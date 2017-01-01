₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Intrepidone(m): 2:27am
Whatsapp seems to have reneged on some of their decision till 30th 2017
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Bari22(m): 2:42am
good idea, meanwhile happy new year to my wife and her unborn baby, wishing you safe delivery.
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Janetessy(f): 7:43am
Ok
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by themosthigh: 7:43am
Lol
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by emmanuel596(m): 7:43am
Blackberry was a very good and perfectly encrypted smart phone but they failed to work on their battery and they didn't advance in technology and market demand...I don't know why they didn't see how tecno started and were are now....they failed in competition....rip blackberry android ti take over
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Tunndeh(m): 7:43am
Better
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Nutase(f): 7:44am
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by oladipo322(m): 7:44am
Good 1, keep on postponing it till eternity. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL NAIRALANDER
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by irenmwinfo(m): 7:44am
Eya
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by PrinxArthur1(m): 7:44am
we don hear
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by free2ryhme: 7:44am
Nobody begged dem to halt support for the mention OS 31st Dec 2016. Dem use their own hands extend am
Mstchew
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by cogbuagu: 7:44am
Y
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by macanu(m): 7:45am
Praise God
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by feodan: 7:45am
We've Heard This Be4.
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by simplemyk: 7:46am
Whatsapp is Simply asking everyone to upgrade there phones whether they have d means or not...
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Joettti: 7:46am
Same old story!! Yet ll I not throw away my bb fone!!!! Happy New year NR!!!
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Efriday1(m): 7:46am
Lol. Wassap threat holds no water. They can go and die.
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by clydedaniels(m): 7:48am
My watssaP is still workin
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by jeff1607(m): 7:48am
another app will simply take over simple. telegram just de wait make whatsapp f up
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by justicejay(m): 7:49am
Who begged them?
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by irenmwinfo(m): 7:51am
Coldfeet:You are a bad chized. lol @ur signature
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by wunmi590(m): 7:51am
The news don tey now
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by KINGwax007(m): 7:52am
Since when? Two months old news
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Greedgod: 7:52am
Coldfeet:look at the pics u're starting ur year with . Ehm , but i would nt mind if u do that to me
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by ANIEXTY(m): 7:53am
Happy New Year
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Ugoochukwu(m): 7:53am
Who did this to you?
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by ALKARULEZZ(m): 7:54am
hmmmm
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by ichommy(m): 7:55am
Impressive.
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by soulpeppersoup(m): 7:56am
PrinxArthur1:
Wicked signature. Love it
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by MicroSweet: 7:57am
Coldfeet:Happy New year, ColdFeet! May all your dreams come through in 2017
|Re: Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline by Gladiator1: 7:57am
Good
