|Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 10:40am
A fully loaded truck fell on Third Mainland Bridge crushing another vehicle. LRU has towed both vehicles off the road..
https://autojosh.com/third-mainland/
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by 21bc: 10:44am
Too bad......
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Geestarry(f): 10:54am
Why are trucks always falling?
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by marshalcarter: 11:08am
hope nobody was injured...dnt fuckin care abt the car
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by darkmarky: 1:50pm
marshalcarter:the truck.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Redlabel: 1:50pm
I hope no life was lost
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by AntiWailer: 1:50pm
na wa oo.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by samzy(m): 1:50pm
Truck just fall BT the image is night
I am not understanding
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 1:51pm
Omg. .. .... !!! !!
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Fraih(f): 1:51pm
OMG!!!
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 1:52pm
Lack of patience and sometimes too much of achohol
Geestarry:
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Onwiebuk: 1:52pm
hope no life was lost o
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Saheed9: 1:53pm
hope no life was lost
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 1:53pm
MOT MOT MOT MOT MOT MOTMOT MOT v MOT MOT MOT MOT what is the meaning of MOT MOT Amaechi Ambode receive common sense in Jesus name.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 1:54pm
Police and Road Safety let this truck move God is good
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by hazyfm1: 1:54pm
slimfit1:
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Cletus77(m): 1:54pm
Lagos truck falling syndrome
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by BetaThings: 1:55pm
Geestarry:
Because there is insufficient punishment
Make them lose their trucks and the goods, the same way Lagos State confiscates collapsed buildings, and they will sit up
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by sirvvy: 1:55pm
hope no death was recorded? Person way don see 2016 reach December deserve see 2017.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by jeylord20(m): 1:56pm
2017 is my potion
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by sirfemzy(m): 1:56pm
December crisis
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by TeamSimple(m): 1:57pm
OP its best you add the name of the truck owner and also the tribe of the driver.
coz if it was dangote truck the headline and comment contents would have depict the myopic and frustrated mind of some poverty stricken nairalanders.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by BreadandBeans(m): 1:58pm
Geestarry:Because what goes up must surely come down
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by atilla(m): 1:58pm
I hope the passengers in the car were safe.
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:59pm
Where is everyone always in a hurry to
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:03pm
RIP
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by Agulimah: 2:04pm
Rest on child
|Re: Truck Falls On Car On Third Mainland Bridge (Photos) by rafhell(m): 2:05pm
i doubt if the driver or passenger of that car survived it.
