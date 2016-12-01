₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by lalasticlala: 9:52pm
Adekunle Gold, Viktoh and Chinko Ekun are leaving YBNL following the termination of their two-year recording and management contract each.
Source: http://thenet.ng/2016/12/net-exclusive-adekunle-gold-viktoh-and-chinko-ekun-to-leave-ybnl/
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ak33n(m): 9:53pm
those who give a Bleep
are sleeping
6 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by NickleTheory: 9:55pm
I don't know who these chipmunks are but signing a label deal for 2 years is one of the dumbest shìt I have heard of...
A good label deal is usually in the 4-6 year range, it establishes the musician and brings money to the Label, if you are under the Notion a 2 year label deal will make you, you are living on some hallucinatory stuff.
In the US, we have like 3 Label companies Sony, Universal and Warner and lots of sublabels signed under them.
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by emmanuel596(m): 9:55pm
Olamide really tried in discovering and helping this guy's come to lime light I prefer Olamide a billion times over that childish and too much mouth making davido
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by falcon01: 9:56pm
mtswwwwww
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:56pm
WE DON'T GIVE A FORK
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by prettythicksme(f): 9:56pm
I like that chinko ekun sha,tochun yaoun.
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Mightyraw(m): 9:56pm
This post Will neva reach fp
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by mojirayo8(f): 9:57pm
They signed 2years and it has lapse. So make them they go now abi. Kilotuku
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Genea(f): 9:57pm
Who dey epp? Oshi radarada
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by PigMeat: 9:57pm
Who them be?
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by lordharrick(m): 9:58pm
Which artiste go come remain 4 YBNL
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by EmekusTHEgreat(m): 9:58pm
well, let's keep watching as it unfolds
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by efilefun(m): 9:58pm
Mtchewwwww iranu, bloggers don dey plenty pass readers self... If they like they should hang themselves who care??
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by phemsie(m): 9:59pm
So...
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Cessa0(f): 9:59pm
"Meanwhile, the musicians are still looking to Olamide as they fear for their future."
I'm battling to understand ds statement.
i cnt say for d rest but Adekunle Gold doesn't seem lyk someone hu rily nids YBNL to survive.. i min, judging frm his songs... hez definitely moving to greater heights... d guy is going places.. with or without any yeye YBNL contract..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by AloyalNigerian(m): 10:00pm
This poo made fp. SMH
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Rapsainot(m): 10:00pm
Chinko ekun left YBNL sometimes ago
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Excelboi(m): 10:00pm
Their problem. But Adekunle Gold is some mad talent...
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Chapecoense: 10:00pm
I say i need you girl you say you need some time... But time e no dey girl answer me on time..
Gold should remain.. Dunno about the rest.
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by gurunlocker: 10:00pm
Adekunle gold song doesn't fit YBNL... He is the only artist I listen to in their group.
I just hope he won't renew so he can establish himself well
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by yungchief(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by nigconnect(m): 10:01pm
ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Christane(m): 10:01pm
Dz news z meaningless ...na today contract dy expire nd people dy leave record lebel ..atleast d'banj quit d great mo'hits record ...if dat can happen ..wat stop dz 4rm happening
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ajokeade920(f): 10:03pm
well...........kilo kan mi.
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by profmsboi(m): 10:03pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Vin4favour(m): 10:04pm
how those that affect me make em go na
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by ip2121918021: 10:05pm
Who Olamide Epp ?
Who Adekunle Copper Epp ?
Who Viktoh Epp ?
Who Chink Ekun Epp ?
Who YBNL First Lady Epp ?
You wey you dey read this, who you Epp ?
Who ip2121918021 Epp ?
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by chubbyG(m): 10:05pm
emmanuel596:Lmao...
Nigerians
Did I just see Davido's name?
weryn concern Davido for this news na?
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Greedgod: 10:05pm
Chevron shud come and sign me . Nitori Olorun
|Re: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh And Chinko Ekun To Leave YBNL - The NET.NG by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:06pm
mtcheeew
