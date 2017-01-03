Police officers in Lagos have arrested a woman identified as Mama Emeka, for allegedly burning her step-sister with a hot iron.



Although the incident occurred on Christmas Day at 36, Fadeyi Street, Olowora, the suspect was reportedly arrested on Tuesday following the intervention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence team in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.



The Nation gathered that the suspect, who usually assaulted the 16-year-old victim, accused her of being stubborn.



The suspect, it was gathered, usually “over laboured the teenager, whose mother reportedly abandoned her after the death of her father.



According to sources, residents of the street revolted against the woman who also used razor blade to cut the victim’s thighs and shaved her hair.



They alleged that the woman usually forced the victim to hawk and work into later hours of the night.



Our correspondents learnt that the residents mobilised to ensure the suspect was apprehended and handed over to policemen from Ketu Police Division, while the victim was taken into protective custody.



http://thenationonlineng.net/woman-arrested-burning-half-sister-hot-iron/