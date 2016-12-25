₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,297 members, 3,274,132 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 December 2016 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) (8858 Views)
|Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by nollywoodgists: 5:00pm
Nollwyood actress, Halima Abubakar, has just fed thousands of her fans with some fresh skin this Christmas while she was on her way stepping out.
The actress is blessed with natural curves and her beauty is one that can’t just be ignored as he presence at event attracts grumbling from observers.
Halima does not carry last when it comes to showing off what God has blessed her with and this time she joyfully flaunted her thighs to the delight of many and you will agree she is spending her money well on herself.
Well, here is her Christmas message to you all; "As You Celebrate This Festive Period....You Will Never See Sorrows In Your Life and Your Family's .Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year In Advance to all my followers."
Probably next year 2017, fans will be hearing about her engagement and wedding if possible or babymama if need be.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BObpSPVDHj8/?hl=en
https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45171/actress-halima-abubakar-shows-off-fresh-thigh-on-c.html
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by walcut(m): 5:03pm
Hmmm... She is not my type...team skinny girls. Happy xmas to all nairalanders!
5 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by powerfulsettingz: 5:03pm
However I don't like the extreme end of the leg
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by veekid(m): 5:08pm
and so wor should we do with this?
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by pussypounder(m): 5:08pm
Grab them by the pusssay
Donald Trump - 2016
5 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Silentscreamer(f): 5:09pm
Haven't seen any good thread today on fp.
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:09pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Chrisrare: 5:09pm
Light skin ladies rock.
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:09pm
`
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by zarakay(f): 5:09pm
She's beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by olatorich(m): 5:10pm
The cloth cover her body well well. Na she take hand draw the cloth back to reveal her things. SMH
5 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:10pm
,
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by stefanweeks: 5:10pm
Bi(a)tch
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by niggi4life(m): 5:10pm
walcut:you are Gay!
7 Likes
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:10pm
_
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by oluwayimika123: 5:11pm
These are d kinda news d@now make FP. Ah don't know of what use dis is....
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 5:11pm
booked
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Deilluminator(m): 5:11pm
Thumb up for this lady. Religion lacks the strength to tame her. Just making a headway every day.
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:11pm
*
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by chidesco2(m): 5:11pm
how this one take affect the price of Weed
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by sassiemyk: 5:11pm
Na me and Chiwetalu Agu join money buy this land. Don't encroach or ...you knw what chiwetalu agu can do.
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Martinola(m): 5:11pm
ok..but wat shud i do abt it?
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by DrSuleiman100: 5:12pm
powerfulsettingz:
Show us your own legs
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by shugaplum(f): 5:12pm
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:12pm
i get lands for sale, on Nairaland. If i dey lie, check my plots above and below
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by chidesco2(m): 5:12pm
how this one take affect the price of Weed.
#I.R.R.E.L.E.V.A.N.T. in the voice of Finch #PersonOfInterest.
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Ceenelly(m): 5:12pm
And so?
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by dahunsy(m): 5:13pm
Coughs*** clears throat#.......olosho flaunting thigh makes front page Who is this seun guy self?
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 5:13pm
1 Like
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by kennyjam: 5:13pm
b
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by realGURU(f): 5:14pm
A christain bearing a muslim name, gud!
|Re: Halima Abubakar In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos) by emmanuel2015: 5:14pm
niggi4life:Nigga u gay
1 Like
Hiphop Queens: Blaise Vs Kel / Gongo Aso' Video Is Out Atlast: / Chris Brown Vs Ne-yo
Viewing this topic: Mecoy(m), Aghagba(f), mesmer, konjinus(m), ButterFrost212(f), Goodyness(f), cornel994(m), UyUt(f), Nzeodogwu(m), Dav24(m), oknee, meerkat(m), ableguy(m), bameyi(m), Porsches30, fados4sure(m), mumuto, abdulkarim08050, Alexander35, sseunhayor(m), teabully(m), stephmike(m), keziah123, bykebyke(m), pawilson, kujix101(m), onyenuel, mishB, Jasonudo, ledaman, Hapiano(m), b0y(m), abujub(m), ajetunde, aonahjay(m), sammhi(m), Alaenyieby(f), BITCOINPRO, Chhhooo, JDDreamer(m), truvine(m), Damilolapaul01(m), kiddoiLL(m), AkumahTalk(m), cyntibabe(f), greenpasture(m), insecticide, AheadMarket(m), Nnannapat(m), lokoloko84(m), heeyarnuh(f), aob2882, GuyfawkesAB(m), Ebisinclair, Kusfa(m), efelusi(m), sulaimania2003(m), jtjohn(m), chocolatelady(f), biggielawajo(m), martineverest(m), christiancy(m), Bashkhan, luvinhubby(m), dejavubobo1(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13