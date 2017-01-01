₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,112 members, 3,287,314 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) (12979 Views)
Man Who Beheaded DSP Alkali Takes Police To Forest Where He Buried His Driver / Army Recovers Arms In A Coffin At A Checkpoint (Photos) / Patience Jonathan's Ex-Security Aide Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:42am On Jan 02
The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of The Weapons and Uniforms of Police DSP, Mohammed Alkali and His Orderly Who were killed during Rivers State Rerun election at Omoku Area of The State.
The Army has also revealed that no fewer than 15 people that included a soldier, four Civil Defence Corps personnel, two policemen and eight civilians were Omoku area of Rivers state in December 2016 alone
Also recovered were assorted arms and ammunition stockpiled by bandits in the area after a raid of four militants’ camps and cultists’ hideouts in Ujju community near Omoku
Among other things recovered were weapons and uniforms of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly who were killed during the Rivers rerun election.
See Photo below:
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/01/uniform-dsp-alkali-beheaded-rivers-recovered-photos/
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:42am On Jan 02
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by nickxtra(m): 10:07am On Jan 02
Dem try
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by dyangprof(m): 9:31pm On Jan 02
nickxtra:
no be small
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by naijablood: 9:49pm On Jan 02
Nairalanders ..visit this site for your sex tips and relationship advice ,latest jam,trending news ,Weightloss counsel ..etc
http://www.exposeline.com/
ITS NEW ..ITS FRESH
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by hakeem4(m): 9:49pm On Jan 02
That's good oo. They should come and epp me find my 200 naira ooo.
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by oatzeal(m): 9:49pm On Jan 02
hmmm
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by ukyeyibio: 9:49pm On Jan 02
God bless the Nigerian Army for this, cooperation between sister agencies is the key to rooting out vices!
It is high time people understand that it is sacrilegious to kill someone on uniform(especially a peace keeping officer), when not in war!
To the killers, I pray you rot in hell or whatsoever it is called now!
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Jostico(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
Rip
4 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by NNVanguard(m): 9:50pm On Jan 02
Killing of our security men is barbaric. Though their actions atimes does not go well with the rule of law especially in their dealings with civilians.
NNV is giving Nigerians a re-branded military force.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by cathodekazim: 9:51pm On Jan 02
well 2017 will be well for me my yr of landmark suxes
badnews everywhr
my enemies must share in it
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by awikonko(m): 9:53pm On Jan 02
It is well
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by oweman: 9:54pm On Jan 02
I sincerely don't understand why the area of Rivers state where this heinous crime was committed has not been paid a good courtesy call by both the police and the army to thank them for job well done !
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by passyhansome(m): 9:56pm On Jan 02
.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by mytime24(f): 9:56pm On Jan 02
isWELL
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by chrisxxx(m): 9:56pm On Jan 02
Nigeria's security agencies have become so partisan that it has become difficult to know when the are politicking and when they are doing their constitutional roles.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Danny287(m): 9:56pm On Jan 02
Too bad
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by divicoded: 9:57pm On Jan 02
Wiked Wike, you see your life
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by YaksonFCA(m): 9:58pm On Jan 02
RIP
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by VastFinder(m): 10:00pm On Jan 02
Family Law in Nigeria: All You Need to Know
http://vastfinder.blogspot.in/2017/01/family-law-in-nigeria-all-you-need-to.html
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 10:01pm On Jan 02
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Israelfx2(m): 10:10pm On Jan 02
I was there
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Jakasibo(m): 10:11pm On Jan 02
will this bring them back to life?
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by persius555: 10:16pm On Jan 02
Where exactly does Cultism and Militancy meet.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:18pm On Jan 02
2 Likes
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by Toosure70: 10:30pm On Jan 02
hmmmmm,
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by ddaammyy(f): 10:34pm On Jan 02
Hmmm
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by ndcide(m): 11:01pm On Jan 02
They should find the police men who killed that young man at the polling station.
That's the one I'm interested in.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by budusky05(m): 11:23pm On Jan 02
Such a pity
.
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by budusky05(m): 11:24pm On Jan 02
[quote author=ndcide post=52478366]They should find the police men who killed that young man at the polling station.
That's the one I'm interested in. [/quote
And the police killers?
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by ebikelvin: 11:32pm On Jan 02
UNIZIK1stSon:gud work
|Re: Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) by ArcFresky(m): 11:33pm On Jan 02
Its bad that an officer was killed on duty. But I feel he must have sided with a party which led to his death at the other hands of the other party.
May they rest in peace and their killers never rest.
15 Children Molested By Their Fathers In Enugu In Five Months —FIDA / Man, 30, Arrested For Defiling 6-yr-old / Deaf & Dumb Man Stabs Peacemaker To Death In Ondo
Viewing this topic: BUTCHCASSIDY, MYDEBBY(m), fizzile(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12