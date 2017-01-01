Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Rolls Royce In Dilly & Fifi Emenyiora Living Room (Photos, Video) (20634 Views)

Monday, 2 January 2017

Choi! This Nigerian couple designed their living room with a functional N100m Rolls Royce





Dilly and Fifi Emenyiora actually parked a functional Rolls Royce in their sitting room. The over $200k (about 100 million naira) ride rotates on display and occasionally the couple takes the luxurious vehicle out and drive it.



See video of the car rotating:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiVZaUAmHM

Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/01/choi-this-nigerian-couple-designed.html



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKiVZaUAmHM Choi, come see American wonder

Good for them...I guess. 4 Likes

Yes i'll say it, vanity upon vanity is equals to VANITY 7 Likes

I think it is weird. The car is to be driven...simple. The sitting room looks like a garage 31 Likes 1 Share

Thought cars are meant to be packed in the garage? Interior decors in the house pls enlighten us.Money!!! I call you forth! 2 Likes





All these silent money-bags what exactly do they do for a living A car in the living room? To what end? I think I read about their wedding which held at the Dorchester Hotel in Ovation magazine some years backAll these silent money-bagswhat exactly do they do for a living 16 Likes

whatever rocks their boat 4 Likes











Will sink yours.. Will sink yours.. 15 Likes 1 Share













Will sink yours.. Nahh its hella steady Nahh its hella steady 6 Likes

People who have a trace of how they made their money through legitimate ventures don't often spend it like this. Be it Bill Gates or Dangote, they don't "show off".

This is just obscene. 9 Likes



I think it is weird. The car is to be driven...simple. The sitting room looks like a garage

And you, with your less than N1m account balance think you know better?



Its called art, the car is being put on display. Collectors don't neccessarily collect items to use but to display, I remember a scene in fast and furious where one Arab guy has a car sitting in his pent house. If I have the cash, I'll personally have a 40s or 50s vintage in my sitting room And you, with your less than N1m account balance think you know better?Its called art, the car is being put on display. Collectors don't neccessarily collect items to use but to display, I remember a scene in fast and furious where one Arab guy has a car sitting in his pent house. If I have the cash, I'll personally have a 40s or 50s vintage in my sitting room 23 Likes

Craze at its peak 2 Likes

He is the CEO of dilli motors, having that car in his sitting room is like a painter having artwork in his sitting room. That's what makes him money and he should be proud to display it. 22 Likes 1 Share

hmmm actually I don't know how helpful this is 1 Like

I dont like rolls royce but I love Range rover. Na wetin I for use



Yes i'll say it, vanity upon vanity is equals to VANITY



Lol.. . Let's make this vanity first



Yes it's all gonna be 6feets but the ceremony will be different... .



Money will always mk a difference Lol.. . Let's make this vanity firstYes it's all gonna be 6feets but the ceremony will be different... .Money will always mk a difference 5 Likes



A car in the living room? To what end? I think I read about their wedding which held at the Dorchester Hotel in Ovation magazine some years back



All these silent money-bags what exactly do they do for a living





Why do you wanna know? What do you do for a living? Why do you wanna know? What do you do for a living? 3 Likes 1 Share

An instant survey of the statistical development of granulational bramble is related to the hypocritical assumption of over-night millionaires.. Which has drastically reduced the circulation of baditrasive wealth.

how come d car is turning on a spot? watch the video well, na screen dey the background.

A pure case of 1 Like





Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/01/choi-this-nigerian-couple-designed.html name of the song pls name of the song pls

Fairly used car bought at an American auction.....





Poverty makes one believe everything he hears from the supposed rich. 1 Like



Is that car for real, or just design there for another purpose I'm not understandingIs that car for real, or just design there for another purpose



I think it is weird. The car is to be driven...simple. The sitting room looks like a garage

Who told you the car doesnt move? Havent you seen houses with such desig s before? I have seen someone park his lambo in his bedroom in the first floor but he still drives it. Ask me how it got there? Who told you the car doesnt move? Havent you seen houses with such desig s before? I have seen someone park his lambo in his bedroom in the first floor but he still drives it. Ask me how it got there?



Fairly used car bought at an American auction.....





Poverty makes one believe everything he hears from the supposed rich.

Lol. U unexposed folks. Lol. U unexposed folks. 1 Like



People who have a trace of how they made their money through legitimate ventures don't often spend it like this. Be it Bill Gates or Dangote, they don't "show off".

This is just obscene.

Lol. The. You dont know his family.. they played in the NFL!!! Lol. The. You dont know his family.. they played in the NFL!!! 2 Likes

ndiigbo kwenu



People who have a trace of how they made their money through legitimate ventures don't often spend it like this. Be it Bill Gates or Dangote, they don't "show off".

This is just obscene.

He owns dilly motors.

He is a rich boy He owns dilly motors.He is a rich boy 2 Likes



I think it is weird. The car is to be driven...simple. The sitting room looks like a garage

No matter how much money you have it can't take away the bush man in an illiterate. Illiteracy sef get class!! No matter how much money you have it can't take away the bush man in an illiterate. Illiteracy sef get class!! 1 Like

The Prince of Ogbunike town in Oyi local government area in Anambra I wonder why him and his rich siblings have refused to take the philanthropic nature of their father the king of ogbunike. 2 Likes