₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,153 members, 3,282,328 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] (9304 Views)
Tekno Flaunts His Range Rover And Mercedes (Photos) / D'banj Shows Off All His Awards / Singer Tekno Flaunts His Posh Bedroom {photos} (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by TunezMedia: 1:23pm
TripleMG star, Tekno added three more awards to his cabinet yesternight when he walked home as the biggest winner at the Soundcity MVP award festival.
The 'Pana' singer took to social media to show off his awards for this year which includes a MAMA Award, an AFRIMMA award and 3 Soundcity MVP's.
The young producer defended his lyrics and manhood while receiving the award for his 'Pana' song, Tekno said; 'God bless you, God bless me, God bless your father and mother and the cassava is very big'.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/tekno-flaunts-all-his-awards-in-2016.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by rokiatu(f): 1:26pm
Da fu....ck he's flaunting cash for?
He better learn from the Kim Kardashian experience.
21 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by TRADELYN: 1:27pm
If the Cassava is very big, you don't need to say it, but flaunt it.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by ojun50: 1:28pm
So the money too na award
15 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by rheether(f): 1:38pm
Is he that rich?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by lofty900(m): 1:41pm
In order words he's indirectly telling headies to go n die with their crappy next rated bullshit of an award
15 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by nikkypearl(f): 1:44pm
Who is tekno again
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by ufuosman: 1:44pm
Good for him.
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by goldbim(f): 1:46pm
Flaunting of awards??YES!!because those are the rewards of his tireless efforts ..but flaunting of cash??NO..it does not show maturity..we'll rather be glad to see him convert the cash to profitable investment..
NOTE..I"m a big fan of TEKNO..!!! ..
25 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by rokiatu(f): 1:46pm
nikkypearl:You are kidding right?
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by bentlywills(m): 1:48pm
Tekno sef!just dz small money wey en wan gimme na em he dy flaunt like dz
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by veekid(m): 2:03pm
e deh try send message give dem Headies say no be today
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by olaolulazio(m): 2:04pm
Headies award pain am not be small...
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Shortyy(f): 2:04pm
Dear diary, I have a crush on Tekno, but he doesn't even know I exist.
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by SuperSuave(m): 2:05pm
The cassava boy
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by hizaya61(m): 2:06pm
K
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Silentscreamer(f): 2:06pm
Ok nice one. Since u've got so much cash, goan help prince james uche..
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Culin(f): 2:07pm
If he likes he should snap it from 100 angles, i only see 5 awards..i like 'pana' though.
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by SuperSuave(m): 2:07pm
nikkypearl:infinix's older brother and Samsung's younger brother
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Bolustic(m): 2:07pm
You are flaunting money on social media as if it's cleavages
If kidnappers and armed robbers come dey trail you now, you'd be shouting Mo Ku, Mo Gbe, Mo Daran
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Donshemzy1234(f): 2:07pm
Congratulations my celebrity crush. can't wait to have a taste of that Big cassava
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Flexherbal(m): 2:07pm
... More blessings ...
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Vickiweezy(m): 2:08pm
One headies award is worth more than 5 soundcity mvp awards, so tekno should not be flaunting poo.
No offense NL admin, but Soundcity's mvp award is almost the same thing as receiving award from nairaland .
The entire show was wack, nobody came to receive their awards except tekno.
There were no special guest to even present the award that Nollywood actor, Ramsey noah had to present an award 2 times.
Other special guests (except Banky W & Adesua) who presented awards were total amatuers as most of them forgot which category they were presenting award to and were just stammering on stage.
The sound effect + coverage of the event was too poor, DJ Neptune was just adjusting the volume anyhow like he was playing with his remote in his house.
So, tekno stop bragging with 3 Scity mvps cos the award means nothing.
Though I feel for u after the impartial treatment given to you by the headies dis year, just don't try to show-off with an award of lesser value.
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Haute: 2:08pm
rheether:
Do you want to date him?
