|Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Jakasibo(m): 9:12am On Jan 01
Tragedy struck in Idumuje Ugboko a town in Aniocha North L.G.A delta state which happens to be my town, the whole town was thrown into mourning . In the early hours of 25th December 2016, some hoodlums attacked the family of Mrs Comfort Ogor Ubani and her four grand children in which they were burnt to death. It was learnt that the attackers first of all raped the grand daughter before gathering them in the parlour then poured petrol on them and set them on fire. one of the children who tried to escape was killed by those outside and was set ablaze.
Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Delta State Commissioner of Police who visited the scene of the crime openly wept after seeing a grand mother of about 80 years and her four grand children roasted like a yam.
The Commissioner of Police is also asking how on earth can people be this wicked? He promised to make sure that the perpetrators of such evil act will be brought to book.
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by GoggleB(m): 9:13am On Jan 01
Chaiii..
So sad.
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by softMarket(m): 9:20am On Jan 01
God have mercy!!
I saw the end of 2016...its not by my power
BUT
By the GRACE of GOD
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by MrBrighto: 9:27am On Jan 01
TOO BAD!! RIP, MAY GOD GIVE THEIR FAMILY HEART TO BEAR THE LOSS
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Poorboy: 9:47am On Jan 01
Chai
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by MrBrighto: 9:54am On Jan 01
Poorboy:what is chai? Abeg pass if u HV nothing to good say
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Poorboy: 9:56am On Jan 01
MrBrighto:free me this new year abeg
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by lofty900(m): 10:05am On Jan 01
Later some people will be shouting jungle justice
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Nnwannsukka(m): 10:11am On Jan 01
What on earth could they have done
God have mercy
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by nextprince: 10:54am On Jan 01
The killings going on in these southern states are more horrible than the much trumpeted bh terrorism in the NE. Ritual, cultism, armed robbery, etc all over the places.
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by dotman4real007(m): 12:28pm On Jan 01
please make sure they are caught but please dont hang them, kill them little by little by roasting their ear today, tomorrow their fingers, next tomorrow their scrotum!
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Jakasibo(m): 2:28pm On Jan 01
Lalasticlala, Mynd44 and co do justice
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by kodyx(f): 6:37pm On Jan 01
This is the height of wickedness. I begin to imagine if the devil now dwells in man..RIP...
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Nickymezor(f): 8:19pm On Jan 01
This is so sad. May their souls rest in peace
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by dominique: 9:13pm On Jan 01
Whatever did they do to deserve such horrible fate?
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Fourwinds: 9:32pm On Jan 01
dominique:I hope it never happened if it did.... my spirit will go after those gangs....where ever they go their lives will be haunted...any time I sweat., they will get tortured. in spirit
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by gqboyy(m): 12:18am
Indeed many humans r worse than beasts
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by bluice2(m): 12:24am
kodyx:
Even the devil himself is shocked at this manner of wickedness
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by tit(f): 2:04am
how "the source" take know say one of them was raped before being burnt?
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by azimibraun: 5:57am
I just keep thinking God created me specially. There are things I can never imagine let alone do them. This is one of such things. Shame on the killers. They were too weak to stand the sight of those they hate.
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by azimibraun: 6:00am
tit:As you ask me, Na who I go ask? But seriously I observed that point. Or do we have an eye witness already?
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Jakasibo(m): 9:43am
azimibraun:am an eye witness it happened in my town
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by ramdris(m): 10:10am
My God!
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by ibroh22(m): 10:11am
nawa o
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by alsudaes1(m): 10:13am
Nnwannsukka:
What is the difference between this act and those of the Boko haram guys. . . the hoodlums are damn wicked and heartless!!! Doing this to a fellow human being God!!!
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by seunlayi(m): 10:13am
This is animal - like behaviour
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by IMASTEX: 10:14am
HEART OF MEN. . .
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by stecman: 10:14am
Jesus all this things happening in my town? I don't believe it
|Re: Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) by mzzhavilah(f): 10:15am
nextprince:reli now u wanna compare killings, contrasting in dis kinda situation. where u are from I bet d highest amount of crime is being recorded #justsayin moving on.
