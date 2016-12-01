₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:52am
Popular Nollywood actor, singer, producer and Filmmaker Odunlade Adekola is celebrating his birthday today, Saturday, December 31st.
The multi-talented actor was born on December 31st, 1978.
Odunlade Adekola's hugely popular movies include; Sunday Dagboru, Mufu Olosha, Alani Pamolekun, Opa Kan, Adebayo Aremu Abere.
Odunlade Adekola is from is Ekiti State.
Happy Birthday.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Ireboya(m): 1:35am
HBD Man! Wa last be Liverpool
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by orisa37: 1:54am
Happy Birthday handsome god.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by sholatem(f): 2:13am
Happy Birthday to best actor
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Magnoliaa(f): 4:36am
38..?
Really..??
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 5:50am
Happy birthday odun Adekola..
aye re ma ladun bi eran dindin ati origin
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 6:09am
Magnoliaa:
Wuh rappen? He luks older or younger?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 6:10am
nikkypearl:
....eran dindin ati orjin pelu nikkipearl in za oza room.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Magnoliaa(f): 6:58am
yomi007k:
He looks older...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 10:04am
yomi007k:lodun tuntun
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 10:25am
nikkypearl:
We neva enta odun tun tun nau....haba
O fe ni wonderful memories ni?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by showreals(m): 10:32am
I too like this guy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 10:32am
Acting age abi.....
The guy is about 42year plus 12months old.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 10:32am
Happy-birthday to this great man. He always have his way of making me laugh out loud.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by akoredebadru(m): 10:33am
My best actor ever
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:33am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by modath(f): 10:33am
Odunlade (and Sanyeri) is my gee all day , errday but my guy for done talk am for Yoruba nah... "Big Surprised"
& 38? Really?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 10:34am
happy birthday to him,it's really a big surprised... lol.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:34am
Happy birthday, my ever serious actor
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:34am
38 gini?
Haba, so una wan dey form young man.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Princenoheem: 10:34am
HBD,you go last like olumo rock.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Ximenez(m): 10:34am
Very Talented. Thank you for the entertainment you've given me and i wish you long life and prosperity.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by RedArrow: 10:35am
Happy birthday... Very hardworking guy...keep it up
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 10:35am
wunmi590:
you got a buyer for the phone yet?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by asaju10(m): 10:36am
Hbd llnp bro
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by emi12(f): 10:36am
its my birthday too
happy birthday to us
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Championlaw200(m): 10:37am
This is an actor that makes yoruba movie interesting to me....... Happy birthday!!!!!!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Gemavic: 10:37am
Long life with prosperity to you.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:38am
My nigga, just put him inside movie, I go watch am
HBD
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 10:38am
happy Natalday
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by victorazy(m): 10:39am
Oya next!
