|Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Thistles: 9:39pm On Dec 27
A maid’s room? No no, and for others, it’s a big yes. A maid’s room is a room built for the purpose of housing a live-in help or a nanny. It’s commonly found in luxury apartments in Nigeria. It’s usually separated from the other rooms in the house.
The idea of having a live-in help sounds scary to some. Especially those who have heard the scary tales of a house helps. These stories are usually based on Myths, Facts, and Fiction. It may be based on an abstract story or experiences from family and friends. In Nigeria, stories of live-in house help range from spiritual to physical. While some people in Nigeria believe that house helps have spiritual problems like witchcraft, marine spirit or ogbanje spirit, others believe that they are; thieves; unfaithful, and can corrupt children. It’s so bad that some Nigerians make their house helps sleep under the staircase or an unworthy place in the house. Wealthy people take good care of their house helps. This is what shows that they are wealthy. I will neither approve or disapprove any of this claims, maybe this topic will be discussed in future write-ups.
In time past, the idea of a maid’s room may conjure images of cell-like spaces tucked away behind the kitchen. It was uncommon and partially recognised by the rich and the elites who travel out of the country from time to time. Nowadays, spaces for the help are leaving behind the claustrophobic feel of the early 20th century and making a comeback. Several new developments have incorporated maid’s rooms into their larger apartments, and while the rooms are separate from family sleeping areas, they are generously sized and have standard en-suite bathrooms. The latest iteration of servant quarters has a distinctly 21st-century feel.
Having a maid’s room may denote luxury in Nigeria. Because only luxury apartments come with maid’s room. It may mean that you are so rich that you don’t have to keep your maid in the family quarters. This may be a feather in your cap or an update of status among your friends. It may even be an idea borrowed from a friend or a family friend. The 21st-century real estate developers add maid rooms to their building plans and, of course, this makes the house more expensive, either for sale or to lease. While some people abhor the idea of a live-in maid, it’s paradise on earth for others. Having a servant at your beck and call can be a big deal. This may also be required for working class mums who have no option but to employ the services of a house help. Thus, the need may be borne out of compulsion.
The idea of a maid’s room is somewhat uncommon in Nigeria. It is only a language that can be understood by the creme de la creme of the society. Many Nigerians feel it’s appropriate to just allocate a room to your maid out of your three bedroom flat or four bedroom duplex. Not bad, But the term luxury may mean all round comfort. You would not want to be disturbed by arguments between your maid and the gateman or the driver.
Despite the recession in Nigeria, there is still strong demand for live-in help. There are requests for hundreds of nannies and housekeepers annually in the Nigeria. In most cases, families in Nigeria are looking for live-in maids rather than just a housekeeper.
With the new developments in real estate, and with the bias of a good number of people about live-in maid’s, Is a maid’s room a bad invention, or an invention that denotes class?
I kept pondering on this question. Will you rather buy a house with a maid’s room or buy a house without one. Your opinion is very important to me. Please send in your comments.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Vision4God: 10:11pm On Dec 27
Weda maid or not, extra room isn't bad. U may b d kind of person who always have visitors. Or have lots of dependants dat com for hols...... on d ground dat U can afford it
By d way keeping a maid is anoda major work and task on its own. Cos d maid bcoms like ur first born.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Addicted2Women: 7:03am
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
Why do you bring Nigeria into your stupidity ??
I feel dumb reading this shiit
Nairaland used to be fun but ignorant kids just ruined everything in here
Let me show this to my 3 year old kid to see if he can comprehend this dumb shiit
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by realGURU(f): 7:03am
no
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Dsrooftiles: 7:03am
Ok
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by ITEKEM(m): 7:03am
Yea Or else You don't wanna gbensh her codedly
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by donbrowser(m): 7:04am
You have answered the question yourself.
If you think you need a house help, just remember blood flows in his/her veins.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Vin4favour(m): 7:04am
first of all, why would i need a maid i don't need any. but an extra room in a house is not a bad thing... just like when you having August visitors...
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by nmreports: 7:04am
What kind of topic is this?.
Will I buy a houde with a maids room??
Sighs.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Innodon(m): 7:04am
Yeah of course, just in case, loft comes to mind
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by passyhansome(m): 7:05am
There
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by PaperLace: 7:07am
I don't kNow which Nigeria you're talking about, because all the maids I know have a room.
Maybe not specially built for 'maids', but a room still.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by aminho(m): 7:07am
Why not?i grew up in a house with a maids room so why wont i have it in my own house
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by GENT95(m): 7:07am
pls is a maid not a human being?nawa for 9ja
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Mrmaham: 7:07am
Yes of course are they not humans
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by general111: 7:08am
Happy buhari's day
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by seeniorboy(m): 7:08am
MAID ROOM=when you wish to sleep in the other room,then maid have to do the work
No room for gbokogboko
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by sleepyeyez(m): 7:08am
na wah for this kain odeh topic.
so i want to purchase a house which meets my taste, then i find out there's a specific room called the maid room. lets say i dont need a house keeper and i decide to have the room converted to something else(maybe some kind of store room) doesnt that solve the so-called problem?
you mean there are beings that will actually say "but why is one of the rooms called the maid room. for that i will look for another house
"
smh. some topics on nairaland can just depreciate ur brain cells for nothing.
maybe i just dont understand what you are trying to say cos i just woke up and havent slept enough. ok, back to sleep.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Catastrophe1: 7:09am
I will buy a house with a maids room, NO matter how we try to hide it. We all at one point need the services of a housekeeper or a maid. In some cases your house keeper may HV o sleep over and there u have a lace for him or her to pass the night
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:09am
K
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Chukazu: 7:11am
..the MOD that pushed this to front FP after how many comments though.. you drink Alomo,obviously.
OP, what is the difference between Maid-room and boy's quarters?
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by LOSKYXANDER(m): 7:14am
maid room kor!!! maid room ni!!!
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by glossy6(f): 7:18am
My maid lives in my main house and she is getting ready to read Accountancy come next year. So I don't understand you
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by ken19(m): 7:20am
mmm
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Myself2(m): 7:20am
Before nko ??
Where would she sleep if you dont have a maid's room ??
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:21am
Thistles:OP but why is our opinion important to you when you have affirmed a NO NO to a maid intake
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Phrankin(m): 7:22am
I tjink its necessary
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Phrankin(m): 7:23am
passyhansome:
LOSKYXANDER:besides, all these "those that give a fvck" meme is getting rather boring and annoying due to overuse. It's not funny anymore.
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by Princess4ng(f): 7:24am
Bfre.... Na on top my matrimonial bed with my hubby she wan been sleep A maid is also human so she deserve a room cus of her own privacy
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by ItzHoludex(m): 7:24am
nmreports:
assin d tin tire me too oo
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by HAH: 7:24am
Sure why not
|Re: Will You Buy A House With A Maid's Room? by ItzHoludex(m): 7:24am
SMH
