|(photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by AutoJoshNG: 11:58am
Due to speed, a truck fell on a car at Fidiso Ibeju Lekki Lagos. LRU already towed both vehicles away.
https://autojosh.com/fidiso-ibeju-lekki/
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by veekid(m): 1:22pm
last day in 2016; nay God help person Sha
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by mekuse76: 1:23pm
Oga where are you rushing to
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by mccoy47(m): 1:23pm
Quick response!
Eko for sure!
3 Likes
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by smartag: 1:23pm
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:23pm
this bad seeriously i dont support truck moving in the morning.. they should be moving in the night.. they will cause more problem in the road in daylight
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by LordDecency(m): 1:23pm
Odun lo so pin ooo Baba Mimo...
1 Like
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by enigma2007(m): 1:23pm
Hope the driver of that car didnt get injured o?
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by RichDad1(m): 1:25pm
Reliability and efficiency of this LRU is impressive.
5 Likes
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by viqueta(m): 1:25pm
and today is the 31st of December, devil is a liar..........kudos to the ever reliable, swift response LASEMA OFFICIALS
There is no week fatal accidents don't happen on that express route, ajah down to epe.
FRSC should focus more on these axis, and more safety rules should be implemented over there.
Good road has now become a liability. SMH.
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by olaolulazio(m): 1:27pm
This igboooo driver was speeding because he wanna make more money.... He forgot the fact that when there's life, there's hope.
Happy 2017 to us all!
Nawa oh...
These truck drivers need to be attended to
Why can't everyone sit in d ouse nd wait 4 2017 to come die minute dying no mk sense
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by blakky97(m): 1:29pm
veekid:not today. E don tay. This is my street. I can even go outside now and snap that blue car.
1 Like
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by Godlychild: 1:30pm
God be with us always
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by 9jakohai(m): 1:30pm
There is a simple solution.....MOT testing for all trucks imported into this country.Any truck that gets imported into this country that fails testing gets thrown out.Cotonu can keep them
Also, we need more investment in rail and waterways transport.
And finally.....we need to manufacture trucks in this country more. Innoson....over to you!
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by konjinokillme(m): 1:32pm
why is it that roads are craeted for sport cars, railways for trains, but no road for for all these trailers
For crying out loud, all these evil big trucks should have their own lane
checkout the live these big trucks claim all the time
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by claremont(m): 1:33pm
These LRU guys seem to respond quickly and do a very good job, other state governors should set up something similar in their states to handle emergencies.
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by AlphaStyles(m): 1:34pm
2016 witches and wizards
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by kwyllancy: 1:35pm
FATALITY....
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by Emmariks(m): 1:36pm
I'm sure no life was lost, otherwise it would have been stated here. ThankGod.
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by TechEnthusiast(m): 1:40pm
They were practising"fast and furious"
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by femolala001(m): 1:40pm
GOD WILL CONTINUE TO PROTECT US AND OUR FAMILIES....
|Re: (photos) Speeding Truck Falls At Fidiso, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by Pavore9: 1:43pm
LordDecency:
Playing the song now.
1 Like
