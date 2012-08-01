Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / SIWES: Who Else Got This Invitation From NLNG? (8980 Views)

This is to inform you that you have been invited to take the 2017 Nigeria LNG SIWES Test scheduled on Thursday 12th January, 2017 at Presidential Hotel (Atlantic Hall), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by 0800hrs



Please bring the following with you:

• Valid Student ID card

• Authorized SIWES letter from school

• Students last semester registration payment receipt



Please note that only students available for the 2017 SIWES programme are expected to come for this exercise.



Best Regards,

Recruitment Team



I did!

same here bro

same here too... from which school? 1 Like

I applied for Msc internship and got invited for the SIWES test, and no contact no to ask if am writing. Abuja to PH for the time no be child's play

Hi guys,

Here is NLNG SIWES recruitment stages in case you want to know each step of the recruitment:

http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/12/nlng-siwes-recruitment-stages-test.html

What about the others

Where are the other centres?

What's NLNG ?

abeg.. i got an undergraduate scholarship frm nlng and for over a year, i've not seen a dime! help me somebody

What's NLNG ? Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited. Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited. 1 Like

abeg.. i got an undergraduate scholarship frm nlng and for over a year, i've not seen a dime! help me somebody Sure? It's unusual and something is wrong somewhere. Visit Sure? It's unusual and something is wrong somewhere. Visit www.nlng.com and present your case in writing through the contact link. Good luck.









Help for questions available here: http://successsecrets01.blogspot.com.ng/2012/08/help-for-everyone-writing-nlng-it.html I did my SIWES there in 2012. Such a nice place to work. I will be available to help with some questions in my spare time.See a mini birthday party for a fellow SIWES friend in the HR unit back then 1 Like

I applied for Msc internship and got invited for the SIWES test, and no contact no to ask if am writing. Abuja to PH for the time no be child's play



Internship for NLNG?? Internship for NLNG??





please when most likely is the SIWES training commence, because IT starts for me from march!! please when most likely is the SIWES training commence, because IT starts for me from march!!





please when most likely is the SIWES training commence, because IT starts for me from march!! Go for the exams first. If you are successful, they will call you and ask you to come to the office on a particular date.



The thing is that they will take the first set and as need arises, they will take more. This is the reason why they will call some people later part of January or February and call some others as late as April! Also be informed that this test includes those that will be at the head office in Port Harcourt as well as the plant complex in bonny island.



The crowd is always much so you should eat before coming or come along with a token so that you can buy refreshment. The tests are normally done in batches so you might leave there as late as 5~6pm Go for the exams first. If you are successful, they will call you and ask you to come to the office on a particular date.This is the reason why they will call some people later part of January or February and call some others as late as April! Also be informed that this test includes those that will be at the head office in Port Harcourt as well as the plant complex in bonny island.The crowd is always much so you should eat before coming or come along with a token so that you can buy refreshment. The tests are normally done in batches so you might leave there as late as 5~6pm

Sure? It's unusual and something is wrong somewhere. Visit www.nlng.com and present your case in writing through the contact link. Good luck. thanks thanks

The crowd is always much so you should eat before coming or come along with a token so that you can buy refreshment. The tests are normally done in batches so you might leave there as late as 5~6pm tnx bro....Believing God fr placement dere...tnk God fr d success already! tnx bro....Believing God fr placement dere...tnk God fr d success already!

tnx bro....Believing God fr placement dere...tnk God fr d success already!

You are welcome You are welcome

i applied and recieved the message too kelvion which school? And how is the test questions like?