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by 2shur: 2:08pm
ppl wont believe it.
bit he is into yahoo.
he does wire wire tins.
he is a yahoo guy
an internet fraudster
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by MilesLamar(m): 2:09pm
bloggers be like " Tecno Shades headies award, see pictures"
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Edenoscar(m): 2:09pm
Shortyy:you better go and marry
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by sexymoma(f): 2:09pm
Guy move on
if e pain you u for don go collect headies oo
we don fight for you reach, make e nor be say pple go dey blame you ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Glaxxs: 2:09pm
so? should we fry beans.
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by heryurh(m): 2:10pm
Tekno to the World!
Fvck Infinix!
Fvck Headies without a rubber
Holiday was a HIT
Duro was a HIT
Wash was a HIT
Where was a HIT
Pana is still a HIT
Diana is still a HIT
Rara hasn't even finished banging!
You're the Shii Bruh!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by Haute: 2:10pm
Shortyy:
Shortyy wants big cassava. I can introduce you to Tekno, but I won't; instead, I'll introduce you to an Ugandan friend of mine. His name is Mupulapula. You had better be scared.
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] by QueenHadiza: 2:10pm
What awards? All I can see is Money! Money! Money!
Buh seriously Tekno who is your bae?
3 Likes
Is Shemar Moore Gay? / Mode 9 Gotta Whip (infinity Jeep) Last Wk, Who Said "real Dnt Pay Bills" / 653 Reasons Proving 2pac Is Alive: You Need To Read This
Viewing this topic: Mercykayy(m), toms55(m), Broszamb(m), Shortyy(f), BethRhema(m), Chemmzy(f), AbdulMalik2016, odiokay, kinggogo, mayor2013, Plutoboss, uchman80(m), jesusson22, Xtracoool(m), banksnature, P2gr8t(m), lhanreh(m), mcjokee, 7footre(m), fergie1989(f), TonyCizzy, Kandaha, abiola708(m), BIDOO(m), freshvybe(m), Twizzy30(m), Luckyomon(m), LeemahT(f), slowpy, Ugochibyke(m), ayans007(m), daddyyo(m), 1stGenius(m), tmoneyaliyu(m), hazzard, Originality007, chelseaboi(m), directonpc(m), cfred, princesuko(m), kayzEkefre(m), Saheed9, sinistermind(m), Teekrayne(m), CEOconcord(m), MicroIce(m), Ayostephen1(m), ekolina(m), ETILA100(m), Viccctor(m), Trunquejnr(m), Silva79(f), Ferdyboss, palsenator(m), nepapole(m), ademi87(m), Forzap(m), oyejossybee, teamman(m), iszyboy(m), Princejboy(m), roundandbrown, haffikem(m), AfroKnight, pochoo, Ahmeddedon(m), tomi01(m), drslem, Chrislaug(m), joshlegend02(m), soulfood(m), Aniedi30(m), mikhaildr(m), Rigging(m), Bisjosh(f), Postulates, horluwaloseyi(m), Tpave(m), holuphisayor(m), Kruzxx, emeogbo, joyeuxone, emperorchedda(m), obitee69(m), DadaStephen1(m), MAKABBEY(m), Ochillary(m), olatemitayo(m), Tosssin(m), begunatoye(m), Ajmuluq, fxjohn2, PaPPi1, heryourjay(m), azadian, TASZIE(m), ubebong(m), jibsy, sod09(m), princechiemekam, kajsa08(f), Mzflow(f), lanaVello(m), flexpro(m), SAJA, Tunenez(m), quickwitted, samlyn, db15, lennycool9(m), olaglamour(f), aotlatitude(m), chatwithbotv(m), lord19(m), Parisfran(f), successity5(m), elshanAutos, twentyfourseven, belikov, dplordx(m), thebest1210, oladoja1(m), Rawlinzo1992(m), pweshboi(m), MisterDreamz(m), Philosopher101, ddddon(m), oknee, Touchey, abdolleez(m), Oladimejjy(m), eezomatic, TrustJ(m), josh005(m), potent5, Enouwem(m), chiefengr, jide219(m), Ceago(m), klamba, horciglowri(f), Mecusltd(m), cuteken(m), ibodom, femoboy(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6