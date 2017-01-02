Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) (16808 Views)

Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Delta State Commissioner of Police who visited the scene of the crime openly wept after seeing a grand mother of about 80 years and her four grand children roasted like a yam.



The Commissioner of Police is also asking how on earth can people be this wicked? He promised to make sure that the perpetrators of such evil act will be brought to book.

Tragedy struck in Idumuje Ugboko a town in Aniocha North L.G.A delta state which happens to be my town, the whole town was thrown into mourning . In the early hours of 25th December 2016, some hoodlums attacked the family of Mrs Comfort Ogor Ubani and her four grand children in which they were burnt to death. It was learnt that the attackers first of all raped the grand daughter before gathering them in the parlour then poured petrol on them and set them on fire. one of the children who tried to escape was killed by those outside and was set ablaze.

TOO BAD!! RIP, MAY GOD GIVE THEIR FAMILY HEART TO BEAR THE LOSS

Later some people will be shouting jungle justice 5 Likes 1 Share

What on earth could they have done

The killings going on in these southern states are more horrible than the much trumpeted bh terrorism in the NE. Ritual, cultism, armed robbery, etc all over the places. 18 Likes 1 Share

please make sure they are caught but please dont hang them, kill them little by little by roasting their ear today, tomorrow their fingers, next tomorrow their scrotum! 20 Likes 1 Share

This is the height of wickedness. I begin to imagine if the devil now dwells in man..RIP... 1 Like

This is so sad. May their souls rest in peace 1 Like

Whatever did they do to deserve such horrible fate?

dominique:

Indeed many humans r worse than beasts

kodyx:

how "the source" take know say one of them was raped before being burnt? 8 Likes

I just keep thinking God created me specially. There are things I can never imagine let alone do them. This is one of such things. Shame on the killers. They were too weak to stand the sight of those they hate. 4 Likes

tit:

azimibraun:

Nnwannsukka:

What is the difference between this act and those of the Boko haram guys. . . the hoodlums are damn wicked and heartless!!! Doing this to a fellow human being God!!! What is the difference between this act and those of the Boko haram guys. . . the hoodlums are damn wicked and heartless!!! Doing this to a fellow human beingGod!!!

This is animal - like behaviour

HEART OF MEN. . .

Jesus all this things happening in my town? I don't believe it