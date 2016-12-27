₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Triton1996(m): 6:33pm
The prophet at the center of the controversial prediction about the impending death of Prophet T.B. Joshua, which is currently trending online, has come out to denounce and disassociate himself from the “fake prophecy” made by one faceless Dr Olagorioye Faleyimu.
http://www.saharaweeklyng.com/the-fake-prophecy-about-tb-joshuas-death-is-not-from-me-prophet/
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by blezzo95(m): 6:48pm
hmm... m speechless.
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Oche211(m): 7:05pm
Hehehehehehe... Dude is afraid of counter prophecy.
He's denying it nw cos of the negative reactions trailing the prophecy abi na predictions.
Bunch of liars nd hypocrites.
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by adeaks(m): 7:10pm
I knew the prophecy was phony. Pastors who predict very rarely talk about other pastors in their new year predictions. Even if they do, they wouldn't mention the pastor's name directly like this man purportedly did.
It is a testament to the proliferation of the 'copy and paste' style of blogging. If you ask all those bloggers who circulated the news of this man's prophecy, none of them would be able to show you an audio or video recording of the Pastor making the prophecies.
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by mrsfavour(f): 7:10pm
ok
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by afuacoffee: 7:20pm
lalasticlala... do the needful. To promote the prophecy and not promote the rebuttal would only buttress the sensationalist attitude that caused this news to be spread in the first place by jobless bloggers...
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by ODAROOMS(m): 7:53pm
The fear of Man of God is the beginning of wisdom
Initially when I first saw the News with name without the pictures I knew it that ppl will not take it serious,and it wasn't on front page
surprisingly I saw the same news with the face of this Man and I knew it dat dis was mistake
Baba peculiar God Bless U for this
But to be factual All this Men of God had much Respect for TB joshua oooo
Niger I hail o
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Makweembo: 8:14pm
Prophet TB Joshua cannot go unless God releases him...
The source of this fake prophecy was simply trying to gain some cheap publicity. I blame the blogs for allowing such nonsense to be given audience - just because the name of a prominent person is mentioned disparagingly.
Whatever the case, it's all a free advert for TBJ As the haters talk, his fame grows!
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by veekid(m): 8:21pm
Fear don catch am
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Janetessy(f): 8:21pm
Ok
The Popularity stunt continues
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Holamide222(f): 8:22pm
Observing
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by NaijaMutant(f): 8:22pm
Ok
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by gen2briz(m): 8:22pm
Radarada
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Shortyy(f): 8:22pm
Oche211:counter prophecy indeed!
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Goldenheart(m): 8:23pm
Before TB, JOSHUA show am him own destiny.. .
and the guy no dey prophesy good thing
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by dfrost: 8:23pm
Prophet I have deny quick quick
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by valdes00(m): 8:23pm
The fear of TB Joshua is the beginning of denial
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by adebayo201: 8:23pm
those who give a f*** shd head that way...
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by jmoore(m): 8:23pm
Bloggers and their mumuism.
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by OKEMKPI: 8:24pm
TB Joshua is so humble that such stuff does not get his attention, I have maximum respect for him
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by scachy(m): 8:24pm
Lmao, the man is the originator of the prophecy andn he don take style use the controversial prophecy to market himself.
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by adonbilivit: 8:25pm
flat heads please tell me, will the afonjas like this?
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Johnbosco77(m): 8:25pm
2016 is about ending and dey want to start again wit dis their fake prophecies.....
2015 prophesies are still fresh in our minds..... they were fake predictions....
hope doz prophets will keep calm dis tym....
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by saintdennis(m): 8:25pm
You're crying out to the world?
Oga cry to your God
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by 0b10010011: 8:25pm
Thank God this one has renounced!
Bishop "Gate of hell" has already said 2017 will be a tougher year for
2017 will be a turning point and a better year for all.......
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by tosyne2much(m): 8:27pm
Oche211:If na you sef nko?
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by sod09(m): 8:27pm
Power pass power....
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by datopaper(m): 8:27pm
It is the fault of blogger
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by Iamlordgee(m): 8:27pm
K
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by EmekaBlue(m): 8:27pm
Na una sabi
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by janvier27(m): 8:28pm
Why is the prophet cursing rather than pray for the impostor
|Re: The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:28pm
What if it happens..... just asking
