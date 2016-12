Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Middlesborough (2 - 1) On 31st of December 2016 (5111 Views)

If Manchester United beat Middlesbrough this will be a fifth successive Premier League win for José Mourinho’s in-form side. Two seasons have passed since United last did the same number. In the sole golden run under Louis van Gaal, the February-April period of the 2014-15 season, United won six consecutive league games and offered an outside chance of the title before defeat at Chelsea, the eventual champions. The manager of the west Londoners then? Mourinho. Jamie Jackson



Kick-off New Year’s Eve 3pm



Venue Old Trafford



Last season n/a



Referee Lee Mason



This season G9, Y33, R1, 3.89 cards per game



Odds H 1-4 A 12-1 D 5-1



Manchester United

Subs from Romero, Johnstone, Depay, Lingard, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Schneiderlin, Young, Blind, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Rashford, Smalling, Mata, Bailly



Doubtful None

Injured Rooney, Shaw (both match fitness, 2 Jan)

Suspended None

Form DDWWWW



Discipline Y43 R1

Leading scorer Ibrahimovic 12



Middlesbrough

Subs from Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Stuani, Espinosa, Nsue, Downing, Rhodes, Nugent, De Sart

Doubtful No

Injured Fischer (knee, 21 Jan)



Suspended Barragán (one match)



Form DWLLW

Discipline Y40 R0

Leading scorer Negredo 5

Okay

Fellanni replaces carrick in the line up

Jones and rojo give room to smalling and bailey

Man Utd for life

3 points all the way 1 Like

Is no one watching this match

C'mon Man-u

Ok

SirWere:

Is no one watching this match I'm watching the Match I'm watching the Match 3 Likes

seunny4lif:



I'm watching the Match

See the overwhelming silence on this thread. Chai... So man U has become deserted like dis #CoYG See the overwhelming silence on this thread. Chai... So man U has become deserted like dis #CoYG

Ibrahum and cheats be like....



That's a goal

Ref What the hellThat's a goalRef

Victor basket. Get up cos that goal should stand. That desert headed ref is crazy. 1 Like

SirWere:

See the overwhelming silence on this thread. Chai... So man U has become deserted like dis #CoYG This is the time to know the real Man Utd fans This is the time to know the real Man Utd fans 1 Like

why should that Ibrahimovic goal be disallowed?

WTF just happened?





That Martial shot tho..... Wait...... It wasn't a foulThat Martial shot tho.....

see ojoro, that's a pure goal



Up Middlesbrough walahi...





Chelsea; you're next My Half Time draw is is loading.......Up Middlesbrough walahi...Chelsea; you're next

Go United. We Love United

Very useless team selection I actually Dont know what is wrong with mourinho 1 Like

Plus234:

see ojoro, that's a pure goal Enter TV and award it Enter TV and award it

Traore is a beast walahi......

He deserves to be in Arsenal

donjazet:

Please, which station is showing it on Mobdro app ? Please, which station is showing it on Mobdro app ?

kenonze:

why should that Ibrahimovic goal be disallowed? He raised his leg too high He raised his leg too high 1 Like



See dead thread Na wa ooooo. Is this what Man U has turned to?See dead thread 1 Like

Mourinho is an idiot he is just.trying to kill our momentum,I Dont know what martial and fallaini are doing in this game

B

SirWere:

He raised his leg too high its a pure goal,the keeper was miles away its a pure goal,the keeper was miles away

Talkingboy:







Please, which station is showing it on Mobdro app ? Nbcsc

Although its cracking

Sport tv3 is not in hd NbcscAlthough its crackingSport tv3 is not in hd

Take a chill pill yall, man u got this

kenonze:

why should that Ibrahimovic goal be disallowed? chaolin soccer not accepted in football lol chaolin soccer not accepted in football lol 1 Like