC which is one of the best Arewa Collaboration in 2016, he went on releasing fresh tracks back to back with his strong Rap style. He also released his Debut Project ‘Ruwan Buta Album’.
9. Deezell
Twitter: @officialdeezell
The American based rapper is no doubt one of the few Hausa Rappers that have Global presence for their music. On of his track ‘Girma’ has a very high Number Of sales on iTunes and the Video is one of the biggest/Best videos to come out from a Hausa Rapper in the whole of 2016.
8.kheengz
Twitter: @yungkheengz
Kheengz dropped some hot stuffs in 2016 the likes of Panda/Who you Epp cover which video enjoyed Airplay on some top TV stations in Nigeria and Africa at large, Hakane another hit by kheengz has a tremendous amount of downloads. I have to say, we are yet to see the best of kheengz yet
7. Abokina Xdough
Twitter: @AbokinaXDough
Xdough is no new name in the Hausa Rap niche, but what’s new is his contract with Arewa Mafia managed by classiq, he has released soo many outstanding tracks in 2016 the likes of Nine which received tremendous amount of downloads and his debut track under Arewa Mafia ‘ Yallabai’ which featured classiq himself. Xdough is definitely the artist to watch out for in 2017
6. Dr Smith
Twitter: @lyricaldrsmith1
The bulla coroner is exceptional this year, delivering one of the hottest street banger which is still trending in the north ‘Bulla’ with a very nice follow up ‘Worry them’, he has but very few releases in 2016, but we hope more will come from him in 2017
5. IBN
Twitter: @ibnofficial
The self proclaimed ‘Lyrcal Maye’ is no doubt one of the most successful Hausa Rapper in 2016 releasing his debut Project ‘Lyical Maye EP’ in 2016 with some outstanding tracks like ‘Wiwi’ which is the most streamed Hausa Rap Track on Spotify and ‘Ina Mazan suke (Remix)’ which is also the most streamed Hausa Rap Track on MTN Music Plus, and again bags a Best collaboration Nomination at Top Naija Music Award 2016 with ‘911’ featuring BOC.
4. Morell
Twitter: @iMorell
Every lover of Arewa Music has to know Morell, one of the few that took Hausa Rap to the next level in the Nigerian Music Industry, Morell has a rare talent which is Rapping and Singing as an Artist, and being very good at both. He released a viral video for ‘ECHO’ which actually went viral due to the extraordinary Rap skills he showcased on the track.
3. Dj Abba
Twitter: @Dj_Abba
Dj Abba has since been a name Hausa Rap lovers knew, but his fame keeps getting brighter, after he released his track totally which was a Hit and got alot of buzz online. It just seems any single he releases gets to be a hit in the north.
2. BOC
Twitter:
@BOCmadaki
BOC has now becomes a name almost everyone in the north is aware of, after releasing his mixtape #NoEnglish BOC became the most talked about Hausa Rapper in the north. He featured morel & Dj abba among the few. He got the lyrical skill and Power, he murders any track he gets on. Just recently released another EP tho it did not receive the buzz No English got, but yet it has soo many good music on it, I bet u if he continues the good work, the sky would only be the beginning.
1. Classiq
Twitter: @Classiq_
Classiq come into 2016 with a lot of flames running around him, since King-Kong (Remix) which bought his name more recognition. Classiq so far released more banging tracks in the North than any other act, From Anfara, to Ban son Reni, to Zauna, to Kawai, with follow ups of some of the best video in Arewa.
http://kannywoodex.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/top-10-best-hausa-rap-acts-so-far-in.html?m=1
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Dinocarex(m): 3:12pm On Dec 25
I only know Morell and Classiq
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by ajokebelle(f): 3:19pm On Dec 25
DJ Abba for shizzy
Classiq, the guy that got sadau rahama banned.
3 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by DeAvenger: 9:23pm On Dec 25
These guys are more popular than "Phyno, Olamide, Vector, Tekno, Patoranking, etc" in the North
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by iluvpomo: 9:33pm On Dec 25
Hausa rappers ... that' kool
Btw does anyone know that singer from the 80s, i remember watching him on NTA as a kid .... singing something like 'chorri chorri cho cho ro ' and one hilarious music video shot in the 'bush', their faces painted with chalk??
1 Like
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by masterblogger(f): 9:33pm On Dec 25
morrel should top the list
1 Like
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by paparazzi1987(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
Issokay..
11 Hottest Hausa rapapers with PMB at #11th
5 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by humilitypays(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
Op, the list is not complete, where is Muhammadu Buhari's name
Buhari is the best Hausa/Fulani rapper of the year 2016, the only award he merits without contender!!
Some of Buhari's best rap hits in 2016:
1. "The other room" featuring Angela Merkel
2. "I Belong to Nobody, I belong to everybody" ft Lai Mohammed
3. "We Captured Sambisa Forest" ft Buratai, Shekau
4. "5%" ft Barrack Obama
5. "Tell Your People to Forget Biafra" ft Nnamdi Kanu
And many more
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Olakunle007(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Just seeing this kind ranking for the first time.
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by ajoyeleke(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Hausa sef dey rap?
13 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by dirtymoney(m): 9:34pm On Dec 25
Where is Mctarpha?
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by drinkgarri: 9:34pm On Dec 25
If classIQ no dey there I for don say Xmas don turn Jan 14
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by ct2(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
what of sanni danger
1 Like
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by FisifunKododada: 9:35pm On Dec 25
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Psyrus(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
Bawani shege a kaduna
4 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:35pm On Dec 25
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by olaniyi0(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
I don't know any of them.
3 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by MALACHY247(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
what are dey rapping? mean no offence please
6 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by paschal47(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
when I thought I've seen it all
NL no go kill person
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Millz404(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
Excuse me.... Maybe it's just me but they are unpopular
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by CplusJason(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
Lol, Arewa Mafia's......... I think this would have been a good calling for the Akuya in Aso Rock.
Classiq is really good.
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by adonbilivit: 9:36pm On Dec 25
I only know morrel and classiq. both are good and very soon, morrel would be to the north what pyhno and olamide are to the east and west respectively. he just needs that big break, he almost did it with wazobia in 2012 but the track didn't go that far
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Lilprincey(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Morell is gud. I love his new single 'INGES'....
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by immaculatengang(f): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Classiq for sure
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by dukeolumde(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Ajibel(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Same morell that sang anti-social with olamide?
2 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by drymeF(f): 9:38pm On Dec 25
Classiq is still my number 1
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by africanusvu: 9:39pm On Dec 25
Heey! Hausa rapper kwa? womder wat they gnna rapp.nawao.rapp music don suffer
6 Likes
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Jins12(f): 9:40pm On Dec 25
iluvpomo:Zaki or sani danja
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Notion(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
But I don't know any of them...
What are there rapping
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by danduj(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Where is ice prince
|Re: Hottest 10 Hausa Rappers 2016 by Dezzx(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Psyrus:hakan take.
1 Like
Old School Naija Songs / "Kerewa" By Zule Zoo / Davido – Omo Baba Olowo: (OBO) - The Genesis
Viewing this topic: Tolzeal(m), marvel07(m), surveycash(m), mykeldinho(m), dotun71, princetom1(m), AbuMikey(m), Danfuster(m), Tpain666, COSMASANTHONY(m), okotv(m), verine, SalauBabaa, Hundreddegrees(m), drinkgarri, OneTeslim(m), bakoson, xtratagem(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13