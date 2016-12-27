Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The Fake Prophecy About TB Joshua’s Death Is Not From Me - Prophet (14010 Views)

The prophet at the center of the controversial prediction about the impending death of Prophet T.B. Joshua, which is currently trending online, has come out to denounce and disassociate himself from the “fake prophecy” made by one faceless Dr Olagorioye Faleyimu.



In a statement released to Sahara Weekly, Prophet Peculiar Hephzibah said, “I was shocked to see my picture posted everywhere online today, claiming that I predicted the death of T.B. Joshua amidst other supposed revelations for 2017. I am crying out to the world to help me because I am NOT the person who said this. They used my picture but the false prophecy does not come from me. Someone used my picture and credited this fake prophecy to me. I am shocked to see it! Let T.B. Joshua know that this is not from me and someone used my picture. The same thing will happen to the person who credited this fake prophecy to me – which I know nothing about. As he wishes a prophet of God, so it shall happen to him.



“I implore all the news sites and blogs who published the fake prophecy - Naij.com, Daily Post, Pulse, Linda Ikeji and others I cannot mention – to help retract this story immediately. It’s not from me although it is my picture. I am shocked! If anyone can help me, please help me to reach T.B. Joshua – because I am ashamed to say I want to reach him with this lie credited to me. I know he is a prophet of God and God will reveal to him that I am not the one; they only used my picture.



“This is my advice to bloggers – don’t use any story you see on another website without confirming from the person concerned. If you cannot reach the person who sent the message, don’t publish it – the person is faceless. Confirm everything before you publish it. This is a case of ‘Touch not My Anointed and do My Prophet no harm’. This is a curse!”



Most of the reactions that trailed the contentious prediction questioned the authenticity of both the prophet and his purported prophecy, noting that no online trace could be found of the man in question or his ministry, either in image or video.



hmm... m speechless. 1 Like

Hehehehehehe... Dude is afraid of counter prophecy.

He's denying it nw cos of the negative reactions trailing the prophecy abi na predictions.

Bunch of liars nd hypocrites. 22 Likes

I knew the prophecy was phony. Pastors who predict very rarely talk about other pastors in their new year predictions. Even if they do, they wouldn't mention the pastor's name directly like this man purportedly did.



It is a testament to the proliferation of the 'copy and paste' style of blogging. If you ask all those bloggers who circulated the news of this man's prophecy, none of them would be able to show you an audio or video recording of the Pastor making the prophecies. 15 Likes

lalasticlala... do the needful. To promote the prophecy and not promote the rebuttal would only buttress the sensationalist attitude that caused this news to be spread in the first place by jobless bloggers... 4 Likes



The fear of Man of God is the beginning of wisdom

Initially when I first saw the News with name without the pictures I knew it that ppl will not take it serious,and it wasn't on front page

surprisingly I saw the same news with the face of this Man and I knew it dat dis was mistake

Baba peculiar God Bless U for this

But to be factual All this Men of God had much Respect for TB joshua oooo

Niger I hail o





The source of this fake prophecy was simply trying to gain some cheap publicity. I blame the blogs for allowing such nonsense to be given audience - just because the name of a prominent person is mentioned disparagingly.



Whatever the case, it's all a free advert for TBJ As the haters talk, his fame grows! Prophet TB Joshua cannot go unless God releases him...

Fear don catch am 1 Like

The Popularity stunt continues











and the guy no dey prophesy good thing Before TB, JOSHUA show am him own destiny.. .and the guy no dey prophesy good thing 15 Likes 2 Shares

Prophet I have deny quick quick Prophet I have deny quick quick

The fear of TB Joshua is the beginning of denial 4 Likes

those who give a f*** shd head that way... 2 Likes

Bloggers and their mumuism. 2 Likes

TB Joshua is so humble that such stuff does not get his attention, I have maximum respect for him 13 Likes

Lmao, the man is the originator of the prophecy andn he don take style use the controversial prophecy to market himself.

flat heads please tell me, will the afonjas like this?

2016 is about ending and dey want to start again wit dis their fake prophecies.....

2015 prophesies are still fresh in our minds..... they were fake predictions....

hope doz prophets will keep calm dis tym.... 1 Like

You're crying out to the world?



Oga cry to your God

Thank God this one has renounced!



Bishop "Gate of hell" has already said 2017 will be a tougher year for Nigerians his church members and am patiently watching as all indexes has already proven him wrong.





2017 will be a turning point and a better year for all....... 2 Likes







If na you sef nko?

Power pass power.... 1 Like

It is the fault of blogger 1 Like

Why is the prophet cursing rather than pray for the impostor 1 Like