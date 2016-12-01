Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking (17804 Views)

See photos below





Source: Comic actor Mr Ibu travelled to village with his wife to watch a football match.Their photos at the venue have got people talking with many asking them if they are fighting.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-of-mr-ibu-his-wife-at-football.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share





E clear say nàaa bush pig u swallow IBU see ur akpu belleE clear say nàaa bush pig u swallow 4 Likes 1 Share

another meme for smelly mouth 1 Like

Their team the win, him don promise dem heavy money if them win 1 Like 1 Share

when IBU go born these twins wey dey hin Belle 24 Likes

see Mr IBU belle like washing basin 25 Likes





His wife must be related to young thug His wife must be related to young thug 5 Likes

Eyah,,wetin come separate them nau?

ok u can also view this ok u can also view this 1 Like

Abi im swallow goat?? Wetin Mr Ibu put inside belle?Abi im swallow goat?? 9 Likes

So I should fry yam now

See dem face like operation crocodile smile

... Memes loading... ... Memes loading...

mmm is back thank God new year will be full with celebration. mr mazi maduka just touched down nigeria airport from malaisya

Very local man 1 Like

wat i can only see is his basinbelle 1 Like

When it comes to football... Die hard football lovers can ignore anything and anyone beside dem.... So dem no dey fight jare.. Ibu is just feeling d game 1 Like

Is that Mr Ibu's stomach?? 4 Likes

Must every couple hold hands and in public...the pics shows d man is well concentrated on the match...n don't even know if snap shots are going on

Belle no gree the man siddon well.

ebosie11:

this guy needs to reduce his stomach asap - to avoid serious heart attack. 2 Likes

this IBU and wife story don dey dey boring already.

Nigerians 'we too' like food and drinks even at a football match see as table full. Why Mr Ibu belly 'no go big pass him wife own'? 1 Like 1 Share



See belle U sure sehh ibu never swallow one of the March balls,See belle

I just love ibo people. Yo rock! 3 Likes