|How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by hilario8898(m): 5:16pm On Jan 01
Just for the fun of it
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by PHEMMY18(m): 5:19pm On Jan 01
3
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by BlackDBagba: 5:20pm On Jan 01
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Joshkid(m): 5:24pm On Jan 01
2
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by beycity(m): 5:24pm On Jan 01
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by CrewkvnG(m): 5:30pm On Jan 01
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by colik(f): 5:32pm On Jan 01
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by SuperSuave(m): 5:35pm On Jan 01
1
4 is for old people or people using gadgets of large screen size
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by AgbenuAnna(f): 5:39pm On Jan 01
1 but using my left hand instead
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by charijee(f): 5:42pm On Jan 01
4
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by mamatayour(f): 5:51pm On Jan 01
1...
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Khd95(m): 6:29pm On Jan 01
U all know how person go hold nokia touch light na
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by ultimate73(m): 10:23am On Jan 02
2....i have to hold it firm.... phone don cost
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by dyangprof(m): 5:39pm On Jan 02
6
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by hilario8898(m): 10:23pm On Jan 02
lalasticlala oo
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Bluezy13(m): 10:50pm On Jan 02
2
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by lhawarl1(m): 9:33am
Always using no. 1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by chimerase2: 11:10am
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by seunny4lif(m): 11:10am
All
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Stretchi(m): 11:10am
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by petars: 11:10am
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by saxwizard(m): 11:10am
none of the above
.using a rotated screen
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Dotnie00(m): 11:10am
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by curvilicious: 11:10am
2day is making it 3months
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by prettythicksme(f): 11:10am
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by ShokiScientist: 11:11am
Number 4 is how Nigerian mums use their phones lol. For me, 1 sha.
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by omoISEYIN(m): 11:11am
2 surprising how the posture dey perfect
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by kenonze(f): 11:11am
That's how we do it in PH
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by Akalia(m): 11:11am
None of the above
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by valuedammy(m): 11:11am
None of d above way
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by XwhY(m): 11:11am
1
|Re: How Are You Holding Your Phone Right Now? by LegendaryArnold(m): 11:12am
69
