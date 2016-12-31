Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC (11480 Views)

It was a political turning point for the All Progressives Congress Party in the South East of Nigeria as the first actor of Nollywood, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo joins its fold. Millions of people from the South East have vowed to join him to the party as they see him as their role model.



Www.supremetv.info was live at his residents to this

Inna weting. Na propaganda and photoshop. 2 Likes

ipobs won't like this....but those who gives a fvck r ova der 10 Likes

He just exercised his right. He got right to freedom of association. Even if he decides to join Lucifer in his cabinet, I don't give a poo. Those who give a Bleep may have something for him. 9 Likes





Wrong move barr. Kenneth. Lol, this one with his wide mouth don match line.Wrong move barr. Kenneth. 6 Likes

Different realignments for selfish and personal gains 4 Likes

ion give a fūck 5 Likes

If u cnt beat them then join Dem

not my business 9 Likes

stupid Man stupid Man 1 Like

HE CAN JOIN BOKO HARAM , WHO CARES. THIS MAN U SEE HERE IS EFULEFU AND I SINCERELY TELL U THAT HE IS NOBODY ROLE MODEL. 10 Likes 1 Share

So Kenneth too has join bad gang 10 Likes 1 Share

He must be eyeing something..



Anyways good luck

Owk buh 5 Likes

@op plz where are d millions of people dat vowed to join him??

just dey ryt rubbish

anyway... 1 Like

I hope this Kenneth Okonkwo will convince us that he needs no Igbo votes to win. 3 Likes

Make him join na 1 Like

He will be contesting for one post now.. 1 Like

He wants to contest for Anambra house of Assembly 1 Like

Millions of people from where will join who...?,in my own Enugu?let alone SE. You are a dreamer.His purpose of joining is best known to him which is not far from his personal political interest.If you know how SE hate APC,you won't make such statement. 9 Likes 1 Share

If you cant stop them, join them... 1 Like

They will call him afonja!

With his wide jaw like flat screen, he is joining the deceitful party, although its only Ambode that is living up to expectations. 4 Likes

How do people make political calculations. A mega party is coming and you are joining.



Again APC is highly unpopular in his state Enugu. What informed this decision. Maybe he will contest in Lagos 4 Likes

Decypher:

stupid Man focus on your own life, leave the nigga alone focus on your own life, leave the nigga alone 1 Like

Political prostitutes..... 2 Likes

Splinz:

So Kenneth too has join bad gang

Political suicide as far as Enugu state is concerned! 3 Likes

And then?

It is his right.