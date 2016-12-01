₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,652 members, 3,283,690 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 December 2016 at 12:32 PM

Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] (16060 Views)

P-square Acquires New Mansion As Birthday Gift [PICS] / DJ Cuppy Gets G-Wagon As 24th Birthday Gift From Boyfriend, Anichebe / Malivelihood Gives Tuface Idibia N5,570,000 Wrist Watch As A Birthday Gift(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by TunezBlog: 8:21am
Tayo Sobola popularly known as Sotayo amongst her colleagues and fans has received a brand new G Wagon as a birthday gift at one of the five events she has planned out for her birthday celebration.

Sotayo dazzled in a gold and white poka dot designed gown from '16 World of Fashion'.

The Yoruba movie star was styled by Flos Styling with makeup fom Glam Beauty Plus.

See below...

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/nollywood-actress-tayo-sobola-gets-g.html

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Donexy16(m): 8:37am
Nice ride...but why is her backside looking shapeless

3 Likes

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by angelTI(f): 8:51am
Olosho dey pay these girls though it's in the interim. Who gifted her the G Wagon undecided undecided undecided

Happy birthday o madam

8 Likes

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Olalan(m): 9:00am
Seems naija female celebrities are much more hard working on than their male counterparts giving the luxurious lives they live.

7 Likes

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Hollawaley(m): 9:08am
great surprise party
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by decatalyst(m): 9:09am
Donexy16:
Nice ride...but why is her backside looking shapeless

grin grin

The front sef be like map of Africa
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by nepapole(m): 9:30am
Wayne's got somfn to say.

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Goldenheart(m): 9:57am
smiley

1 Share

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Agulimah: 9:58am
Oluwa ni ooo. Congrats your hustle dey pay
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by SeyiAyorinde(m): 9:58am
Olalan:
Seems naija female celebrities are much more hard working on than their male counterparts giving the luxurious lives they live.
yeah...on set and on bed...ashawo wey go use wagon her puna go hot

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by naijamakossa(m): 9:58am
all this g wagon they are buying
upandan

Efcc need to investigate our female celebrities

and also trace the buyer

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Monalisa185(f): 9:59am
some people are already flexing this 2017 o.... Mehn!
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by LordaGuru: 9:59am
Ok.
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by unclezuma: 9:59am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by mackmanuel: 10:00am
Owk

2 Likes

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Ty207: 10:00am
ok
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Houseofglam7(f): 10:00am
She's pretty smiley
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Kunleskey(m): 10:00am
Congrats and HBD to u
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by mekuse76: 10:00am
I didn't even get a bicycle's seat for my last birthday..#HBD to her
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by bignero: 10:01am
Olalan:
Seems naija female celebrities are much more hard working on than their male counterparts giving the luxurious lives they live.

lol
i doubt that
but you do the maths...nobe my mouth you go hear am
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by dacovajnr: 10:01am
This dem job really paying undecided

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by shamecurls(m): 10:01am
Better Customer......! wink wink wink
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by ojinuocheibi(m): 10:02am
Donexy16:
Nice ride...but why is her backside looking shapeless
because she is shapeless
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Kaydeexotic(m): 10:02am
The bitter truth

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by redcliff: 10:03am
SeyiAyorinde:

yeah...on set and on bed...ashawo wey go use wagon her puna go hot

Whuch puna on its own can conjure gwagon? No mind these yoruba oloshos forming actresses..their juju is on flick

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:03am
Ok. I am still trying to count how many colours she has on her back and hands. grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Lexusgs430: 10:03am
Hope the pesin wey give am this gift, no 4get to give her maintainance voucher?

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by QuietHammer(m): 10:04am
Her cvnt will definitely pay for it

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by dreymillz: 10:04am
Adonbilivit shocked
Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by drinkgarri: 10:04am
Wetin concern me, new year on my mind.My resolution,i wanna become a virgin again.thank you God for giving new dic.k that will save me in 2017

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by obembet(m): 10:04am
I bought that same car for my girlfriend last yr

(0) (1) (Reply)

Photos From Wizkid's Performance At The BBC 1xtra Show / Usain Bolt Dumped By UK-Based Girlfriend / Dakore Akande In Ad Campaign For Mobosfashion

Viewing this topic: georgeidoni, heeyarnuh(f), fergie001(m), kidap, YourNemesis, sammycarz(m), Waley23, NgcoboP, darkid1(m) and 62 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.