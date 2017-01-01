Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Recovers Uniform & Weapon Of DSP Alkali, Aide Killed In Rivers (photo) (12979 Views)

The Army has also revealed that no fewer than 15 people that included a soldier, four Civil Defence Corps personnel, two policemen and eight civilians were Omoku area of Rivers state in December 2016 alone



Also recovered were assorted arms and ammunition stockpiled by bandits in the area after a raid of four militants’ camps and cultists’ hideouts in Ujju community near Omoku



Among other things recovered were weapons and uniforms of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly who were killed during the Rivers rerun election.



See Photo below:



God bless the Nigerian Army for this, cooperation between sister agencies is the key to rooting out vices!



It is high time people understand that it is sacrilegious to kill someone on uniform(especially a peace keeping officer), when not in war!



To the killers, I pray you rot in hell or whatsoever it is called now! 2 Likes

Killing of our security men is barbaric. Though their actions atimes does not go well with the rule of law especially in their dealings with civilians.



NNV is giving Nigerians a re-branded military force.

I sincerely don't understand why the area of Rivers state where this heinous crime was committed has not been paid a good courtesy call by both the police and the army to thank them for job well done ! 2 Likes

Nigeria's security agencies have become so partisan that it has become difficult to know when the are politicking and when they are doing their constitutional roles.

Wiked Wike, you see your life 2 Likes

Where exactly does Cultism and Militancy meet.

They should find the police men who killed that young man at the polling station.



That's the one I'm interested in.

And the police killers?

UNIZIK1stSon:

gud work gud work