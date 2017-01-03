



A facebook user, Omokhodion Gerry, shared these photos of an accident in Benin City on New Year Day where a car fell 50 feet down gully without anyone dying.



Here is what he wrote,



“The biggest miracle in the year 2016.



This car fell off the road at Ikpoba slope last night into the almost 50 feet gully before Jemila junction after Tipper Garage with 4 members of a family as occupants of the accidented Toyota Camry car, but the 4 of them came out of the car unhurt. The person in red top drove the ill fated car.



What testimony could be more than this.

The driver was trying to avoid a stationed trailer that was packed on the road without caution sign.

God is great.” Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/01/03/family-escapes-death-after-car-falls-50-feet-down-a-hill-in-benin-city/ A facebook user, Omokhodion Gerry, shared these photos of an accident in Benin City on New Year Day where a car fell 50 feet down gully without anyone dying.Here is what he wrote,“The biggest miracle in the year 2016.This car fell off the road at Ikpoba slope last night into the almost 50 feet gully before Jemila junction after Tipper Garage with 4 members of a family as occupants of the accidented Toyota Camry car, but the 4 of them came out of the car unhurt. The person in red top drove the ill fated car.What testimony could be more than this.The driver was trying to avoid a stationed trailer that was packed on the road without caution sign.God is great.” 2 Likes