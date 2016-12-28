₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,796 members, 3,278,321 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) (2811 Views)
Tragic: Fire Gut Multimillion Properties In Sokoto Market (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by jamoscofield(m): 9:04am
Today 28th December happens to be a Bad Day for a popular Barber in K-west Kaduna state alongside some other shop owners as fire burnt down a complete block.
This happened in the early hours of today as effort to quench the fire prove abortive .
As of the time of filling this report, the source of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
May God comfort Him and some other shop owners.
Nairalanders please Let's try our best by putting off all Electrical appliances Wen leaving our respective Places.
May this Never happen to any of us in Jesus Name.
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by pretydiva(f): 10:15am
So sad. Couple wit dis harmattan season ..i can feel their pain
Dedicating dis FTC 2 all nigerians. We will get there
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Fkforyou(m): 10:16am
K west as in Kabala west or what?
Anyway hard luck to the victims.
2 Likes
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by YANDE800(m): 10:16am
THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST....
1 Like
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by neweraomo: 10:17am
rip to the dead
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by uromicom: 10:17am
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by kennyjam: 10:17am
It's well with thy soul.
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by yurme(m): 10:17am
Kai..used to barb in that sal00n fa..smh
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Fkforyou(m): 10:17am
pretydiva:
Hey... you again? Just When I thought I was going to be the FTC.
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by RobinRay(m): 10:18am
I thought K-West meant Kanye West
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by deedondavi(m): 10:21am
Sad
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by McDivine2016: 10:22am
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by jamoscofield(m): 10:25am
more
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Lasskeey: 10:39am
neweraomo:.....And you will still spend the whole day arguing with everyone on this thread that you actually read and understood the article before commenting
1 Like
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by lanetrips: 10:40am
RobinRay:Kabala West
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Lasskeey: 10:43am
lanetrips:....
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:43am
Fkforyou:ofcourse nw.kabala west.did u knw k west ni?
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:45am
RobinRay:lol,na kabala west,that my area in kaduna and am quoting u from there nw
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Ahmedhussain3463: 10:50am
oh.very sad event ,though no life was lost bt property were severly damage and lost completely.am a living witness to this sad happening cos i just left the scene nw.God pls give the owner of this property the strenght to bare the lost.wen there is life there is hope
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by Mrmaham: 10:55am
Hope people didn't die
|Re: Fire Guts Scarface Building, Others In K-West, Kaduna (Photos) by jamoscofield(m): 11:00am
Ahmedhussain3463:
just left D scene also, have we actually met ?
(0) (Reply)
Do You Have An Idea About This? / Get A Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting For #10,000 / Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You;must To Be Read
Viewing this topic: bonechamberlain(m), isa112, jimmbones, ozugo(m), Maisuya1, laskay44(m), MPVGoddess, Triton1996(m), solasoulmusic(f), Hotfella(m), efe2nath, motemi111(m), Ilovewetpussy(m), jamoscofield(m), tafiya, clem2love(m), ray501(m), Lankious(m), snaketail22(m), dyomo, kabman and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29