|Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by TunezTV: 3:43pm
41-year-old Rita Dominic looking beautiful in selfies snapped on new year's day where she went for a swim at the beach with some family members and friends.
The Nollywood actress still had on her flawless beauty despite the absence of makeup on her face.
See more below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/cute-photos-of-makeup-free-rita-dominic.html
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by TunezTV: 3:44pm
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Davash222(m): 3:49pm
So this is make up free, abi With all these toilet brooms wey dey her eyes
27 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by angelTI(f): 3:53pm
Iffa hear make-up free face
Lovely pictures though
18 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Afrok(m): 4:06pm
So she was born with those black paints and pointed eyelashes that's visible around her eyes?
Some Naija babes dey apply make-up as dem dey bath sef, Cox dey need to replace the washed off paintings before coming out of the bathroom
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by pembisco(m): 4:33pm
Where are the "give a fffukkk" crew when you need them
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Jarizod: 4:34pm
Make up free indeed..
18 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by rokiatu(f): 4:36pm
@poster,
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by pyyxxaro: 4:50pm
Wetin she use hand de cover again
Wicked Aunty,
she nor want make we see anything
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by ametumzy(f): 6:28pm
Davash222:Guy u wicked ooo
Which is toilet broom again na??
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Davash222(m): 7:00pm
pembisco:Check them there.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Noblesoul123: 7:53pm
Its too early in the year to start advertising this aging aunty na.
Meanwhile......
13 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Janetessy(f): 7:53pm
Lovely
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Agulimah: 7:53pm
Gosh sweet love
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by unclezuma: 7:53pm
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by LastSurvivor11: 7:54pm
Too bad I don't even know where those that give f**k went to..
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Vin4favour(m): 7:54pm
mtcheww, na news be this?
9 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Mimzyy(f): 7:54pm
This ain't make up free.
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by seguno2: 7:55pm
False eyelashes don't count?
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by PabloOmoEscobar: 7:55pm
And who's that boy beside her?
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by hotspec(m): 7:55pm
7 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Ogbeta12: 7:55pm
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by PissedOffWeed(m): 7:57pm
Grand Matron of MILFs
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by riczy(m): 7:57pm
Make I do Watin now?
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by bastien: 7:58pm
Weitin make I come do? Run nakeddddd
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Naaseer01(m): 7:58pm
we don't gives a poo
5 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by curvilicious: 7:59pm
Now i know some persons have lost d meaning of makeup free
Op, u should've said light makeup cos d lashes aren't hers
D lips tho are they hers or harmattan's?
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by chibatov(m): 7:59pm
those who gave a fvck went which way??
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by Anijay1212(m): 7:59pm
Abeg make pesin help me search for the swimsuit nah...
A "handsome" reward go locate the finder.
Tenks.
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by chasers: 7:59pm
pembisco:
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit by LockDown69(m): 8:00pm
That's fake eyelashes right
4 Likes
