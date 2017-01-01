₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 4:50pm
Panic has been stirred in Argungu community in Kebbi state after the corpse of a young boy was found floating on a river in the area on New year's day. According to Jafaru Zager, who shared this, the boy who was full of life -had gone to swim in the river but never returned the same way. Photos of the dead boy has been shared online in order to properly identify him and locate his relatives. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/young-boy-found-dead-in-kebbi-after.html
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by lawrenzi: 4:51pm
RIP TO HIM.. very sad
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:51pm
rip to him
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by IecheM(m): 4:53pm
R.I.P
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by beycity(m): 4:54pm
R. I. P to him. This shows why I don't like swimming.
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:57pm
may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Janetessy(f): 5:33pm
R I P
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by philtex(m): 5:33pm
Is he dead
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by symbianDON(m): 5:34pm
chai!!! this is someone's son o! May the parents find strength to move on....what a pity!
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by johnglo2(m): 5:35pm
RIP
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by BornStunner1: 5:36pm
Vvg
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Femich18(m): 5:37pm
Eyah... such a bright future over... It's well with his soul
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Coldfeet(f): 5:37pm
He doesn't look like one who drowned! Rest in peace which ever way you lost your life.
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by mclorenzo(m): 5:38pm
Chaii, bad news already just three days into the new year. RIP
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by olaolulazio(m): 5:38pm
RIP young blood!
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Oscarjax: 5:39pm
Idgaf will soon storm this thread
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by frenchwine(m): 5:39pm
So much evil in the land. Where did we actually get it wrong?
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by SABA2002(m): 5:40pm
New year sacrifice
Please don't go swimming on new year days......... I lost a relative on new year day during a youth picnic in one of the water falls in jos
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by MzMercie: 5:40pm
philtex:
Nah, sleeping
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by ConcNiggress56(f): 5:40pm
Aww
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by osuofia2(m): 5:41pm
philtex:No o.....he is practicing how to die
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by wapmingle: 5:41pm
bad news
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by ngwababe: 5:42pm
Rip
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Drabeey(m): 5:42pm
Whao ds is a very bad way to start the year.
Drabeey was HERE.
yet,
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by raphy(m): 5:43pm
That's the same thing that happen yesterday at were I went for pool party.this young boy was not so good in floating in the pool he left the 3ft side then come to the 8ft angle which is deep.we are that knows how to swim were there and som kids were trying to join us.one of the kids was drowning I help him out twice.the other guy drown no body knows he was under water fo 30min before someone mistakenly tOuch him under the water hen they bring him out.he could NLT be resuscitated they took him to the hospital...his sister was crying n praying..
Before I left they said he woke in the hospital .
So always watch your kids when they are swiming.
May his soul R.I.P Amen
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by yemi1261(m): 5:46pm
philtex:...No, he is playing football
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 5:48pm
RIP
|Re: Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos by Maximus85(m): 5:53pm
dainformant:
Can we count how many deaths through many sad events that has happened between your demonic rooted Xmas and new year?
Hmmmm
tunbosun9, occam(m), holluikon(m), Zeze06(m), Onyemadonald(m), xhero, omokoladele(m), LBanks(m), Israelfx2(m), Ilemichael(m), SenR(m), highbee02, FarKhalipha16(m), Valmesk(m), enitanpopoola(m), saudyarmani(m), Mamadee28(f), hAlexandro, Codeblues(m), teekrackz(m) and 64 guest(s)
