|Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by robosky02(m): 11:58am
Ghana name Enyimba new signing Fatau Dauda in AFCON 2017 squad
Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up by Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January in Gabon.
Fatau Dauda was Ghana No.1 choice at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.
He has previously featured for Ashanti Gold as well as in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.
He has joined the overseas players who have moved to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) recently.
Compatriot and fellow goalkeeper Nana Bonsu won the Nigeria league with Rangers in October.
The Black Stars call-ups are to report for the training at Acquinas Secondary School from Wednesday till December 31 at 3:30 pm daily.
http://africanfootball.com/news/674127/Ghana-name-Enyimba-new-signing-Fatau-Dauda-in-AFCON-squad
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Alhkerimu(m): 12:00pm
CONGRAT TO HIM
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by robosky02(m): 12:03pm
Alhkerimu:
it shows the quality of the Nigerian league
2 Likes
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by acenazt(m): 12:10pm
More grease to Naija league Elbow jare. Make them Mikel do return as them Kaka do for their country
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by robosky02(m): 12:17pm
the truth is the Nigerian league is steadily rising with the influx of more foreigners
check out the number in FC Ifeanyi Ubah and other clubs
2 Likes
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by robosky02(m): 12:20pm
acenazt:
yea not too long our top star will return
just like a few season were some came back
1 Like
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Alhkerimu(m): 12:54pm
robosky02:Exactly
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by PROVERBZ(m): 1:01pm
they guy hasn't even made any appearance yet
good thing there is this oda Togolese player at rivers united he also got called up if the teams can fix their pitches and we get more TV time our league might go places under shehu dikko
waiting for government to fix bad pitches is a waste of time they can start raising funds for DAT buy hiring musicians to host shows and the profits would be used for DAT
think think
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by robosky02(m): 1:39pm
PROVERBZ:
yes
Rivers United has three three foreign players
Godbless Asamoah, Wilson Andoh and Guy Kuemian, at the Port Harcourt-based
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by unclezuma: 2:17pm
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Remilekun101: 2:17pm
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Zamfaran: 2:18pm
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by daddyyo(m): 2:18pm
..
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Mopolchi: 2:19pm
Naija league don become the English Premier League of Africa.
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by sirOrubebe: 2:20pm
Black stars of Ghana
Supported them at the 2010 WC. If no be Gyan when go mis-kick that 'penarity' with him ashawo leg...
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by Chukazu: 2:22pm
this guy wey dey see double for post
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by efilefun(m): 2:29pm
Hopefully Nigerian league will start buying players like those going to Chinese league lol
|Re: Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad by saintdennis(m): 2:31pm
Nigeria just skipping the fundamentals..
We need good stadia , better officiating, better performance from the regulators (the era of banishing should be over by now)
We also need celebrities to connect with our league
Imagine don jazzy at a match like 10 out of 19 home fixtures?
Automatically his gram n twitter followers will wanna attend em
We'll get there sha
