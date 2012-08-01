₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by OTAIFOHJ(m): 8:53pm On Dec 30, 2016
This is to inform you that you have been invited to take the 2017 Nigeria LNG SIWES Test scheduled on Thursday 12th January, 2017 at Presidential Hotel (Atlantic Hall), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by 0800hrs
Please bring the following with you:
• Valid Student ID card
• Authorized SIWES letter from school
• Students last semester registration payment receipt
Please note that only students available for the 2017 SIWES programme are expected to come for this exercise.
Best Regards,
Recruitment Team
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by khoeblaze: 10:43pm On Dec 30, 2016
I did!
let's relate on whatsapp: +2348104042119
Meanwhile,
#FTC for the very first time
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by deewon56: 11:57pm On Dec 30, 2016
same here bro
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by kenneyyice(m): 11:33pm On Dec 31, 2016
same here too... from which school?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by inibro(m): 3:59am
I applied for Msc internship and got invited for the SIWES test, and no contact no to ask if am writing. Abuja to PH for the time no be child's play
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by horpeyvictor: 7:50am
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by nmreports: 7:53am
Hi guys,
Here is NLNG SIWES recruitment stages in case you want to know each step of the recruitment:
http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/12/nlng-siwes-recruitment-stages-test.html
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by emmanuel596(m): 7:53am
What about the others
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by soulpeppersoup(m): 7:54am
kenneyyice:
Wicked signature. Love it bro
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Dwise11(m): 8:04am
but am done with school can I still apply
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Bauer1: 8:14am
I did.. So, what's your point?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by pmc01(m): 8:14am
Where are the other centres?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 8:17am
thank God
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Alasi20(m): 8:19am
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Oluwaseyi456(m): 8:20am
Waooo
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Rapsowdee01(m): 8:28am
What's NLNG ?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by poksmahn(m): 8:28am
abeg.. i got an undergraduate scholarship frm nlng and for over a year, i've not seen a dime! help me somebody
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Everfrank(m): 8:36am
Rapsowdee01:Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited.
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Everfrank(m): 8:41am
poksmahn:Sure? It's unusual and something is wrong somewhere. Visit www.nlng.com and present your case in writing through the contact link. Good luck.
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by bamasite(m): 8:44am
I did my SIWES there in 2012. Such a nice place to work. I will be available to help with some questions in my spare time.
See a mini birthday party for a fellow SIWES friend in the HR unit back then
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhe0Kk9haPg
Help for questions available here: http://successsecrets01.blogspot.com.ng/2012/08/help-for-everyone-writing-nlng-it.html
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by stanisbaratheon: 8:54am
inibro:
Internship for NLNG??
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Oluwolex2000(m): 8:55am
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Kelvion: 8:59am
bamasite:please when most likely is the SIWES training commence, because IT starts for me from march!!
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by bamasite(m): 9:03am
Just remembered this funny picture of my self distributing condoms during the World AIDS day celebration at head office back then........it was fun
And second picture is my room in bonny during a training back then.....
Help on likely questions available here:http://successsecrets01.blogspot.com.ng/2012/08/help-for-everyone-writing-nlng-it.html
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by mostyg(m): 9:18am
Hmm
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by bamasite(m): 9:36am
Kelvion:Go for the exams first. If you are successful, they will call you and ask you to come to the office on a particular date.
The thing is that they will take the first set and as need arises, they will take more. This is the reason why they will call some people later part of January or February and call some others as late as April! Also be informed that this test includes those that will be at the head office in Port Harcourt as well as the plant complex in bonny island.
The crowd is always much so you should eat before coming or come along with a token so that you can buy refreshment. The tests are normally done in batches so you might leave there as late as 5~6pm
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by poksmahn(m): 9:39am
Everfrank:thanks
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Kelvion: 9:47am
bamasite:tnx bro....Believing God fr placement dere...tnk God fr d success already!
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by bamasite(m): 10:00am
Kelvion:
You are welcome
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by Antonblack(m): 10:28am
i applied and recieved the message too kelvion which school? And how is the test questions like?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by rawdpiper(m): 10:32am
OTAIFOHJ:
How Did You Apply For It?
|Re: SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? by rawdpiper(m): 10:39am
bamasite:
For Those That Their Instuition's IT Period Starts Around April/May, How Do They Go About It?
