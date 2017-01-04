₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,165 members, 3,289,844 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest (3589 Views)
NSE LIVE! Investors Swoop On Equities As Turnover Rises By 247% / Naira Dips Against Dollar As Oil Price Rises To $48.05 / Manufacturers Contemplate Exit As Production Cost Rises By Over 50% (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Realdeals(m): 9:34am
FBNQuest, a unit of FBN Holdings Plc has released its latest headline reading of manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Nigeria as 60.0 in December 2016 from 48.8 in November, a 23 per cent increase.
The PMI which takes the temperature of the sector has developed into a core forward indicator in the economy.
FBNQuest said the only explanation for the surge in the headline reading was the seasonal boost to household demand.
“Since Nigeria is mired in recession, the extent of the seasonal demand boost this year has come as a surprise. ‘‘Once we strip out seasonal effects, the landscape for manufacturing is little changed. Substitution is beginning to have an impact, while the CBN and stated-owned investment vehicles are providing additional credit for the sector. The FGN’s expansionary fiscal stance is also supportive in the form of accelerated capital releases. We suspect, however, that manufacturing will be one of the last sectors to benefit because of the scarcity of forex, which we expect to continue in the year. In conclusion, it may well be that the reading in January erodes the gains of this report,”the report read in part.
In Q3 2016, GDP contracted at constant basic prices by -2.2% y/y, the worst out turn since 2011 in the new national accounts. The figure was dragged down by a sabotage-driven -22.0% y/y contraction in the oil economy.
The non-oil economy was flat y/y, while manufacturing shrank by -4.4% y/y in Q3, compared with -3.4% the previous quarter.
http://leadership.ng/business/566041/nigerias-manufacturing-pmi-index-rises-by-23-in-dec-2016-fbnquest
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by estyvino(m): 9:36am
In the first instance I thought it goodnews, but it turns out indifferent after reading!
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Atiku2019: 9:51am
In Q3 2016, GDP contracted at constant basic prices by -2.2% y/y, the worst out turn since 2011 in the new national accounts. The figure was dragged down by a sabotage-driven -22.0% y/y contraction in the oil economy.
Fingers crossed watching how things will unfold this year 2017.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Zi: 9:58am
Good caption for zombies
How much is a bottle of red oil in oyinbo?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by 50shot: 9:58am
so in other words the mean that buhari is incompetent...i must give a phork on these.
PLS BE VERY CAREFUL
Trump Is 70
Hillary Is 69
Obama Is 55
70+69+55 =194
Buhari 74
Johnathan 59
APC 3 Letters
PDP 3 Letters
Therefore 74+59+3+3=139
........................ This Does Not Mean Anything, I Just Wanted To Waste Your Time
I'm @Home... If You Like Come & Beat Me ...........
13 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by jazinogold(m): 10:00am
How will this affect a bottle of agbo?
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by 10kgod(m): 10:01am
Booked....
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by gurunlocker: 10:02am
Minus everywhere..... zombies will be confused
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by clevadani: 10:04am
I don't think this administration knows what to do with our economy.
it is really sad considering the fact that Buhari contested four times.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by SexyNairalander: 10:05am
booked
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by savcy(m): 10:05am
I didn't understand a thing.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Saintp(m): 10:05am
Plz we need whatever achievements to translate what the common man on the street can relate to. This shouldn't be a year of paper achievements, I take God beg una
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by tundafayaBuhari: 10:06am
Buhari is a fool. He has no clues and his followers are even worse because they are following him blindly. Godforsaken country
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by malakus(m): 10:07am
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by playtheblues(m): 10:08am
Lies from the pit of hell fabricated by APC.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by unclezuma: 10:14am
George Orwells' 1984
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Stalwert: 10:15am
tundafayaBuhari:
God has forsaken Nigeria's enemies and bless Nigeria with progress and peace.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by NOETHNICITY(m): 10:16am
How come? In Wailers voice!
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by abumeinben(m): 10:17am
NOETHNICITY:Try to digest the piece bro... Everything isn't politics.
PMI increased at the expense of GDP, means PPP of the Naira keeps dwindling. (Abi nor be so economics talk am? Stand to be corrected sha)
Local manufacturing is long overdue, but we still need foreign investment. Just imagine that $80b returned to the economy!
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by ichidodo(m): 10:18am
Somborri pls help us translate the post in English.... We are not understanding..
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by ItsMeAboki(m): 10:18am
estyvino:
On the face of it, yes; however, I am quite optimistic that the manufacturing sector will pick up because the problem of forex will be partly addressed by the new high import tariffs on luxury and locally available goods; while the said policy would simultaneously drive demand for such locally produced goods and therefore increase cashflow and profitability of the sector.
The rise in crude oil price (if sustained) may also abate ongoing forex scarcity, which would beneficial to all sectors - including manufacturing.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by banki(m): 10:22am
some people just comment....
they don't understand what the report is about......
just let me remind all of us, we may not all like the president or his party but we should constructively criticize an no wail at every opportunity if the economy is bad it affects us all rich or poor....
this PMI indicies are meant for investors and analystis and not for blind critics
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Cletus77(m): 10:45am
Even if Buhari don't know how to make Nigeria great, he should surround himself with intelligent and able people and the credit will be his
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Esseite: 10:53am
In as much these figures may be tales, its good so as to bring about confidence with investors ..
We never hear ill about the us government or russian govt..
Although it might bite us in the near future
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by lestat(m): 10:57am
unclezuma:
So Nigeria is a farm ?
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by unclezuma: 11:00am
lestat:
1984...Animal Farm is another story depicting Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by tundafayaBuhari: 11:19am
Stalwert:did you type progress? Dollar at the rate of #500, peace in the southern Kaduna, Borno state or Niger delta? my man Nig is going back
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by Rebuke: 11:27am
I wish I understood. I hope to wake up one day to read FG is already making a move to hurt the killing increase in food stuffs and other basic commodities that keep average Nigerian moving.
|Re: Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Index Rises By 23% In Dec 2016 – Fbnquest by bigerboy200: 11:37am
sweet
(0) (Reply)
Nigerian Used 2008 Honda Accord @ Give Away Price / Intercontinental Bank Plc, This Is A Fraud / How To Start A Frozen Chicken Business In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Varys, sinoceiling(f), Stalwert, halimatokunade, ahmedox(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 41