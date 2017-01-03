₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:49pm
A facebook user, Omokhodion Gerry, shared these photos of an accident in Benin City on New Year Day where a car fell 50 feet down gully without anyone dying.
Here is what he wrote,
“The biggest miracle in the year 2016.
This car fell off the road at Ikpoba slope last night into the almost 50 feet gully before Jemila junction after Tipper Garage with 4 members of a family as occupants of the accidented Toyota Camry car, but the 4 of them came out of the car unhurt. The person in red top drove the ill fated car.
What testimony could be more than this.
The driver was trying to avoid a stationed trailer that was packed on the road without caution sign.
God is great.”
2 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:50pm
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by IecheM(m): 4:51pm
Thank God for their lives
5 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by kennygee(f): 4:52pm
When God pass the village people wey no want make una see 2017.
22 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Poorboy: 4:55pm
Chai don't drink too much you won't hear, now you see your life
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by beycity(m): 4:57pm
Thank God for their lives.
4 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by AK6464(m): 4:57pm
Jeeeeeessssss!!!!!!!
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by aaronson(m): 5:45pm
I passed this road when going to immigration office to get my passport two weeks back, It's really scary and such a death trap. The Government attention needs to be drawn to that road for barricade against that valley.
3 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by registration(m): 6:35pm
Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Oluwapresley(m): 6:35pm
what?
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by CaptaiinG(m): 6:35pm
New year.. hmmmm
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Janetessy(f): 6:35pm
God is able
This is a miracle
2 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by lawrenzi: 6:35pm
Thank God
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by datola: 6:36pm
Death trap.
Thank for them!
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Aburi001: 6:36pm
"Amen somebody" who say God is not Awesome?
2 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by chiomaprecious: 6:37pm
he is not called the God of impossibilities for nothing
3 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by PissedOffWeed(m): 6:37pm
Zukazu!!! Skiskuski!!!
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 6:37pm
Thank you. Father!!!
You are GOD
2 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by benueguy(m): 6:37pm
aaronson:Which government? Nigerian government? U are joking
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by TechEnthusiast(m): 6:38pm
Its God working
3 Likes
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 6:38pm
Though I shall walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil for though art with me. God is truly with you. Go and serve him cos there is a purpose for your life.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Lordave: 6:38pm
That's fúcking freaky!
But the depth should be 15 or 20 feet no 50.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by abiolag(m): 6:38pm
God is great simple
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by truthspeaks: 6:38pm
Village Ppl
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by gaetano: 6:39pm
Oshiomhole
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by keypad1: 6:39pm
Oshio....ole used their money to marry oyinbo....wicked man
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 6:40pm
omo see miracle ✈
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:40pm
Damn
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:40pm
This is a miracle.
1 Like
|Re: Car Falls 50 Feet Down A Gully In Benin City, Family Escapes Death (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
Jesus is wonderful
2 Likes 1 Share
