₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,166 members, 3,289,844 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:47 AM

Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos (9647 Views)

Afrocandy Celebrates Her 45th Birthday With Hot Photos / Bibi Bright Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pantless And Braless Photos / Queen Serena Joseph Celebrates Birthday With Special Scholarship Offers To Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 9:14am
The slutry actress turned a year older today January 4th, and she released these lovely and classy photos on her social media page to mark her day.
Anita Joseph is best known for her role in Tears in My Heart (2006) and Open & Close (2011).

Happy Birthday Dearie!!!



http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/anita-joseph-puts-backside-on-display.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 9:15am

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Acekidc4(m): 9:18am
The first pinshure be like say Shiit dey worry hergrin

8 Likes

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Kingstel: 9:21am
She set wella. tongue
͵͵͵͵͵͵͵
See NEW & EXCLUSIVE stories you have NEVER read anywhere @ www.vineck.com wink
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by durentchigozie(m): 9:29am
This
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by jesusson22: 9:34am
She's a Carrier
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by mujybee(f): 10:19am
i just dey imagine how her face will looks like wen she wakes up one morning n her backside turns flat grin

1 Like

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by lifezone247(m): 10:41am
Those who don't give a fvck are coming for you.

1 Like

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by kelvyn7: 10:41am
"YOU THINK SAY THE WORLD DEY REVOLVE AROUND YOUR BUMBUM" #MREAZI

9 Likes

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by atirolu(m): 10:42am
Chai

This backside is sucider
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Haryoryhemie(f): 10:42am
jesusson22:
She's a Carrier



no be small carrier oh
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by hizaya61(m): 10:42am
brb
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by NAVYdogg: 10:43am
Sometimes i don't blame the IDGAF crew when i see stupid news like this making FP in a Wednesday morning.

pls the IDGAF crew where u guys @, biko come and comment on this olosho nyash.

3 Likes

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Catastrophe1: 10:43am
Who be this
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by femi4(m): 10:43am
Sex object

2 Likes

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by recievesense: 10:44am
grin
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by damiloladuke: 10:45am
YEEEEEE, MOGBE

IDI RE
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Bisjosh(f): 10:45am
She cant even smile?

I can see all her pics is abt her ass angry smh


But seriously i dunno why men cant pretend not to see a medium-large ass...when u walk pass they'll look or hail.

Thats really embarrassing embarassed
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by ayodejijoshua(m): 10:45am
yu actress with devil post please dnt dis-virgin my eyes oooooooo
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by GiaGunn(f): 10:46am
mujybee:
i just dey imagine how her face will looks like wen she wakes up one morning n her backside turns flat grin


Her selling point! shocked She would commit suicide grin
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by unclezuma: 10:46am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Kk4(m): 10:47am
you people should let pesin pricck to res. haba
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Mrsugurada: 10:48am
B
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by veekid(m): 10:48am
She's gat a bulky ass mehn

1 Like

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by barrybanbi: 10:48am
Oshiomole ... C weytin she carry

4 Likes

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by boffyson(m): 10:49am
I see grace, lord I seeeeeeee grace.wow heavenly endowed
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Ontarget: 10:50am
Pass
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Greedgod: 10:50am
If i use vaseline after viewing this pix i wil go to hell ! Who is banging this lexus gurl might go to heaven . GOD bless ur kids to avoid hell !

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Exponental(m): 10:51am
Why is she pushing her ass backward? with what she's got, I suspect padding sef!
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Shortyy(f): 10:52am
You won't see those who don't give a fvck when you need them
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by boffyson(m): 10:52am
jesusson22:
She's a Carrier
tru tuk,kudos to ha hubby
Re: Anita Joseph Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by daveP(m): 10:53am
Big Sewage disposal Unit


Nice concept by the photographer, he is a very good and skilled photographer

As for who is in the pix,.... I comment the starting eleven( not reserves) grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rihanna Caught In Lesbian Act With Another Girl At A Night Club (PHOTOS) / That Shape On Ghanaian Actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong... You Like? / Meet World's Most Oldest Stripper At 86 Years

Viewing this topic: Achievement, kisibo, kidap, seenter84, boboenny, evesdon4u, Tomasboy(m), walanter(m), Peeo(f), Kherry, ablatgraphicplus(m), killercute16(m), vincentjk(m), rossi5(f), dechriscool(m), ButterFrost212(f), 9jaAmerican, Jaystone(m), veave(f), Funkybabee(f), apinexcee(m), Praktikals(m), oluwatobi75, Xano(m), DavidEsq(m), Biospnx(m), yvonnelynx, lele007, erico2k2(m), PatEinstEin(m), oprime(m), Nick4life, Xaddy, emafa(m), permsec, eph12(m), madthinker, lilkhaleefa1(m), ekesoft(m), wisefizz(m) and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.