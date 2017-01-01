Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Boy Found Dead In Kebbi After Going For A Swim On New Year's Day. Graphic Photos (11770 Views)

Source; Panic has been stirred in Argungu community in Kebbi state after the corpse of a young boy was found floating on a river in the area on New year's day. According to Jafaru Zager, who shared this, the boy who was full of life -had gone to swim in the river but never returned the same way. Photos of the dead boy has been shared online in order to properly identify him and locate his relatives. May his soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/young-boy-found-dead-in-kebbi-after.html

R. I. P to him. This shows why I don't like swimming. 2 Likes

Is he dead 1 Like 1 Share

chai!!! this is someone's son o! May the parents find strength to move on....what a pity!

Eyah... such a bright future over... It's well with his soul

He doesn't look like one who drowned! Rest in peace which ever way you lost your life.

Chaii, bad news already just three days into the new year. RIP

Please don't go swimming on new year days......... I lost a relative on new year day during a youth picnic in one of the water falls in jos New year sacrificePlease don't go swimming on new year days......... I lost a relative on new year day during a youth picnic in one of the water falls in jos 1 Like

That's the same thing that happen yesterday at were I went for pool party.this young boy was not so good in floating in the pool he left the 3ft side then come to the 8ft angle which is deep.we are that knows how to swim were there and som kids were trying to join us.one of the kids was drowning I help him out twice.the other guy drown no body knows he was under water fo 30min before someone mistakenly tOuch him under the water hen they bring him out.he could NLT be resuscitated they took him to the hospital...his sister was crying n praying..

Before I left they said he woke in the hospital .

So always watch your kids when they are swiming.

May his soul R.I.P Amen 1 Like

