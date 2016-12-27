



The man in the photos below pretends to be a mad man. According to a Facebook user, he goes from house to house to get used baby pampers from dust bins. He then sells them to ritualists, who use them to make charms, causing the babies to die not long after the sale.



When he was caught, baby pampers, lots of cash, and other materials were found on him, suggesting he may not be an ordinary mad man.



This information was conveyed by the Facebook user, who wrote, “THIS MAD-MAN HAS BEEN PRETENDING TO BE MAD BUT GO FROM ONE HOUSE TO ANOTHER TO GET USED BABY PAMPERS FROM THE BIN AND SELL THEM TO RITUALISTS AND ANY BABY THEY SELL THEIR USED PAMPERS DON’T LIVE LONG.



MAY GOD HELP AND PROTECT US ALL.



Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2016/12/27/man-using-baby-pampers-as-ritual-items-nabbed-in-ogun-state-photos/