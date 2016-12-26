₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,490 members, 3,277,475 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) (10602 Views)
Oh My God!! See What Happened To Two Students In A Nigerian University… / Protest In AuchiPoly As Two Students Are Killed By Security / The Bad Welfare Condition Of Students In OAU (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Ghydyon(m): 1:13pm
While the entire University community of Obafemi Awolowo University were mourning over the lost of a 400level student of the department of medicine and surgery OLUWASEUN OLORUNFEMI on the 25th of December who was knock down by a hit and run vehicle on the 20th of December. In less than 24hours, another death of a student was also recorded in the University. She is a 100level student of Education and English, it was learnt that OYELEYE TAIWO passed out at the University teaching hospital on the 26th of December after complaining of severe headache where no doctor was there to attend to her during the festive period.
As at the time of filing this report, the nature of her sickness has not been made known.
We want to use this medium to appeal to the federal government to look into the health sector.
May their souls rest in perfect peace
*Modified
Obafemi Awolowo University has just lost two students from two different faculties offering professional courses on the same hospital.Source
http://www.newstrackplatform.com/2016/12/oau-two-students-die-during-festive.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Oma307: 1:21pm
God please let your mercy prevail over us, rip
8 Likes
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by lofty900(m): 1:24pm
No doctor to attend to her in a teaching hospital? This country truly stinks!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by enchantedone(f): 1:28pm
may the good Lord give both families d fortitude 2 bear d loss. Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by alexiej(m): 1:35pm
Ghydyon:
What sort of negligence is this naw. No doctor? This country just keeps disappointing me. And our leaders keep traveling out for their own treatment.... With our money...
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by DebbyChris(f): 1:37pm
May their souls rest in perfect peace.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Ariyke: 2:23pm
Not again
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 3:07pm
R.I.P
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Piroll(m): 4:35pm
so painful...may their souls rest in perfect peace
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 5:51pm
our doctors and their non caring attitude...
God help us
1 Like
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by emmasege: 6:33pm
Quite unfortunate.
But honestly speaking, governments at all levels need to be more strict with our doctors, especially in teaching hospitals where consultants earn fat salaries but make themselves available only for a few hours in a week in favour of their private practice
Sad still, they pass this truant attitude to resident doctors and medical officers under them, who are half-baked because their ogas (consultants ) are not always available. Or how can someone explain absence of doctors @ a teaching hospital?
2 Likes
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 6:35pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:11pm
Jesu!!! blood of Sango!!!!
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by tunesoft(m): 8:56pm
Jeez....peeps, chill. RIP to the dead...however if you no want make God judge you, don't make comments you no nothing about. Confirmed sources showed the said med student was knocked down by a driver running at top speed with severe, I repeat severe head injury, he was d ully operated upon, however outcome chance was slim. Unfortunately he died. The second student probably ruptured an aneurysm (as sources said) which I feel you all should Google and find out what that means, she was d ully a ttaended to, as doctors were available to attend to her. Let's not post stories just because we want them to be juicy in the process disrespecting the dead. Not come here and start painting it like the doctors removed knife and killed them both. I suggest we get our information right. RIP to the dead once again.
16 Likes
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 9:04pm
Rip
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:04pm
Chisos
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Bankalert(m): 9:05pm
na wa o... bad news everywhere....No evil shall befall you and ur family in the remaining days of this year and beyound...can i get a like on that?
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Yomi6(m): 9:05pm
RIP
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by holythug(m): 9:05pm
FisifunKododada:
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by DearDealsz: 9:05pm
wow! So sad... this is not the kind of news that any family will like to hear.So sad!
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Juliaann(f): 9:05pm
Rip to the deceased
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by 0b10010011: 9:06pm
Blood of Aliko Dangote!
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by bspersF(f): 9:06pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by bonfreregong: 9:07pm
The death toll this period dey make shiver sha
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Martinola(m): 9:07pm
No doctor? and those dimwit politicians go out of d country for there own treatments...with tax payers money? dis is a joke of a country.
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by abdulbnyusuf(m): 9:08pm
sad news indeed
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:09pm
RIP,may we not meet our ends under these circumstances,
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Handian(f): 9:10pm
this one is strong
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by Angelyna(f): 9:11pm
Omg this is sad... May their souls rest in peace
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by ednut1(m): 9:11pm
rip, be like na to run comot dis useless country sure pass
1 Like
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by CHARLOE(m): 9:14pm
Oma307:I say this too, but just wondering y his mercy didn't cover them? Is it possible theres nothing like mercy/favour for us? Maybe we're just lucky
|Re: Two OAU Students Die In Less Than 24 Hours (Photos) by sekem: 9:15pm
What type of pictures are these?
I mean, is the guy laughing at the girl or what?
Urgent: I Need Contact Address Of Lasu Not E-mail Address / Unizik Admission Query/ Help / Information About The Unilag Masters Programme Entrance Exam.
Viewing this topic: Pasmac14(f), battoyyeb(m), dsauce, victorking(m), wellstryme(m), Lagosrecruiter, bigtiny10(m), monimekaz(m), paragon40(m), Guest1, phelps007, olasclef(m), Haryorbammmy(m), TONYE001(m), collynezo(m), Kenako, iamsparrow(m), petrelli07, abbey4christ(m), paulexy1998(m), Asuokaa, unclesopu(m), icubeguitar(m), digsman200, Ideasconsortium, ProfTea18, Lordave, saintjoel(m), FLORIDACAR, Authoreety, Rapture007, theatre(m), eneyedan(m), thecommunist(m), Princelyod(m), bisghearl05(f), zipamowei(m), Opez4real, timmycris(m), HighQue007, gabrielniy(m), Sweetrolly(m), Diagoojoko, professore(m), Moboj(f), Jackeeh(m), ilyasmuy, dgbaba, ClassCaptain(m), missiret(f), chrystalC(m), intuit(f), GentlemanAyo(m), kayjasper(f), emperorchedda(m), Hernyolar(f), pharmadek, kiddie(m), kayceemoor, mohciz69(m), Ronaldinnioh(f), yetty247(f), ladychioma, websolushun, gensteejay(m), Hayshoepofo, SarFakky, Afam4eva(m), oluwafemi89(m), superde, Dammsy001(m), kingimmaculate, omenpetrol, badaoyeyemi(f), dammywizzy, waterhouse071(m), Mariopgomery(m), victorogundepo0(m), wilsonjay, Awafolashade(f), uscofield, SouthWestBlood(m), ItzOlivia, Akuremix(m), native2(f), Bibidear(f), magnified(m), davidzfarm18(m), omaksaith(f), borjor(m), Chukabiz1961(m), slimport(f), donfolu1, tripleaa, dljbd1(m), MFjones(m), Katowice, DonHummer(m), angeltolly(f), lordkay10(m), pitchez, topluv54(m), Tedassie(m), Adewalefisayo(f), jgatherer(m), talk2ibk(m), iphunanya(f), goldenceo1(m), deecute, Tuntheycr7, Bamoha(m), yettydone, Auxiliary(m), foladj(m), hahket, tinu16(f), masco131(m), Reberry(f), elexjojo745(m), Cadamlk, MizTyna(f), valeroso, Emychina(m), mzdeee(f), idnoble007(m), Lordsocrates, sod09(m), teabully(m), naijalander, Emescot(m), back2dmatter, anochuks08(m), tobilobadebayor(m), anita16(f), ray48, drhammed, coachmd, bson52, BilyaminDee, mightyfada, beleza(f), Johntitus, Agli(m), Kayoski(m) and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3