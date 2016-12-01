Adekunle Gold, Viktoh and Chinko Ekun are leaving YBNL following the termination of their two-year recording and management contract each.



Meanwhile, the musicians are still looking to Olamide as they fear for their future.



‘Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL recently expired,’ an insider told Thenetng. ‘He’s yet to decide on his contract renewal because he’s not ready to go unaided.’





Adekunle joined YBNL as an artiste during the first ever OLIC (Olamide Live In Concert) in December 2014.



Before his major contract following the release of his hit, ‘Sade’, the singer – who designed the famous YBNL logo – used to work with the music label as a graphics designer.



The contracts of Viktoh and Chinko Ekun expired long time ago, but they decided to keep the update on the low as they fear it could make or tarnish careers.





Chinko Ekun was no where to be found at Olamide’s concert in Lagos on Monday, where his label mates took turns on stage to thrill the crowd.



‘Just like Chinko Ekun, both of them (Adekunle and Viktoh) don comot, but dem no loud am,’ another spokesperson told us in pidgin.



On April 26, a month after dropping his debut album (Y.A.G.I), Lil Kesh announced his departure from YBNL following the expiration of his two-year contract to promote his music label.



It only took the label a week to sign new artiste, Temmie Ovwasa. And in November, Olamide contracted fast-rising Mushin-based rapper, Davolee, who’s popular for his viral cover of ‘Panda’ by American artiste, Desiigner.



Three albums were released under YBNL Nation in 2016: Y.A.G.I by Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold’s Gold, which were released in March and July, respectively.



Label boss, Olamide also dropped his sixth studio album on Boxing Day, the same day his OLIC3 concert held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.



2017 will certainly be challenging for YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop), which has been one of the prominent Nigerian music labels in the last two years.



Source: Source: http://thenet.ng/2016/12/net-exclusive-adekunle-gold-viktoh-and-chinko-ekun-to-leave-ybnl/