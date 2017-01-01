₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,718,890 members, 3,286,795 topics. Date: Monday, 02 January 2017 at 05:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) (20634 Views)
D’banj Admits To N100m Debt Case, Says “it Was An Investment” / D'banj Sued Over N100M Debt / Davido And Olamide Show Off Their Rolls-Royce (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 7:50am
Monday, 2 January 2017Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/01/choi-this-nigerian-couple-designed.html
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by conductor1: 7:51am
Choi, come see American wonder
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiVZaUAmHM
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by colik(f): 8:08am
Good for them...I guess.
4 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by kinggogo: 8:12am
Yes i'll say it, vanity upon vanity is equals to VANITY
7 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by Treasuredlove: 8:27am
I think it is weird. The car is to be driven...simple. The sitting room looks like a garage
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by Florblu(f): 8:29am
Thought cars are meant to be packed in the garage? Interior decors in the house pls enlighten us.Money!!! I call you forth!
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by angelTI(f): 8:35am
A car in the living room? To what end? I think I read about their wedding which held at the Dorchester Hotel in Ovation magazine some years back
All these silent money-bags what exactly do they do for a living
16 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by CaroLyner(f): 8:41am
whatever rocks their boat
4 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by ConcNiggress56(f): 8:51am
CaroLyner:
Will sink yours..
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by CaroLyner(f): 9:01am
ConcNiggress56:Nahh its hella steady
6 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by quiverfull(m): 9:02am
People who have a trace of how they made their money through legitimate ventures don't often spend it like this. Be it Bill Gates or Dangote, they don't "show off".
This is just obscene.
9 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by martyns303(m): 9:26am
Treasuredlove:
And you, with your less than N1m account balance think you know better?
Its called art, the car is being put on display. Collectors don't neccessarily collect items to use but to display, I remember a scene in fast and furious where one Arab guy has a car sitting in his pent house. If I have the cash, I'll personally have a 40s or 50s vintage in my sitting room
23 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by Teague4league(m): 9:28am
Craze at its peak
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by neworldcurrency: 9:49am
He is the CEO of dilli motors, having that car in his sitting room is like a painter having artwork in his sitting room. That's what makes him money and he should be proud to display it.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by EmperorShizzy: 9:50am
hmmm actually I don't know how helpful this is
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by narrowpathy(m): 9:54am
I dont like rolls royce but I love Range rover. Na wetin I for use
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by MedicalSamwise(m): 10:24am
kinggogo:
Lol.. . Let's make this vanity first
Yes it's all gonna be 6feets but the ceremony will be different... .
Money will always mk a difference
5 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by Haute: 10:47am
angelTI:
Why do you wanna know? What do you do for a living?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by tHaPsAmIsT(m): 10:53am
An instant survey of the statistical development of granulational bramble is related to the hypocritical assumption of over-night millionaires.. Which has drastically reduced the circulation of baditrasive wealth.
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by ilevic(m): 11:07am
how come d car is turning on a spot? watch the video well, na screen dey the background.
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by ramdris(m): 11:20am
A pure case of
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by chasers: 11:32am
conductor1:name of the song pls
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:32am
Fairly used car bought at an American auction.....
Poverty makes one believe everything he hears from the supposed rich.
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by dauddy97(m): 11:57am
I'm not understanding
Is that car for real, or just design there for another purpose
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by redcliff: 12:01pm
Treasuredlove:
Who told you the car doesnt move? Havent you seen houses with such desig s before? I have seen someone park his lambo in his bedroom in the first floor but he still drives it. Ask me how it got there?
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by redcliff: 12:01pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Lol. U unexposed folks.
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by redcliff: 12:03pm
quiverfull:
Lol. The. You dont know his family.. they played in the NFL!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by waternogetemeny: 12:07pm
ndiigbo kwenu
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by ThatIgboBoy: 12:19pm
quiverfull:
He owns dilly motors.
He is a rich boy
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by laribari(m): 12:19pm
Treasuredlove:
No matter how much money you have it can't take away the bush man in an illiterate. Illiteracy sef get class!!
1 Like
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:32pm
The Prince of Ogbunike town in Oyi local government area in Anambra I wonder why him and his rich siblings have refused to take the philanthropic nature of their father the king of ogbunike.
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) by bsideboii(m): 12:51pm
He's a car dealer, Maybe an enthusiast too and he's also rich so, nothing so surprising.
1 Like
Are Real Vehicle Modifications Being Done In 9ja? / Audi Q7 S-line 4,2 V8 FSI Versus Volkswagen Touareg R50 5,0 V10 TDI? / 1999 Toyota Camry Consumes Too Much Fuel
Viewing this topic: badboyplay(m), joanana(f), MChaze25(m), klebson(m), EXICON(m), battleaxe, moscobabs(m), zayhal(f), Kompressor, slimany, phanshark(m), Codeblues(m), Demiyike, Zaikon(m), Aristo3146(m), youngking89(m), link2ok(m), okowande(f), Daviestunech(m), LessNoise(m), vitiyke(m), donnelly(m), solasoulmusic(f), OLUENTA1, not4sure(m), Tranquill, Flyingngel(m), protocol(m), EWAagoyin(m), tick01, sommerised(m), Durchmann(m), Marvis4real(f), Rottentooth, mrsage(m), nwamehn, White007(m), Tripletg, Emercie(f), zonas4luv, machavellyyyy, Ahmedo74(m), rayblast(m), Godlychild, abifesty(m), ogahope(m), skimasks(m), mokane28, lloydpras, busar(m), gbemmie09(f), major466(m), petux(m), fabchii(f), ddjay, abbasajao(m), Radiohead6, flexyonline, LadunaI, Kingbuhari(m), tron23, bendike, valx2, Shittuakeem(m), OBALORLA(m), Ebuka2016(m), ralphkanem, enque(f), curiositymaster, poshybae and 227 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6