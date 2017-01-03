₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by dre11(m): 7:17pm
Police officers in Lagos have arrested a woman identified as Mama Emeka, for allegedly burning her step-sister with a hot iron.
http://thenationonlineng.net/woman-arrested-burning-half-sister-hot-iron/
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by doctimonyeka(m): 7:19pm
Hmm... 2017 abeg oooo....
The bad news them don dey plenty...
Oluwa watch our back oo..
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Kellibae(f): 7:23pm
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by JideAmuGiaka: 7:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by K9Uneet(m): 7:42pm
This is ancestral/generational madness!
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by nerodenero: 7:43pm
Apologies to some women but if God says the devil is a woman, many won't doubt it.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by madridguy(m): 7:52pm
How I wish I have federal power to deal with the animal called Mama Emeka.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by John02kez: 7:57pm
Wicked world
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by benedictnsi(m): 8:00pm
I pity the husband of the woman
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:14pm
I'm just tired of hearing the same type of stupid news... can't u upgrade the stupidity
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Benjom(m): 8:19pm
Some people and wickedness sha
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Nickymezor(f): 8:36pm
Pure wickedness.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Noblesoul123: 8:44pm
Some people should not be referred to as human beings
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Janetessy(f): 8:45pm
The heart of people
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Adesiji77: 8:45pm
This is wicked!
A lot of people need anger management therapy
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Efe16(f): 8:46pm
what's up with this 2017 self so so bad news
God help us oh
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Firstboi01(m): 8:46pm
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by junnyjake(m): 8:47pm
That's demoniac!
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by KingAfo(m): 8:47pm
Emeka, mama Emeka.....people from that side ( EAST COAST) are wicked chai.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Whizkeey(m): 8:48pm
Sister act
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by obaival(m): 8:49pm
HER FRONTAGE PLEASE
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by EVILFOREST: 8:49pm
It's in them.....
Whenever I hear such news, I adjust my marriage proposal by few kilometers.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Mockinbird: 8:49pm
Mama Emeka! Na dem!
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by mhisbliss(f): 8:49pm
her heart is made of ice i bet, so cold and evil
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by ekems2017(f): 8:50pm
Do unto others what you want others to do unto you. She shall never know peace.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by opeoluwa20(m): 8:50pm
Igbos
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by habsydiamond(m): 8:50pm
2017. Pls enough of sad news pls, biko. Accident, domestic violence don dey plenty like neva before. God bless this year for us in naija oo.
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Defaramade(m): 8:52pm
Damn, but why are some people so wicked? Chai
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Professorfrisky: 8:53pm
Igbo and wickedness are like
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by pwettyesther(f): 8:54pm
Why are some people so heartless like this??
|Re: Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) by Iamthewatcher: 8:55pm
This is the only thing they champion : wickedness and inhumanity. Answer one single question you can't. You go to university and Bleep your way thru. I pity men in this indomie, and social media generation.
