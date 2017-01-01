Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit (14689 Views)

The Nollywood actress still had on her flawless beauty despite the absence of makeup on her face.



See more below...



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/cute-photos-of-makeup-free-rita-dominic.html Cute Photos Of Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit

With all these toilet brooms wey dey her eyes So this is make up free, abiWith all these toilet brooms wey dey her eyes 27 Likes





Lovely pictures though Iffa hear make-up free faceLovely pictures though 18 Likes





Some Naija babes dey apply make-up as dem dey bath sef, Cox dey need to replace the washed off paintings before coming out of the bathroom So she was born with those black paints and pointed eyelashes that's visible around her eyes?Some Naija babes dey apply make-up as dem dey bath sef, Cox dey need to replace the washed off paintings before coming out of the bathroom 31 Likes 2 Shares

Where are the "give a fffukkk" crew when you need them 1 Like

Make up free indeed.. 18 Likes

@poster, 3 Likes





Wicked Aunty,



she nor want make we see anything Wetin she use hand de cover againWicked Aunty,she nor want make we see anything

Davash222:

So this is make up free, abi With all these toilet brooms wey dey her eyes Guy u wicked ooo

Which is toilet broom again na?? Guy u wicked oooWhich is toilet broom again na?? 4 Likes 1 Share

pembisco:

Where are the "give a fffukkk" crew when you need them Check them there. Check them there. 15 Likes 1 Share

Its too early in the year to start advertising this aging aunty na.



Meanwhile...... 13 Likes

Too bad I don't even know where those that give f**k went to.. 2 Likes

mtcheww, na news be this? 9 Likes

This ain't make up free. 1 Like

False eyelashes don't count? 2 Likes

And who's that boy beside her?

Grand Matron of MILFs 2 Likes

we don't gives a poo 5 Likes

Now i know some persons have lost d meaning of makeup free



Op, u should've said light makeup cos d lashes aren't hers

D lips tho are they hers or harmattan's? 3 Likes

those who gave a fvck went which way?? 1 Like

Abeg make pesin help me search for the swimsuit nah...

A "handsome" reward go locate the finder.

pembisco:

Where are the "give a fffukkk" crew when you need them 3 Likes