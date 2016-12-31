₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by ecamzy: 10:11am
It was a political turning point for the All Progressives Congress Party in the South East of Nigeria as the first actor of Nollywood, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo joins its fold. Millions of people from the South East have vowed to join him to the party as they see him as their role model.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:14am
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by marv1: 10:17am
Inna weting. Na propaganda and photoshop.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by segebase(m): 10:30am
ipobs won't like this....but those who gives a fvck r ova der
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by mazimee(m): 10:37am
He just exercised his right. He got right to freedom of association. Even if he decides to join Lucifer in his cabinet, I don't give a poo. Those who give a Bleep may have something for him.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by CplusJason(m): 10:40am
Lol, this one with his wide mouth don match line.
Wrong move barr. Kenneth.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by teemanbastos(m): 10:42am
Different realignments for selfish and personal gains
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by veekid(m): 2:22pm
ion give a fūck
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by akoredebadru(m): 2:24pm
If u cnt beat them then join Dem
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by richdollar: 2:24pm
not my business
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Decypher: 2:24pm
stupid Man
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by biafranrealson: 2:26pm
HE CAN JOIN BOKO HARAM , WHO CARES. THIS MAN U SEE HERE IS EFULEFU AND I SINCERELY TELL U THAT HE IS NOBODY ROLE MODEL.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Splinz(m): 2:26pm
So Kenneth too has join bad gang
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Monogamy: 2:26pm
He must be eyeing something..
Anyways good luck
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by mackmanuel: 2:27pm
Owk buh
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by prince9851(m): 2:28pm
@op plz where are d millions of people dat vowed to join him??
just dey ryt rubbish
anyway...
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by kenbee(m): 2:28pm
I hope this Kenneth Okonkwo will convince us that he needs no Igbo votes to win.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by jerryunit48: 2:29pm
Make him join na
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Divay22(f): 2:29pm
He will be contesting for one post now..
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by kcmichael: 2:30pm
He wants to contest for Anambra house of Assembly
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Kulas: 2:31pm
Millions of people from where will join who...?,in my own Enugu?let alone SE. You are a dreamer.His purpose of joining is best known to him which is not far from his personal political interest.If you know how SE hate APC,you won't make such statement.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by adebayo201: 2:32pm
If you cant stop them, join them...
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by babyfaceafrica(m): 2:32pm
They will call him afonja!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Sacluxpaint(m): 2:32pm
With his wide jaw like flat screen, he is joining the deceitful party, although its only Ambode that is living up to expectations.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Built2last: 2:34pm
How do people make political calculations. A mega party is coming and you are joining.
Again APC is highly unpopular in his state Enugu. What informed this decision. Maybe he will contest in Lagos
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Godstraight(m): 2:34pm
Decypher:focus on your own life, leave the nigga alone
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by MVLOX(m): 2:34pm
Political prostitutes.....
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by alexiej(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by kulrunsman79(m): 2:36pm
Political suicide as far as Enugu state is concerned!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Cubeet: 2:36pm
And then?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by Pavore9: 2:37pm
It is his right.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Joins APC by dirtymoney(m): 2:37pm
How then would the Youths make Nigeria better?
