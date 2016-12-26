Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) (10602 Views)

Oh My God!! See What Happened To Two Students In A Nigerian University… / Protest In AuchiPoly As Two Students Are Killed By Security / The Bad Welfare Condition Of Students In OAU (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



As at the time of filing this report, the nature of her sickness has not been made known.





We want to use this medium to appeal to the federal government to look into the health sector.



May their souls rest in perfect peace





*Modified



Obafemi Awolowo University has just lost two students from two different faculties offering professional courses on the same hospital.



On December 25th, 2016, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, a part four medical student finally gave up the ghost at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital

Complex(OAUTHC) after after staying in coma since December 20th.



Olorunseun, who was said to be the choir master of Deeper Life Campus Fellowship was hit by a run-away bus December 20 on his way to the OAUTHC

to resume work and was rushed in immediately.

Before recovering from the shock of this death, Oyeleye Taiwo, a part one student of the English Education, Faculty of Education was confirmed dead yesterday, December 26, by her twin sister. Taiwo died after complaining of headache at Health Center before she was later admitted at OAUTHC. Her corpse has been taken to her family in Ife.



The reports of these deaths are coming when the school is a festive break between December 23rd and January 3rd.



Source

http://www.newstrackplatform.com/2016/12/oau-two-students-die-during-festive.html?m=1 While the entire University community of Obafemi Awolowo University were mourning over the lost of a 400level student of the department of medicine and surgery OLUWASEUN OLORUNFEMI on the 25th of December who was knock down by a hit and run vehicle on the 20th of December. In less than 24hours, another death of a student was also recorded in the University. She is a 100level student of Education and English, it was learnt that OYELEYE TAIWO passed out at the University teaching hospital on the 26th of December after complaining of severe headache where no doctor was there to attend to her during the festive period.As at the time of filing this report, the nature of her sickness has not been made known.We want to use this medium to appeal to the federal government to look into the health sector.May their souls rest in perfect peace*ModifiedSource 2 Likes 1 Share

God please let your mercy prevail over us, rip 8 Likes

No doctor to attend to her in a teaching hospital? This country truly stinks! 10 Likes 1 Share

may the good Lord give both families d fortitude 2 bear d loss. Amen 3 Likes

Ghydyon:

While the entire University community of Obafemi Awolowo University were mourning over the lost of a 400level student of the department of medicine and surgery OLUWASEUN OLORUNFEMI on the 25th of December who was knock down by a hit and run vehicle on the 20th of December. In less than 24hours, another death of a student was also recorded in the University. She is a 100level student of Education and English, it was learnt that OYELEYE TAIWO passed out at the University teaching hospital on the 26th of December after complaining of severe headache where no doctor was there to attend to her during the festive period.

As at the time of filing this report, the nature of her sickness has not been made known.





We want to use this medium to appeal to the federal government to look into the health sector.



May their souls rest in perfect peace

What sort of negligence is this naw. No doctor? This country just keeps disappointing me. And our leaders keep traveling out for their own treatment.... With our money... What sort of negligence is this naw. No doctor? This country just keeps disappointing me. And our leaders keep traveling out for their own treatment.... With our money... 5 Likes 2 Shares

May their souls rest in perfect peace. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Not again

R.I.P

so painful...may their souls rest in perfect peace

our doctors and their non caring attitude...



God help us 1 Like

Quite unfortunate.



But honestly speaking, governments at all levels need to be more strict with our doctors, especially in teaching hospitals where consultants earn fat salaries but make themselves available only for a few hours in a week in favour of their private practice



Sad still, they pass this truant attitude to resident doctors and medical officers under them, who are half-baked because their ogas (consultants ) are not always available. Or how can someone explain absence of doctors @ a teaching hospital? 2 Likes

Rest in peace

Jesu!!! blood of Sango!!!!

Jeez....peeps, chill. RIP to the dead...however if you no want make God judge you, don't make comments you no nothing about. Confirmed sources showed the said med student was knocked down by a driver running at top speed with severe, I repeat severe head injury, he was d ully operated upon, however outcome chance was slim. Unfortunately he died. The second student probably ruptured an aneurysm (as sources said) which I feel you all should Google and find out what that means, she was d ully a ttaended to, as doctors were available to attend to her. Let's not post stories just because we want them to be juicy in the process disrespecting the dead. Not come here and start painting it like the doctors removed knife and killed them both. I suggest we get our information right. RIP to the dead once again. 16 Likes

Rip

Chisos

na wa o... bad news everywhere....No evil shall befall you and ur family in the remaining days of this year and beyound...can i get a like on that?

RIP

FisifunKododada:

Jesu!!! blood of Sango!!!!

wow! So sad... this is not the kind of news that any family will like to hear.So sad!

Rip to the deceased

Blood of Aliko Dangote!

Rest in peace

The death toll this period dey make shiver sha

No doctor? and those dimwit politicians go out of d country for there own treatments...with tax payers money? dis is a joke of a country.

sad news indeed

RIP,may we not meet our ends under these circumstances,

this one is strong this one is strong

Omg this is sad... May their souls rest in peace

rip, be like na to run comot dis useless country sure pass 1 Like

Oma307:

God please let your mercy prevail over us, rip I say this too, but just wondering y his mercy didn't cover them? Is it possible theres nothing like mercy/favour for us? Maybe we're just lucky I say this too, but just wondering y his mercy didn't cover them? Is it possible theres nothing like mercy/favour for us? Maybe we're just lucky