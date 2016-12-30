₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by dre11(m): 11:53pm On Dec 30
A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 by the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.
http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/30/jealous-husband-stabs-wife-sleeping-sales-rep/
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Khd95(m): 11:55pm On Dec 30
Fertile land,make i invest
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by carmag(m): 1:26am
piccktuuurrrrrr plsssssssss
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by ceejay80s(m): 2:14am
I don't know what to say,but some women and unfaithfulness sef, e too much for naija, same type of news everyday, but the guy sef went too far and I can understand his frustration.
Which husband go happy to hear dis kind of news say the person wey u dey pay salary dey sleep with ur wife
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Jollyana(f): 4:19am
can we please stop over hyping lalasticlala?
He's a mod and part of his job is to move stuff to front page. If a thread is front page material it would get there.
Saw saw guys here that go gaga just because lala is viewing a thread. some are even screenshoting. smh
5 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by dotman4real007(m): 7:07am
that man no sabi torture at all, instead of him to use 9ja police to torture them, just arrest the boy and his wife, lie that they stole his 1.2million naira and that they planned to kill him, pay them like 20k for their torture and he would be given an executive seat in the torturing room. now he is the one being tortured because he went about it the wrong way. I hate cheats with a passion!!!
14 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by veekid(m): 2:24pm
e don pain the man like die
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Souljeezy(m): 2:25pm
asin ehh...
E pain am to stupor...
See wetin de woman don do herself now!..
Dem say na broken bottle, y dem con dey show us knife?!
Be like say de news get K_leg oo
veekid:
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by chimdi101: 2:26pm
Who get popcorn, make I sit down listen to this lie
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by StupidYorubaFool: 2:26pm
Pishure of the stabbed private part or adonbilivit
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by mackmanuel: 2:26pm
Owk buh
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Janetessy(f): 2:26pm
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by kushma(m): 2:27pm
Nawa for women oooo. Shaa sorry for wat the happened to her but now her Toto will stay one place. This one end of the year gift
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by adebayo201: 2:27pm
The rate at which women are entering news these days make me grow goose bumps. I hope next year wont be like this
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by paschal47(m): 2:27pm
Show us the stabbed something
OP na wa for you ooo na new year we dey enter, you still come dey stingy with pics of the stabbed something
Meanwhile the sales representative would be like:
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by StupidYorubaFool: 2:28pm
chimdi101:
chimdi101:
Janetessy:
Souljeezy:
mackmanuel:
Souljeezy:Nairaland Association of Space Bookers I dey hail oh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by idrisalomagold(m): 2:28pm
Only God knows how it will pain the man to have done that.
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by martineverest(m): 2:29pm
what kind of husband is dat?
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by brownhawk: 2:29pm
dotman4real007:great when I have relationship problems I will consult you. pls don't leave nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by damton(m): 2:30pm
Hmm.
Should we say hell has no fury like a dissapointed Man?
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by iyallancy84: 2:30pm
fake news
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by paschal47(m): 2:30pm
Awww so painful
Meanwhile;
I totally give up on Nigeria, yesterday a white goat was stolen in my neighbourhood and before today it was dyed to black
Buhari which way, abeg pity us for 2017
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Ofineme(m): 2:30pm
Good for her[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by CplusJason(m): 2:30pm
The man went too far.
He should have stabbed the breast and use a coke bottle to crest "sai baba" on the sales representative dick.
Useless cheat.
1 Like
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by obataokenwa(m): 2:30pm
very bad. sleeping with nwa boy
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by MizTyna(f): 2:30pm
ceejay80s:
Would you say the same thing if the guy cheated? He could've left instead of stabbing her. Everybody just started with her cheating. Domestic violence has turned normal levels.
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by Category1: 2:30pm
Some people no get sense and dey will never have sense.
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by gen2briz(m): 2:30pm
All iz well
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by bankyblue(m): 2:31pm
wow.....what can i say.
nothing
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by niggi4life(m): 2:31pm
Chaiiiii , Stab of Life !!! For Puzza!!
Too much of horror film in the making.
While will a man be jealous to the extent of damaging his own reputation and endangering himself.
When you found out your wife(not GF) was cheating on you, first thing you should have thought of is that you married a wrong woman.
Secondly, leave her alone, find beta shayo joint, go drink cold beer! Very chilled one oooo... While you drink, invite or send a bottle or two to 1 sensible guy around u, i am sure he will either come over or return the gesture, Honestly by the time u guys talk and chat as newbies, u will get home feeling a lil bit better.
Of course alcohol doesn't solve the issue at hand, but sometimes it prevents the pending yawa for d guy.
NB:. Please do not drink at home while d woman is around, merely seeing her while u get drunk may result in disaster
2 Likes
|Re: Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep by lemonys(m): 2:31pm
The man no shuk am well e 4 destroy the whole kity cat
