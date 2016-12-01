₦airaland Forum

Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by lalasticlala: 9:52pm
Adekunle Gold, Viktoh and Chinko Ekun are leaving YBNL following the termination of their two-year recording and management contract each.

Meanwhile, the musicians are still looking to Olamide as they fear for their future.

‘Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL recently expired,’ an insider told Thenetng. ‘He’s yet to decide on his contract renewal because he’s not ready to go unaided.’


Adekunle joined YBNL as an artiste during the first ever OLIC (Olamide Live In Concert) in December 2014.

Before his major contract following the release of his hit, ‘Sade’, the singer – who designed the famous YBNL logo – used to work with the music label as a graphics designer.

The contracts of Viktoh and Chinko Ekun expired long time ago, but they decided to keep the update on the low as they fear it could make or tarnish careers.


Chinko Ekun was no where to be found at Olamide’s concert in Lagos on Monday, where his label mates took turns on stage to thrill the crowd.

‘Just like Chinko Ekun, both of them (Adekunle and Viktoh) don comot, but dem no loud am,’ another spokesperson told us in pidgin.

On April 26, a month after dropping his debut album (Y.A.G.I), Lil Kesh announced his departure from YBNL following the expiration of his two-year contract to promote his music label.

It only took the label a week to sign new artiste, Temmie Ovwasa. And in November, Olamide contracted fast-rising Mushin-based rapper, Davolee, who’s popular for his viral cover of ‘Panda’ by American artiste, Desiigner.

Three albums were released under YBNL Nation in 2016: Y.A.G.I by Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold’s Gold, which were released in March and July, respectively.

Label boss, Olamide also dropped his sixth studio album on Boxing Day, the same day his OLIC3 concert held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

2017 will certainly be challenging for YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop), which has been one of the prominent Nigerian music labels in the last two years.


Source: http://thenet.ng/2016/12/net-exclusive-adekunle-gold-viktoh-and-chinko-ekun-to-leave-ybnl/

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ak33n(m): 9:53pm
those who give a Bleep
are sleeping
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by NickleTheory: 9:55pm
I don't know who these chipmunks are but signing a label deal for 2 years is one of the dumbest shìt I have heard of...


A good label deal is usually in the 4-6 year range, it establishes the musician and brings money to the Label, if you are under the Notion a 2 year label deal will make you, you are living on some hallucinatory stuff.

In the US, we have like 3 Label companies Sony, Universal and Warner and lots of sublabels signed under them.

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by emmanuel596(m): 9:55pm
Olamide really tried in discovering and helping this guy's come to lime light I prefer Olamide a billion times over that childish and too much mouth making davido

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by falcon01: 9:56pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:56pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by prettythicksme(f): 9:56pm
I like that chinko ekun sha,tochun yaoun. grin grin

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Mightyraw(m): 9:56pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by mojirayo8(f): 9:57pm
They signed 2years and it has lapse. So make them they go now abi. Kilotuku
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Genea(f): 9:57pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by PigMeat: 9:57pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by lordharrick(m): 9:58pm
Which artiste go come remain 4 YBNL shocked shocked shocked
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by EmekusTHEgreat(m): 9:58pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by efilefun(m): 9:58pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by phemsie(m): 9:59pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Cessa0(f): 9:59pm
"Meanwhile, the musicians are still looking to Olamide as they fear for their future."

I'm battling to understand ds statement.

i cnt say for d rest but Adekunle Gold doesn't seem lyk someone hu rily nids YBNL to survive.. i min, judging frm his songs... hez definitely moving to greater heights... d guy is going places.. with or without any yeye YBNL contract..

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by AloyalNigerian(m): 10:00pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Rapsainot(m): 10:00pm
Chinko ekun left YBNL sometimes ago
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Excelboi(m): 10:00pm
Their problem. But Adekunle Gold is some mad talent...
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Chapecoense: 10:00pm
I say i need you girl you say you need some time... But time e no dey girl answer me on time..
Gold should remain.. Dunno about the rest.

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by gurunlocker: 10:00pm
Adekunle gold song doesn't fit YBNL... He is the only artist I listen to in their group.

I just hope he won't renew so he can establish himself well

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by yungchief(m): 10:00pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by nigconnect(m): 10:01pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Christane(m): 10:01pm
Dz news z meaningless ...na today contract dy expire nd people dy leave record lebel ..atleast d'banj quit d great mo'hits record ...if dat can happen ..wat stop dz 4rm happening
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ajokeade920(f): 10:03pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by profmsboi(m): 10:03pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Vin4favour(m): 10:04pm
how those that affect me make em go na

Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ip2121918021: 10:05pm
Who Olamide Epp ? angry
Who Adekunle Copper Epp ? angry
Who Viktoh Epp ? angry
Who Chink Ekun Epp ? angry
Who YBNL First Lady Epp ? angry
You wey you dey read this, who you Epp ? angry
Who ip2121918021 Epp ? angry angry
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by chubbyG(m): 10:05pm
emmanuel596:
Olamide really tried in discovering and helping this guy's come to lime light I prefer Olamide a billion times over that childish and too much mouth making davido
Lmao...
Nigerians
Did I just see Davido's name?
weryn concern Davido for this news na?
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Greedgod: 10:05pm
Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:06pm
