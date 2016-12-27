₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 1:54pm
The man in the photos below pretends to be a mad man. According to a Facebook user, he goes from house to house to get used baby pampers from dust bins. He then sells them to ritualists, who use them to make charms, causing the babies to die not long after the sale.
When he was caught, baby pampers, lots of cash, and other materials were found on him, suggesting he may not be an ordinary mad man.
This information was conveyed by the Facebook user, who wrote, “THIS MAD-MAN HAS BEEN PRETENDING TO BE MAD BUT GO FROM ONE HOUSE TO ANOTHER TO GET USED BABY PAMPERS FROM THE BIN AND SELL THEM TO RITUALISTS AND ANY BABY THEY SELL THEIR USED PAMPERS DON’T LIVE LONG.
MAY GOD HELP AND PROTECT US ALL.
“When i sell the pampers for native doctor, they will use it for ritual and the baby will sick and die after 14 days,” the mad man was quoted to have said. Photos after the cut.
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by estyvino(m): 1:55pm
Initializing protocol two dash three bravo!
It's Afonja Brown roof Republic
Do you copy?
I repeat, do you copy? over!
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 1:56pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by INTROVERT(f): 1:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Tellemall: 1:57pm
Is that all the money he was paid?
He's simply unwell. He's not some disposable diaper stealing monster.
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Jafar1: 1:58pm
AFONJAS AND RITUALS
5&6
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by SweetBanana: 1:59pm
May God save us(amen).
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:14pm
Jafar1:
Mumu, go to your village n see those big empty buildings. Where does the money comes from? Robbery, stealing and rituals!
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Jafar1: 2:16pm
decatalyst:
Wailers always wail
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by lofty900(m): 2:18pm
People should watch that man arranging the money very well o, something tells me his intentions are not pure
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Remilekun101: 2:23pm
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:23pm
I'm I surprised? NO!
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Babangida70(m): 2:23pm
Cone heads
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by henrydadon(m): 2:23pm
blood of Zechariah
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by paschal47(m): 2:24pm
Me I just wan go there count money ooo
Nothing else.
Did I ask for much?
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by uviesa(m): 2:24pm
Abegi na lie
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:24pm
Damn . This guy money and wizkid money nor be mate ooo..
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by bitrade: 2:24pm
f
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by unclezuma: 2:24pm
Nigerians and giving dogs bad names...how diaper take become ritual material. Why politicians no go use Una brain play MMM if people still believe such baseless and unprovable accusations against the mentally impaired.
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Gibz02: 2:24pm
Weeeelll,i know say na dem.no doubt
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by dhope001(m): 2:25pm
God protect us and children
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by aktolly54(m): 2:25pm
hmm....ritual?
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:25pm
Jafar1:
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by sirOrubebe: 2:25pm
Jafar1:
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by abdulbnyusuf(m): 2:26pm
I smell fat lie here
how many pikin die on dis matter?
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Adedayo97(m): 2:26pm
human being wth wonders
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by Lucasinho: 2:27pm
Jafar1:
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by neyoranking2015(m): 2:27pm
Aye le..,the Mad man have been in
That job for so long,
Cus he resemble a
60years mad man
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by folem: 2:27pm
If you believe such nonsense, you seriously need to see a psychiatric.
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by DeltaOil: 2:28pm
I am sorry to say this but I feel that for us boys who have to hussle, we need to follow the West.
I mean look at them.
Their Traditional Ruler na Yahoo Yahoo Oba
http://www.nairaland.com/3536872/oluwo-iwo-akanbi-threatens-arrest
When Hunger strikes look for someone to sacrifice
http://www.nairaland.com/3539765/woman-accused-killing-husband-christmas
now their mad people sef don dey key into jazz .
men na west we need follow oh!
|Re: Man Using Baby Pampers As Ritual Items Nabbed In Ogun State (photos) by dikerebel(m): 2:28pm
he is an afonja
