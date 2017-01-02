Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sophie Momodu In Bikini, Dazzles In Vacation Pictures (4548 Views)

See How Davidos Baby Mama Displays Boobs While With Davido & Baby [pics And Vid] / Tania Omotayo Dazzles In Wedding Gown [PICS] / Drama On Instagram As Another Woman Claims She's Carrying Davido's Baby (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Money good oo..



More pics below.....





@ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/01/davidos-baby-mama-sohpie-momodu-dazzles.html Is true that 2016 ended yesterday but Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu shared lots of photos and these hot bikini shots to celebrate 2017 and boy isn't she hot? Believe she is on vacation and enjoying herself..Money good oo..More pics below.....

400k per month. No be beans. 4 Likes

see ur life, after so many socking from that breast, u still feel comfortable sampling it here, pliz use solar tape to roll it up, bind it with super glue if possible... bcuz "Ihe dara ada, adago" 1 Like 1 Share

But those bresse tho

OBO's money well spended. 2 Likes

Seems she's searching for a new baby daddy. So she's advertising her assets already. 5 Likes

She should get on with her life, go to school or learn a trade. 6 Likes

Meanwhile





My daughter sit down let me tell you about setting your posterior like an invitation to tender.



2 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share

And now Davido's baby mama is a celeb. What a waawu









This picture will make some guys night eventful SmilingThis picture will make some guys night eventful

You know the hustle is real when a girl puts her a** on display..sexy though

Dis still doesn't change the fact that ur uncle is davido's boy.

At a time, some women no just get life! Which kind nonsense posing be that second pix of a thing? Person go get mind dey sample sagged breast.. God have mercy!







Decency is the new Bae... Trash............ Dog pose?Decency is the new Bae... 3 Likes 1 Share

hmm..

okay! Next!!

When one is paid for doing nothing

shameless girl..if u are asked what u do for a living....you'll say I am Davido's baby mama...nonsense....

how does this make me change my signature on NL?? 1 Like

Coughs**clears throat#.....mummy imade is hustling for the next maga..on track

God bless her ...no time to abuse this new year

Coughs**clears throat#.....mummy imade is hustling for the next maga..go n breastfeed ur baby ma

Just imagine, what sort of rubbish is this.



Where are the "those who give a fvck. " crew na



Doggy boys be like That posteriorDoggy boys be like

Janetessy:

Smiling







This picture will make some guys night eventful









4 ur mind abi ?? 4 ur mind abi??

Chai! That tag: "baby mama". Chai!!

No wonder davido will say 'Dele na my boy'. He is the one paying for his niece's upkeep. So Mr Dele no vex when he calls you his boy he has reasons.



Emmm abeg Davido can I also be your boy we can start with 200k a month.

so barbaric for an African lady to dress nude