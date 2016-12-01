₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by TunezBlog: 8:21am
Tayo Sobola popularly known as Sotayo amongst her colleagues and fans has received a brand new G Wagon as a birthday gift at one of the five events she has planned out for her birthday celebration.
Sotayo dazzled in a gold and white poka dot designed gown from '16 World of Fashion'.
The Yoruba movie star was styled by Flos Styling with makeup fom Glam Beauty Plus.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/nollywood-actress-tayo-sobola-gets-g.html
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Donexy16(m): 8:37am
Nice ride...but why is her backside looking shapeless
3 Likes
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by angelTI(f): 8:51am
Olosho dey pay these girls though it's in the interim. Who gifted her the G Wagon
Happy birthday o madam
8 Likes
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Olalan(m): 9:00am
Seems naija female celebrities are much more hard working on than their male counterparts giving the luxurious lives they live.
7 Likes
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Hollawaley(m): 9:08am
great surprise party
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by decatalyst(m): 9:09am
Donexy16:
The front sef be like map of Africa
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by nepapole(m): 9:30am
Wayne's got somfn to say.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Goldenheart(m): 9:57am
1 Share
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Agulimah: 9:58am
Oluwa ni ooo. Congrats your hustle dey pay
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by SeyiAyorinde(m): 9:58am
Olalan:yeah...on set and on bed...ashawo wey go use wagon her puna go hot
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by naijamakossa(m): 9:58am
all this g wagon they are buying
upandan
Efcc need to investigate our female celebrities
and also trace the buyer
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Monalisa185(f): 9:59am
some people are already flexing this 2017 o.... Mehn!
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by LordaGuru: 9:59am
Ok.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by unclezuma: 9:59am
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by mackmanuel: 10:00am
Owk
2 Likes
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Ty207: 10:00am
ok
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Houseofglam7(f): 10:00am
She's pretty
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Kunleskey(m): 10:00am
Congrats and HBD to u
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by mekuse76: 10:00am
I didn't even get a bicycle's seat for my last birthday..#HBD to her
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by bignero: 10:01am
Olalan:
lol
i doubt that
but you do the maths...nobe my mouth you go hear am
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by dacovajnr: 10:01am
This dem job really paying
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by shamecurls(m): 10:01am
Better Customer......!
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by ojinuocheibi(m): 10:02am
Donexy16:because she is shapeless
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Kaydeexotic(m): 10:02am
The bitter truth
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by redcliff: 10:03am
SeyiAyorinde:
Whuch puna on its own can conjure gwagon? No mind these yoruba oloshos forming actresses..their juju is on flick
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:03am
Ok. I am still trying to count how many colours she has on her back and hands.
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by Lexusgs430: 10:03am
Hope the pesin wey give am this gift, no 4get to give her maintainance voucher?
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by QuietHammer(m): 10:04am
Her cvnt will definitely pay for it
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by dreymillz: 10:04am
Adonbilivit
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by drinkgarri: 10:04am
Wetin concern me, new year on my mind.My resolution,i wanna become a virgin again.thank you God for giving new dic.k that will save me in 2017
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Gets G-Wagon As Birthday Gift [PICS] by obembet(m): 10:04am
I bought that same car for my girlfriend last yr
