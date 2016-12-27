Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ghana Names Fatau Dauda In AFCON 2017 Squad (1249 Views)

Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up by Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January in Gabon.



Fatau Dauda was Ghana No.1 choice at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.



He has previously featured for Ashanti Gold as well as in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.



He has joined the overseas players who have moved to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) recently.



Compatriot and fellow goalkeeper Nana Bonsu won the Nigeria league with Rangers in October.



The Black Stars call-ups are to report for the training at Acquinas Secondary School from Wednesday till December 31 at 3:30 pm daily.



CONGRAT TO HIM

it shows the quality of the Nigerian league it shows the quality of the Nigerian league 2 Likes

More grease to Naija league Elbow jare. Make them Mikel do return as them Kaka do for their country 1 Like

the truth is the Nigerian league is steadily rising with the influx of more foreigners



check out the number in FC Ifeanyi Ubah and other clubs 2 Likes

yea not too long our top star will return



just like a few season were some came back yea not too long our top star will returnjust like a few season were some came back 1 Like

they guy hasn't even made any appearance yet



good thing there is this oda Togolese player at rivers united he also got called up if the teams can fix their pitches and we get more TV time our league might go places under shehu dikko



waiting for government to fix bad pitches is a waste of time they can start raising funds for DAT buy hiring musicians to host shows and the profits would be used for DAT



think think

yes



Rivers United has three three foreign players

Naija league don become the English Premier League of Africa.

Black stars of Ghana



Supported them at the 2010 WC. If no be Gyan when go mis-kick that 'penarity' with him ashawo leg...

this guy wey dey see double for post

Hopefully Nigerian league will start buying players like those going to Chinese league lol