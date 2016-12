Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / My Dad's 40-Year-Old NYSC Cap Vs My 1-Year-Old NYSC cap (Photos) (12788 Views)

I Am 17 Years Old, I Designed This Website. Please Rate My Work / What NYSC Cap Looked Like In The 70s. (photo) / 40 Outgoing Corps Members Face Sanction In FCT (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Time flew, things changed, quality things have gone home.

Just going through my dad's stuffs and I saw his nysc cap. See quality material (cap + embroidered nysc emblem) against mine that was printed and is fading. 14 Likes 3 Shares

True quality

That's what we call change







U no knw say Nigeria get money in 60s, 70s, 80s, no be like today. ..









I doubt if future generation go wear cap.







Dem go jus tie bandana. U no knw say Nigeria get money in 60s, 70s, 80s, no be like today. ..I doubt if future generation go wear cap.Dem go jus tie bandana. 135 Likes 8 Shares

THIS IS WHY YOU SHOULD ALWAYS RESPECT YOUR ELDERS 8 Likes

yomi007k:







U no knw say Nigeria get money in 60s, 70s, 80s, no be like today. ..









I doubt if future generation go wear cap.







Dem go jus tie bandana.

13 Likes

take that of your Dad to the museum now! 2 Likes 1 Share

whatever still prefer the new one

throw back of life



o.p y u com blur ur face na...u b fine boy anyway 3 Likes

Hmnnn naija yaff suffer

yomi007k:







U no knw say Nigeria get money in 60s, 70s, 80s, no be like today. ..









I doubt if future generation go wear cap.







Dem go jus tie bandana.

Danimighty7:

THIS IS WHY YOU SHOULD ALWAYS RESPECT YOUR ELDERS



Lmfao. .. Na just stickers or tag dem go give some generations of youth corps. Lmfao. .. Na just stickers or tag dem go give some generations of youth corps. 9 Likes

One is quality while the other is just there

Even this your 2016 cap quality pass my 2015 cap 11 Likes

?? he can keep for Africa. so he can still locate his cap.



























I Don lost my own before I serve finish ya papa na keeper rufai!!!!!!?? he can keep for Africa. so he can still locate his cap.I Don lost my own before I serve finish 19 Likes 3 Shares

princefunmmy:

Even this your 2016 cap quality pass my 2015 cap











E be like ds ur cap been get accident E be like ds ur cap been get accident 3 Likes

Nysc nysc

My cap is better o. Front page marriage. Cc Seun Lalasticlala yokiti

gud

The numbers of graduates then were very few so the resources available were more effective compared to now,the numbers of graduates is much coupled with lack of fund 5 Likes 1 Share

hmm

Wow this is nice....when education was valued.

yomi007k:







U no knw say Nigeria get money in 60s, 70s, 80s, no be like today. ..









I doubt if future generation go wear cap.







Dem go jus tie bandana.

Same thing with quality of the education and Nigerian society. 1 Like

You're not expected to use it for more than a year...



Spending so much money on it is as useless as a blindman in a goalpost 3 Likes

That was the era when Gowon declared money wasn't the problem but how to spend it.



But sadly the population has shot up while spending isn't in tandem with population growth. Sad!!! 3 Likes

Cool

ok 1 Like

Lol

The new one has better quality abeg.

Things have downgraded. 1 Like