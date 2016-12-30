Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Husband Stabs Wife For Sleeping With His Sales Rep (15892 Views)

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, has been granted bail in the sum of N250,000 by the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.



Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State, reportedly stabbed his wife whom he suspected of having a sexual relationship with his sales representative.



Magistrate Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, also ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.



He said the sureties should be working in reputable organisations and also possess three-year tax clearance as well as the Lagos State resident identity card.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case has been taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.



The Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, narrated how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.



“The victim, Mrs. Faith Ojiaku, 27, a student, was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any family member for help or receiving medical attention.



“She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment after which she collapsed. She then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.



“It was her sister that informed DSVRT which advised her to report the case at the Police station on behalf of her wounded sister.



“He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.



“We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on December 27 and he has promised to ensure that justice would be done in the case,” Vivour-Adeniyi told NAN.



The suspected assailant, a father of three, is facing a six-count charge bordering on grievous bodily harm, threat to life and assault.



No date has been fixed for the trial of the case. (NAN)





http://dailypost.ng/2016/12/30/jealous-husband-stabs-wife-sleeping-sales-rep/

I don't know what to say,but some women and unfaithfulness sef, e too much for naija, same type of news everyday, but the guy sef went too far and I can understand his frustration.

Which husband go happy to hear dis kind of news say the person wey u dey pay salary dey sleep with ur wife 12 Likes 3 Shares

that man no sabi torture at all, instead of him to use 9ja police to torture them, just arrest the boy and his wife, lie that they stole his 1.2million naira and that they planned to kill him, pay them like 20k for their torture and he would be given an executive seat in the torturing room. now he is the one being tortured because he went about it the wrong way. I hate cheats with a passion!!! 14 Likes

e don pain the man like die 1 Like



E pain am to stupor...

See wetin de woman don do herself now!..



E pain am to stupor...See wetin de woman don do herself now!..

Owk buh 1 Like

Nawa for women oooo. Shaa sorry for wat the happened to her but now her Toto will stay one place. This one end of the year gift 1 Like

The rate at which women are entering news these days make me grow goose bumps. I hope next year wont be like this

that man no sabi torture at all, instead of him to use 9ja police to torture them, just arrest the boy and his wife, lie that they stole his 1.2million naira and that they planned to kill him, pay them like 20k for their torture and he would be given an executive seat in the torturing room. now he is the one being tortured because he went about it the wrong way. I hate cheats with a passion!!! great when I have relationship problems I will consult you. pls don't leave nairaland great when I have relationship problems I will consult you. pls don't leave nairaland 2 Likes

Should we say hell has no fury like a dissapointed Man? 1 Like

The man went too far.











He should have stabbed the breast and use a coke bottle to crest "sai baba" on the sales representative dick.









Useless cheat. 1 Like

I don't know what to say,but some women and unfaithfulness sef, e too much for naija, same type of news everyday, but the guy sef went too far and I can understand his frustration.

Which husband go happy to hear dis kind of news say the person wey u dey pay salary dey sleep with ur wife

Would you say the same thing if the guy cheated? He could've left instead of stabbing her. Everybody just started with her cheating. Domestic violence has turned normal levels. Would you say the same thing if the guy cheated? He could've left instead of stabbing her. Everybody just started with her cheating. Domestic violence has turned normal levels.

Too much of horror film in the making.



While will a man be jealous to the extent of damaging his own reputation and endangering himself.



When you found out your wife(not GF) was cheating on you, first thing you should have thought of is that you married a wrong woman.



Secondly, leave her alone, find beta shayo joint, go drink cold beer! Very chilled one oooo... While you drink, invite or send a bottle or two to 1 sensible guy around u, i am sure he will either come over or return the gesture, Honestly by the time u guys talk and chat as newbies, u will get home feeling a lil bit better.



Of course alcohol doesn't solve the issue at hand, but sometimes it prevents the pending yawa for d guy.





NB:. Please do not drink at home while d woman is around, merely seeing her while u get drunk may result in disaster 2 Likes