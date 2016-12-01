Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos (7904 Views)

https://autojosh.com/fidiso-ibeju-lekki/



Due to speed, a truck fell on a car at Fidiso Ibeju Lekki Lagos. LRU already towed both vehicles away.

last day in 2016; nay God help person Sha

Oga where are you rushing to

Quick response!

Eko for sure!

this bad seeriously i dont support truck moving in the morning.. they should be moving in the night.. they will cause more problem in the road in daylight

Odun lo so pin ooo Baba Mimo...

Hope the driver of that car didnt get injured o?

Reliability and efficiency of this LRU is impressive.

and today is the 31st of December, devil is a liar..........kudos to the ever reliable, swift response LASEMA OFFICIALS

There is no week fatal accidents don't happen on that express route, ajah down to epe.





FRSC should focus more on these axis, and more safety rules should be implemented over there.



Good road has now become a liability. SMH.

This igboooo driver was speeding because he wanna make more money.... He forgot the fact that when there's life, there's hope.





Happy 2017 to us all!



These truck drivers need to be attended to

die minute dying no mk sense Why can't everyone sit in d ouse nd wait 4 2017 to come

veekid:

not today. E don tay. This is my street. I can even go outside now and snap that blue car.

God be with us always





Also, we need more investment in rail and waterways transport.



There is a simple solution.....MOT testing for all trucks imported into this country. Any truck that gets imported into this country that fails testing gets thrown out. Cotonu can keep them. Also, we need more investment in rail and waterways transport. And finally.....we need to manufacture trucks in this country more. Innoson....over to you!









For crying out loud, all these evil big trucks should have their own lane





For crying out loud, all these evil big trucks should have their own lane. checkout the live these big trucks claim all the time why is it that roads are craeted for sport cars, railways for trains, but no road for for all these trailers

These LRU guys seem to respond quickly and do a very good job, other state governors should set up something similar in their states to handle emergencies.

2016 witches and wizards

FATALITY....

I'm sure no life was lost, otherwise it would have been stated here. ThankGod.

They were practising"fast and furious"

GOD WILL CONTINUE TO PROTECT US AND OUR FAMILIES....



