Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by dre11(m): 7:17pm
Police officers in Lagos have arrested a woman identified as Mama Emeka, for allegedly burning her step-sister with a hot iron.

Although the incident occurred on Christmas Day at 36, Fadeyi Street, Olowora, the suspect was reportedly arrested on Tuesday following the intervention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence team in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

The Nation gathered that the suspect, who usually assaulted the 16-year-old victim, accused her of being stubborn.

The suspect, it was gathered, usually “over laboured the teenager, whose mother reportedly abandoned her after the death of her father.

According to sources, residents of the street revolted against the woman who also used razor blade to cut the victim’s thighs and shaved her hair.

They alleged that the woman usually forced the victim to hawk and work into  later hours of the night.

Our correspondents learnt that the residents mobilised to ensure the suspect was apprehended and handed over to policemen from Ketu Police Division, while the victim was taken into protective custody.


http://thenationonlineng.net/woman-arrested-burning-half-sister-hot-iron/

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 7:19pm
Hmm... 2017 abeg oooo....



The bad news them don dey plenty...



Oluwa watch our back oo..




Lalasticla

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Kellibae(f): 7:23pm
undecided
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by JideAmuGiaka: 7:28pm
Hmmm
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by K9Uneet(m): 7:42pm
This is ancestral/generational madness!
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by nerodenero: 7:43pm
Apologies to some women but if God says the devil is a woman, many won't doubt it.

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by madridguy(m): 7:52pm
How I wish I have federal power to deal with the animal called Mama Emeka.

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by John02kez: 7:57pm
Wicked world

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by benedictnsi(m): 8:00pm
I pity the husband of the woman
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:14pm
I'm just tired of hearing the same type of stupid news... can't u upgrade the stupidity

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Benjom(m): 8:19pm
Some people and wickedness sha shocked
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Nickymezor(f): 8:36pm
Pure wickedness.
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Noblesoul123: 8:44pm
Some people should not be referred to as human beings
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Janetessy(f): 8:45pm
The heart of people
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Adesiji77: 8:45pm
This is wicked!

A lot of people need anger management therapy angry

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Efe16(f): 8:46pm
what's up with this 2017 self so so bad news


God help us oh
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Firstboi01(m): 8:46pm
shocked shocked
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by junnyjake(m): 8:47pm
That's demoniac!


You don't have to go broke ever again, check my signature and I assure you, you won't regret it.
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by KingAfo(m): 8:47pm
Emeka, mama Emeka.....people from that side ( EAST COAST) are wicked chai.

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Whizkeey(m): 8:48pm
Sister act

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by obaival(m): 8:49pm
HER FRONTAGE PLEASE
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by EVILFOREST: 8:49pm
It's in them.....

Whenever I hear such news, I adjust my marriage proposal by few kilometers.
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Mockinbird: 8:49pm
Mama Emeka! Na dem!

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by mhisbliss(f): 8:49pm
her heart is made of ice i bet, so cold and evil
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by ekems2017(f): 8:50pm
Do unto others what you want others to do unto you. She shall never know peace.
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by opeoluwa20(m): 8:50pm
Igbos

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by habsydiamond(m): 8:50pm
2017. Pls enough of sad news pls, biko. Accident, domestic violence don dey plenty like neva before. God bless this year for us in naija oo.
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Defaramade(m): 8:52pm
Damn, but why are some people so wicked? Chai
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Professorfrisky: 8:53pm
Igbo and wickedness are like

Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by pwettyesther(f): 8:54pm
Why are some people so heartless like this??
Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Iamthewatcher: 8:55pm
This is the only thing they champion : wickedness and inhumanity. Answer one single question you can't. You go to university and Bleep your way thru. I pity men in this indomie, and social media generation.

