Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Guardiola Regrets Starting Iheanacho Against Burnley (3915 Views)

Yaya Toure Leaves Kelechi Iheanacho In An Imbroglio Over Man Of The Match Mixup / Iheanacho Wins CNN Goal Of The Week For The 2nd Time / AFCON Qualifiers: Mancity Writes About Iheanacho (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted he made a mistake not starting Sergio Aguero and David Silva, in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday night.

Guardiola picked Kelechi Iheanacho upfront in place of Aguero, as City struggled to beat Sean Dykes’ team.





The two players were eventually introduced from the bench, with Aguero scoring the crucial second goal for City.

“Sure it was a big mistake, you are right,” Guardiola said when asked during his post-match interview, if he regretted leaving the pair on the bench.









City were reduced to 10 men in the second half, after Fernandinho picked up his third red card of the season and it was a decision that left Guardiola baffled.



“We will accept. Like I said before, the team with more ball possession we have always sending off. I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you are specialist but I have to understand it,” he said.

“Of course yes. Around the world our keeper in the box is fouled, not here. I have to understand that. Claudio Bravo is fouled.”





SOURCE: Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted he made a mistake not starting Sergio Aguero and David Silva, in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday night.Guardiola picked Kelechi Iheanacho upfront in place of Aguero, as City struggled to beat Sean Dykes’ team.The two players were eventually introduced from the bench, with Aguero scoring the crucial second goal for City.City were reduced to 10 men in the second half, after Fernandinho picked up his third red card of the season and it was a decision that left Guardiola baffled.SOURCE: http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/03/guardiola-regrets-starting-iheanacho-burnley/

Ftc

Their business...













Upchelsea

So?

Man U all the way.



By the way, ..... 1 Like

.





Up Blues... Frustration wan kill amUp Blues... 1 Like

Average coach. Today he wants to retire...tomorrow another rubbish excuse for failing man city squad. 1 Like

.really ?

He is not a good coach to me he's an average coach 2 Likes

ok...we don't give a Bleep here.

Yeyeness

The idiot of a coach should just shut the f up! 1 Like

This One that's always lucky to have Bunch of talented players and money at his disposal is always talking. ..



End of story; Pep is a Big Fraud!

Always looking for excuse.



Overhyped Coach...

Give me Diego Simione or Jurgen Klopp anyday!!

worst coach

Lol welcome to EPL Pep 1 Like

Who dem help 1 Like





The man was more concerned about the tendency of the English refs to give red cards to his team.



Who's writing all these nonsense anyway This is a fecking lie. I watched the post match interview. Pep did NOT say anything about Iheanacho at all.The man was more concerned about the tendency of the English refs to give red cards to his team.Who's writing all these nonsense anyway 3 Likes





"Special one" is far better!



I am so happy he fell for our "trap" by listening to we "haters" who told him to come to EPL to prove himself!



He (Guardiola) will go trophyless this season!



Btw...How I wish messi will also fall for our "trap" and come to england. Lemme see whether he will win all the trophies like he is doing at barcelona Over-hyped coach! If it was in barca or bayern, by now he would have won the league already! rubbish!"Special one" is far better!I am so happy he fell for our "trap" by listening to we "haters" who told him to come to EPL to prove himself!He (Guardiola) will go trophyless this season!Btw...How I wish messi will also fall for our "trap" and come to england. Lemme see whether he will win all the trophies like he is doing at barcelona

Nonsense talk, thank God city won if not iheanacho would have been the scapegoat.

Guardiola should prove himself here in England 1 Like

9ja can lie did he say he regreted starting iheanacho or keeping aguero on d bench.may God help us ooooo

aye

...Like say him mention Iheanacho...Mtcheeew.... GGMU doh See How Them Write the Topic...Like say him mention Iheanacho...Mtcheeew.... GGMU doh

Decapo:

He is not a good coach to me he's an average coach

Lol. Guy, which kind average coach carries 20 trophies including two champions league trophies within seven years? Lol. Guy, which kind average coach carries 20 trophies including two champions league trophies within seven years? 1 Like

Decapo:

He is not a good coach to me he's an average coach



When he has all the best players of the world in his team at Barcelona and they are diving to get the opponent reduced to ten players, he was acting like a Professor of football.



Now, let him do his magic make we see now?

Abi nor be the same football?



And to say you regret starting a player who has scored more goals fro your team from the bench this season, is very demoralising and should not come from a good Coach.

I hope the b@stard is not racist.







Lastpage! Lastpage!

EPL is the toughest league in the world.

Story....... .... .

....

@ Op...you mentioned he regretted leaving the pair on the bench. Why does the topic now single out Iheanacho?

Hmmmmmm!















No condom,No fuvck given!













Op can lie for AFRICA









Can u c me Okay...No condom,No fuvck given!Op can lie for AFRICACan u c me





http://bbc.in/2j0mHWV Watch Pep's post match interview here and tell me if he said anything about regretting starting Nacho: