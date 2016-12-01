Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Flaunts All His Awards In 2016 [PICS] (9304 Views)

Tekno Flaunts His Range Rover And Mercedes (Photos) / D'banj Shows Off All His Awards / Singer Tekno Flaunts His Posh Bedroom {photos} (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 'Pana' singer took to social media to show off his awards for this year which includes a MAMA Award, an AFRIMMA award and 3 Soundcity MVP's.



The young producer defended his lyrics and manhood while receiving the award for his 'Pana' song, Tekno said; 'God bless you, God bless me, God bless your father and mother and the cassava is very big'.





http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/tekno-flaunts-all-his-awards-in-2016.html TripleMG star, Tekno added three more awards to his cabinet yesternight when he walked home as the biggest winner at the Soundcity MVP award festival.The 'Pana' singer took to social media to show off his awards for this year which includes a MAMA Award, an AFRIMMA award and 3 Soundcity MVP's.The young producer defended his lyrics and manhood while receiving the award for his 'Pana' song, Tekno said; 'God bless you, God bless me, God bless your father and mother and the cassava is very big'. 2 Likes 1 Share

Da fu....ck he's flaunting cash for?



He better learn from the Kim Kardashian experience. 21 Likes

If the Cassava is very big, you don't need to say it, but flaunt it. 9 Likes 2 Shares

So the money too na award 15 Likes

Is he that rich? 1 Like 1 Share

In order words he's indirectly telling headies to go n die with their crappy next rated bullshit of an award 15 Likes

Who is tekno again 4 Likes

Good for him.

..but flaunting of cash??NO..it does not show maturity..we'll rather be glad to see him convert the cash to profitable investment..

NOTE..I"m a big fan of TEKNO..!!! .. Flaunting of awards??YES!!because those are the rewards of his tireless efforts..but flaunting of cash??NO..it does not show maturity..we'll rather be glad to see him convert the cash to profitable investment....I"m afan of..!!!.. 25 Likes

nikkypearl:

Who is tekno again You are kidding right? You are kidding right? 1 Like

Tekno sef!just dz small money wey en wan gimme na em he dy flaunt like dz

e deh try send message give dem Headies say no be today

Headies award pain am not be small... 18 Likes 1 Share

Dear diary, I have a crush on Tekno, but he doesn't even know I exist. 1 Like

The cassava boy

K

Ok nice one. Since u've got so much cash, goan help prince james uche.. 3 Likes

If he likes he should snap it from 100 angles, i only see 5 awards..i like 'pana' though. 1 Like

nikkypearl:

Who is tekno again infinix's older brother and Samsung's younger brother infinix's older brother and Samsung's younger brother 11 Likes 1 Share

You are flaunting money on social media as if it's cleavages



If kidnappers and armed robbers come dey trail you now, you'd be shouting Mo Ku, Mo Gbe, Mo Daran 1 Like

Congratulations my celebrity crush. can't wait to have a taste of that Big cassava 2 Likes

... More blessings ... 1 Like



No offense NL admin, but Soundcity's mvp award is almost the same thing as receiving award from nairaland .

The entire show was wack, nobody came to receive their awards except tekno.

There were no special guest to even present the award that Nollywood actor, Ramsey noah had to present an award 2 times.

Other special guests (except Banky W & Adesua) who presented awards were total amatuers as most of them forgot which category they were presenting award to and were just stammering on stage.

The sound effect + coverage of the event was too poor, DJ Neptune was just adjusting the volume anyhow like he was playing with his remote in his house.

So, tekno stop bragging with 3 Scity mvps cos the award means nothing.

Though I feel for u after the impartial treatment given to you by the headies dis year, just don't try to show-off with an award of lesser value. One headies award is worth more than 5 soundcity mvp awards, so tekno should not be flaunting poo.No offense NL admin, but Soundcity's mvp award is almost the same thing as receiving award from nairalandThe entire show was wack, nobody came to receive their awards except tekno.There were no special guest to even present the award that Nollywood actor, Ramsey noah had to present an award 2 times.Other special guests (except Banky W & Adesua) who presented awards were total amatuers as most of them forgot which category they were presenting award to and were just stammering on stage.The sound effect + coverage of the event was too poor, DJ Neptune was just adjusting the volume anyhow like he was playing with his remote in his house.So, tekno stop bragging with 3 Scity mvps cos the award means nothing.Though I feel for u after the impartial treatment given to you by the headies dis year, just don't try to show-off with an award of lesser value. 4 Likes

rheether:

Is he that rich?

Do you want to date him? Do you want to date him?

ppl wont believe it.

bit he is into yahoo.

he does wire wire tins.

he is a yahoo guy

an internet fraudster

bloggers be like " Tecno Shades headies award, see pictures"

Shortyy:

Dear diary, I have a crush on Tekno, but he doesn't even know I exist. you better go and marry you better go and marry 1 Like

Guy move on

if e pain you u for don go collect headies oo

we don fight for you reach, make e nor be say pple go dey blame you ooo 2 Likes

so? should we fry beans.

Tekno to the World!



Fvck Infinix!



Fvck Headies without a rubber



Holiday was a HIT



Duro was a HIT



Wash was a HIT



Where was a HIT



Pana is still a HIT



Diana is still a HIT



Rara hasn't even finished banging!



You're the Shii Bruh!



6 Likes 1 Share

Shortyy:

Dear diary, I have a crush on Tekno, but he doesn't even know I exist.

Shortyy wants big cassava. I can introduce you to Tekno, but I won't; instead, I'll introduce you to an Ugandan friend of mine. His name is Mupulapula. You had better be scared.



Shortyy wants big cassava. I can introduce you to Tekno, but I won't; instead, I'll introduce you to an Ugandan friend of mine. His name is Mupulapula. You had better be scared. 1 Like