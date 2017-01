Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr. Ibu Shows Off His Cooking Skills As He Cooks Egusi Soup With Assorted Meat (22617 Views)

NollyWood Actor John Okafor Aka Mr.Ibu Was The Celebrity Guest Chef At Nta's Cooking Show.There, He Showed his egusi soup cooking skills with snails, dried meat, stock fish, dried fish and other assorted accessories.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QcWDVspco4

NollyWood Actor John Okafor Aka Mr.Ibu Was The Celebrity Guest Chef At Nta's Cooking Show.There, He Showed his egusi soup cooking skills with snails, dried meat, stock fish, dried fish and other assorted accessories.

