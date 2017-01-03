₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Whizpeter(m): 9:08pm
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted he made a mistake not starting Sergio Aguero and David Silva, in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday night.
Guardiola picked Kelechi Iheanacho upfront in place of Aguero, as City struggled to beat Sean Dykes’ team.
The two players were eventually introduced from the bench, with Aguero scoring the crucial second goal for City.
“Sure it was a big mistake, you are right,” Guardiola said when asked during his post-match interview, if he regretted leaving the pair on the bench.
City were reduced to 10 men in the second half, after Fernandinho picked up his third red card of the season and it was a decision that left Guardiola baffled.
“We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it,” he said.
“Of course yes. Around the world our keeper in the box is fouled, not here. I have to understand that. Claudio Bravo is fouled.”
SOURCE: http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/03/guardiola-regrets-starting-iheanacho-burnley/
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by ekems2017(f): 9:56pm
Ftc
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by philtex(m): 9:56pm
Their business...
Upchelsea
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Noblesoul123: 9:56pm
So?
Man U all the way.
By the way, .....
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by onosprince(m): 9:56pm
Frustration wan kill am .
Up Blues...
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:56pm
Average coach. Today he wants to retire...tomorrow another rubbish excuse for failing man city squad.
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:56pm
.really ?
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Decapo: 9:56pm
He is not a good coach to me he's an average coach
2 Likes
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Oladimejjy(m): 9:57pm
ok...we don't give a Bleep here.
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by redcliff: 9:57pm
Yeyeness
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by enitanpopoola(m): 9:57pm
The idiot of a coach should just shut the f up!
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Harrychocoberry(m): 9:57pm
This One that's always lucky to have Bunch of talented players and money at his disposal is always talking. ..
End of story; Pep is a Big Fraud!
Always looking for excuse.
Overhyped Coach...
Give me Diego Simione or Jurgen Klopp anyday!!
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by austine4real(m): 9:57pm
worst coach
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by SweetJoystick(m): 9:58pm
Lol welcome to EPL Pep
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by alasene: 9:58pm
Who dem help
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Icon79(m): 9:58pm
This is a fecking lie. I watched the post match interview. Pep did NOT say anything about Iheanacho at all.
The man was more concerned about the tendency of the English refs to give red cards to his team.
Who's writing all these nonsense anyway
3 Likes
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by LesbianBoy(m): 9:58pm
Over-hyped coach! If it was in barca or bayern, by now he would have won the league already! rubbish!
"Special one" is far better!
I am so happy he fell for our "trap" by listening to we "haters" who told him to come to EPL to prove himself!
He (Guardiola) will go trophyless this season!
Btw...How I wish messi will also fall for our "trap" and come to england. Lemme see whether he will win all the trophies like he is doing at barcelona
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by bonechamberlain(m): 9:59pm
Nonsense talk, thank God city won if not iheanacho would have been the scapegoat.
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by rottennaija(m): 9:59pm
Guardiola should prove himself here in England
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by OGHENE316: 10:00pm
9ja can lie did he say he regreted starting iheanacho or keeping aguero on d bench.may God help us ooooo
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by TheMascot(m): 10:00pm
aye
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by MoDsHunter: 10:01pm
See How Them Write the Topic ...Like say him mention Iheanacho...Mtcheeew.... GGMU doh
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by nwamehn: 10:01pm
Decapo:
Lol. Guy, which kind average coach carries 20 trophies including two champions league trophies within seven years?
1 Like
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by lastpage: 10:02pm
Decapo:
When he has all the best players of the world in his team at Barcelona and they are diving to get the opponent reduced to ten players, he was acting like a Professor of football.
Now, let him do his magic make we see now?
Abi nor be the same football?
And to say you regret starting a player who has scored more goals fro your team from the bench this season, is very demoralising and should not come from a good Coach.
I hope the b@stard is not racist.
Lastpage!
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Juenwume: 10:03pm
EPL is the toughest league in the world.
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by lekkie073(m): 10:03pm
Story....... .... .
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by PROVERBZ(m): 10:04pm
....
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by alt3r3g0: 10:05pm
@ Op...you mentioned he regretted leaving the pair on the bench. Why does the topic now single out Iheanacho?
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Omero(m): 10:06pm
Hmmmmmm!
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by TeleboiZ005(m): 10:06pm
Okay...
No condom,No fuvck given!
Op can lie for AFRICA
Can u c me
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by Icon79(m): 10:08pm
Watch Pep's post match interview here and tell me if he said anything about regretting starting Nacho:
http://bbc.in/2j0mHWV
|Re: Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley by ShoProperties(m): 10:11pm
hheheh if he is a failure and he is 3rd on the table ..then what is arsene wenger and morinho
ThisCouldBeUs:
