₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,737 members, 3,275,401 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) (1335 Views)
Davido Having Fun in Eto's House as he Rocks Eto's jersey in Cameroon (pics,Vid) / Davido Having Fun With Usher In Atlanta - ( Pics/vids) / Chinedu Ikedieze “aki” And Wife Having Fun Together (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 1:22pm
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 1:22pm
More
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by 9jaCelebsVids: 1:22pm
Ok
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Smellymouth: 1:24pm
Those who gives a fwacck went over dia..
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Came: 1:24pm
Wizkid be like bonga fish. This boy just wan take drug kill himself.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Larrey(f): 1:25pm
Good for/of them
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by GudluckIBB(m): 1:25pm
This first embrace pics, wizkid be. Like" My son how are you"
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Smellymouth: 1:27pm
Came:
But him bank account be like Whale..
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by pyyxxaro: 1:28pm
Don't really know what to say
Brb
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by eezeribe(m): 1:30pm
OK
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by maryjan8(f): 1:31pm
Nice one
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Sandydayziz(f): 1:35pm
Dat hug sef...
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by comradespade(m): 1:38pm
mtcheeww
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by ring7(m): 1:39pm
OK Ooo,some fans will Ve sitting beefing,WizKid is dope than David I,why them ma laff at you fans.
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by DEXTROVERT: 1:40pm
Two
Spoilt
Brats
Drunk
Davido
Plus
Weed
Wizkid
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by 9ja4show: 1:42pm
Smellymouth:
Are you his bank manager?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Smellymouth: 1:43pm
9ja4show:
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by dahunsy(m): 2:01pm
Coughs**** clears throat#....i wouldn't donate a dime for wizkid when..............mark my word#
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by surestsam(m): 2:02pm
hj
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Alondra(f): 2:17pm
Coo, I hope the two baby papas will have a long talk too
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:51pm
Mutual respect
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Jarizod: 3:04pm
Nice one..
Daddy Yo make me dance
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by fernandoc(m): 3:14pm
Both are high toooo high!
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by FranksOha(m): 3:27pm
Wizkid do and ft David... Help him blow again
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by googlepikins: 3:27pm
Op
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by vickodedon(m): 3:28pm
E so k
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Lah84(f): 3:28pm
I prefer their fights to this pretending
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Goldenheart(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by Category1: 3:29pm
Lllluuubbbbbiiiisssssshhhhh!!!
|Re: Wizkid & Davido Hug And Celebrate Christmas Together -( Pics,videos) by coolestchris(m): 3:29pm
Good days ahead
(0) (Reply)
Miranda's Bag And Shoes! / New Naija Movie And Song! / Olympic Weightlifter Gives Birth While Training
Viewing this topic: omisakint, denpumpin(m), Wfabimbola(m), qintus, akpoazaa1(m), enki10, Banjo24, abedammy, sunetsil(m), williamsmankind(m), FranksOha(m), fash78(m), nwakaibeya1, KauntantJoyce(f), Immarshall, daisyella, Royalme, robo16(m), slowpy, tosyn2baby(f), larney, walley112, Daminaj1(f), Fineyoungboy, Janetessy(f), googlepikins, Cortana2, cuba62(m), ORIJIN201(m), mymadam, Rilikoko(m), Senorita123(f), ikemeroma, rodney22(m), pyx, WIZGUY69(m), teecul, whitetiger511(f), COUNTERFORCE(m), DBlackCeazer(m), Iolo(m), Dway911, deleone, noblebaby12(f), omitade123, MuttleyLaff, Erfolg, Harkynkunle(m), drmikeadams(m), OkoNDOoBo, peabody, Vickky55(f), Goldenheart(m), EDIPO(m), babaoja, oluwashegun01(m), GbovoLee(m), Blanc8(m), slimmy2005, Flaghouse1(m), Mascotjohnny, Johnnyessence, 2chainzz(m), Richie0974, NewYorkCity, solexgentle, firstdev, hbof(m), nifemi25(m), Tolubory(m), Osaze1982, nonjebose(m), 2kaybiel(m), Samsonklin(m), wunmex24, iyke3000, lordfizco(m), gozzlin, Kenfletcher, demogesture, lawrence83, giddy10(m), pritykate(f), tropaz(m), crownfierce, viceldo(m), shamss, beejaychinedu(m), edlion57(m), adekennis(m), yhormite, orobs93(m), 4homeland(m), captainjacklee, Preshivano01(m), prittyboi(m), balateef(m), mhisbliss(f), candp2007(m), rodbel(m), tebric, lative(m), Jesse4mu(m), stanogb(m), Swahili0(f), bxcode(m), WilliamsNedd, Category1, duroc(m), fizzile(m), nawtibownie(f), Aderola15(f), killsmith(m), DeUrch(m), Seedorf009(m), Enchalso, dayniyyie, koloboi(m), PAnaceA7(m), enyanwoke(m), Elo4, karlnyeno, M5direct, AustinYeks, stockbear, lewispius, WetSmoke, stanlink(m), femijay8271(m), Oluseye20, elmogaji(m), Rutheby(f), Rilwayne001, mrsmith11(m), Peterdredd, wazzihu, Oblitz(m), iDROID, Youceee, dapsoneh, kadegbite89yah, Lah84(f), Benuromi(m), dashcoll(m), xrayz(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), mrdoubled(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), kenosky, swagifted(m), Princeparix(m), Deux, akheen, Phemmhie, remiloy(m), Irwindickson(m), kwencypresh(f), shawla, okpecent, SammieLowkey(m), dotun71, FixNaija, Jamesmatic(m), chumaZ, DonJupo(m), social2008(m), okoh66(m), amjoy, luckybaddest(m), wickedboi, coolestchris(m), soulfood(m), pstneme(m), OLUENTA1, yerakola(m), Timmycarter(m), TrapHedges(m), SmartUrhoboBoy, hazzard and 294 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 43