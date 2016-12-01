₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,003 members, 3,278,927 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking (17804 Views)
Mr Ibu & His Wife At Birthday Party Of Their Friend (Photos) / A Girl Wore This To Wizkid’s Show In New York And Got People Talking (Photo) / Meet John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), His Beautiful Wife And Daughter (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by ebosie11(f): 10:38am
Comic actor Mr Ibu travelled to village with his wife to watch a football match.Their photos at the venue have got people talking with many asking them if they are fighting.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-of-mr-ibu-his-wife-at-football.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by pyyxxaro: 10:57am
IBU see ur akpu belle
E clear say nàaa bush pig u swallow
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by YhungPablo(m): 11:01am
another meme for smelly mouth
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by AK6464(m): 11:04am
Their team the win, him don promise dem heavy money if them win
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Jarizod: 11:07am
when IBU go born these twins wey dey hin Belle
24 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by comradespade(m): 11:28am
see Mr IBU belle like washing basin
25 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Talk2Bella(f): 3:33pm
His wife must be related to young thug
5 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by edo3(m): 3:34pm
Eyah,,wetin come separate them nau?
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:34pm
ok u can also view this
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Bsc(m): 3:34pm
Cool......
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by debbydee(f): 3:34pm
fuuny
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Vickiweezy(m): 3:34pm
Wetin Mr Ibu put inside belle?
Abi im swallow goat??
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by powerfulsettingz: 3:34pm
So I should fry yam now
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by EastGold(m): 3:34pm
See dem face like operation crocodile smile
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Masikay(f): 3:35pm
... Memes loading...
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by ojmetrix(m): 3:35pm
mmm is back thank God new year will be full with celebration. mr mazi maduka just touched down nigeria airport from malaisya
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by bettercreature(m): 3:36pm
Very local man
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by stphil: 3:36pm
wat i can only see is his basinbelle
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Beehshorp(m): 3:36pm
When it comes to football... Die hard football lovers can ignore anything and anyone beside dem.... So dem no dey fight jare.. Ibu is just feeling d game
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Oyind17: 3:36pm
And so?
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Lawlahdey(f): 3:37pm
Is that Mr Ibu's stomach??
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by swtcharissa(f): 3:37pm
Must every couple hold hands and in public...the pics shows d man is well concentrated on the match...n don't even know if snap shots are going on
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by josephine123: 3:38pm
lol
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by LifeofAirforce1(m): 3:38pm
Belle no gree the man siddon well.
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by qhilo(m): 3:38pm
ebosie11:That stomach tho...
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by FisifunKododada: 3:38pm
this guy needs to reduce his stomach asap - to avoid serious heart attack.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by samuel051(m): 3:39pm
this IBU and wife story don dey dey boring already.
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by woodcook: 3:39pm
Nigerians 'we too' like food and drinks even at a football match see as table full. Why Mr Ibu belly 'no go big pass him wife own'?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Haychay(m): 3:39pm
U sure sehh ibu never swallow one of the March balls,
See belle
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by Angelinastto(f): 3:39pm
I just love ibo people. Yo rock!
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mr Ibu & His Wife At A Football Match That Have Got People Talking by izzy4shizzy(m): 3:39pm
Mr ibu and him wife exchange belle
Genevieve Nnaji Loses The Next Bond Girl Role To Naomie Harris / Photos : Meet MADLY CURVED Upcoming Nollywood Actress Princess Shyngle / “Lesbians After Us” – Nollywood Twin Sisters, Chidinma And Chidiebere Aneke Cry
Viewing this topic: enwankwoala, Blazinraj01(f), Nify994(f), Ugoochukwu(m), itsidammie(m), ugompere(m), rammany, lilcee(m), ibk21, Naijahelm, dazzi, CharlieMaria(m), maestro360, hitman2015, marshalcarter, Ceede19, hadedeji, kingsleyjando(m), TimmyJay, NgeneUkwenu(f), olusmart247(m), roseboma(f), bfn1, funkyjms, Wendy24(f), oganamaster(m), markkaycee(m), Timinho23(m), froshman(m), mikesleezy(m), 4dor, feranmiajana, zunnurain33(m), breezy119, IDNNOLUKA(m), ALIZONA(f), iydon(m), Theanointed3(f), Kosy79(f), DrTonex, yeltans(m), Graciouscharis, johnpalmer774, ordained(m), JohnWriter, daewoorazer(m), OoniOfIfe, alyarmouk(m), lightheart(m), AJohnnasa(m), vicvicky, kulkris(m), rmaubsiau(m), Donchucky(m), Ikology(m), ojibole1(m), jumzzy448, lady2lady(f), Kelly2713(m), Ddy(m), Hanibal(m), comrrex(m), sebali, hernandson(m) and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34