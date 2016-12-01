Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) (10479 Views)

Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His Wife's Birthday With Cute Pictures & Accolades / Timaya Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today! / Funke Akindele Celebrates 38th Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The multi-talented actor was born on December 31st, 1978.



Odunlade Adekola's hugely popular movies include; Sunday Dagboru, Mufu Olosha, Alani Pamolekun, Opa Kan, Adebayo Aremu Abere.



Odunlade Adekola is from is Ekiti State.



Happy Birthday.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/actor-odunlade-adekola-is-celebrating.html?m=1



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOrJE-IB7qY/?hl=en Popular Nollywood actor, singer, producer and Filmmaker Odunlade Adekola is celebrating his birthday today, Saturday, December 31st.The multi-talented actor was born on December 31st, 1978.Odunlade Adekola's hugely popular movies include; Sunday Dagboru, Mufu Olosha, Alani Pamolekun, Opa Kan, Adebayo Aremu Abere.Odunlade Adekola is from is Ekiti State.Happy Birthday. 8 Likes 2 Shares

HBD Man! Wa last be Liverpool 1 Like

Happy Birthday handsome god. 1 Like

Happy Birthday to best actor 1 Like

38..?

Really..?? 3 Likes

Happy birthday odun Adekola..





aye re ma ladun bi eran dindin ati origin 1 Like 1 Share

Magnoliaa:

38..?

Really..??

Wuh rappen? He luks older or younger? Wuh rappen? He luks older or younger?

nikkypearl:

Happy birthday odun Adekola..







aye re ma ladun bi eran dindin ati origin







....eran dindin ati orjin pelu nikkipearl in za oza room. ....eran dindin ati orjin pelu nikkipearl in za oza room.

yomi007k:





Wuh rappen? He luks older or younger?

He looks older... He looks older...

yomi007k:









....eran dindin ati orjin pelu nikkipearl in za oza room. lodun tuntun lodun tuntun

nikkypearl:

lodun tuntun

We neva enta odun tun tun nau....haba













O fe ni wonderful memories ni? We neva enta odun tun tun nau....habaO fe ni wonderful memories ni?

I too like this guy 2 Likes

Acting age abi.....



The guy is about 42year plus 12months old. 1 Like

Happy-birthday to this great man. He always have his way of making me laugh out loud. 1 Like

My best actor ever

"Big Surprised"



& 38? Really? Odunlade (and Sanyeri) is my gee all day , errday but my guy for done talk am for Yoruba nah...& 38? Really? 2 Likes 1 Share

happy birthday to him,it's really a big surprised... lol. 1 Like

Happy birthday, my ever serious actor

38 gini?



Haba, so una wan dey form young man.

HBD,you go last like olumo rock.

Very Talented. Thank you for the entertainment you've given me and i wish you long life and prosperity.

Happy birthday... Very hardworking guy...keep it up

wunmi590:

.

you got a buyer for the phone yet? you got a buyer for the phone yet?

Hbd llnp bro

its my birthday too



happy birthday to us 3 Likes

This is an actor that makes yoruba movie interesting to me....... Happy birthday!!!!!!!





happy birthday to us

its my birthday toohappy birthday to us 3 Likes

Long life with prosperity to you.

My nigga, just put him inside movie, I go watch am



HBD

happy Natalday