The local currency closed at 490 to the dollar on Friday, from 495 against the dollar last Friday at the parallel market, Reuters reported.



In the official interbank window, the naira was quoted at 310.25 to the dollar on Thursday, but it was expected to close at around 305.5, the same level it has traded at since August.



“We see the naira depreciating against the dollar by the time more businesses resume operations next week after the festive season as dollar liquidity remains thin in the market,” one currency dealer said.



Currency experts have predicted the naira will weaken against the greenback as the New Year approaches.



Specifically, they said the naira might fall to 500/dollar this week.



The naira has been under severe and continuous pressure as the scarcity of the US currency continues to create ripples in the financial markets and economy.



A director at Union Capital Markets, Mr. Egie Akpata, said it was really difficult to predict the direction of the naira currently because part of the currency market had shut down for the year.



“You can’t really predict the market now because part of the market has shut down for the year. Things will really take shape next week. Currently, it could swing anywhere,” he said.



Buhari can't stop the slide of the naira for even 2 weeks yet he will be talking of how he doesn't want to devalue the naira 10 Likes 1 Share

Things will get better this year. 1 Like

Can't Nigerians do without dollars sef. 1 Like

Recession or not..Dollar increase or not.,our 2017 won't be determined by any rise and fall of naira...Amen...greater thing ahead of us all..Happy new year people.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

God would surely save us 1 Like

na bitcoin and MMM sure pass 2 Likes 1 Share

Lord save Nigerians, save the naira.

How to escape this mess? Never earn in Naira.

Freelancing sure pass. 1 Like

The problem with Nigerians is they know that everything is not going well in this country but they will keep quiet until it reaches critical mass....irreversible and catastrophic! 12 Likes

Revamping our Economy is an issue that needs great financial intelligence that cuts across party lines, else, this year the dollar may cross the #500 mark. 5 Likes

We dnt spend dollar in dis country or do we? 1 Like

