Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics (20696 Views)
|Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 1:40pm
An infamous terrorist/cult leader in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, "Jungle boy" and his gang were killed by soldiers this morning during a fierce shoot out. According to multiple reports online, the hoodlum and his gang had been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their end at the hands of military personnel.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/cult-leader-jungle-boy-and-his-gang.html
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by malele(m): 1:42pm
Hmmmmm nawah ooo
Able body men wasted
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by softmind24: 1:42pm
jungle boy meet jungle men
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by qualityGod(m): 1:43pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 1:45pm
good for them
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 1:46pm
everyday for the thief
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 1:46pm
good news
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by ramdris(m): 1:51pm
Oh!
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by superstar1(m): 1:53pm
kill them all.
I hope Wike is not sad.
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:00pm
I spit on their dead bodies!!
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by Rextayne: 2:00pm
I spit on their grave
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by Maghan37: 2:04pm
malele:Able body menace to society. A befitting end.
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by bentlywills(m): 2:04pm
Omoku again
Be like the area na den for cultists
BTW Happy new year in hell Jungle boys
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by idupaul: 2:08pm
What is an MRAP vehicle that was purchased and colored to fight in the north east doing in rivers state ..Good riddance to violent and blood thirsty men
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by biaframustcome: 2:11pm
what evidence does the soldiers have to say they are armed cultist?
What stops the soldiers from catching them alive and bringing them to court to be tried by a competent judge?
When have soldiers become law enforcement agent?
We should stop all this animal behaviour, this is the 21st century please
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:17pm
biaframustcome:
Go and question their action....
U need serious beating
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by lofty900(m): 2:17pm
Wasted spermatozoa bastard vagabonds. But wait o, is it the bullets that removed their pants
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by lofty900(m): 2:21pm
biaframustcome:stop being myopic abeg
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by Franchise21(m): 2:22pm
Nsogbu adiro!!!
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 2:22pm
people in the area are rejoicing over their deaths while u are here wailing on NL
biaframustcome:
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by biaframustcome: 2:23pm
ishowdotgmail:
you have been brain washed to believe this is the right way to do things unfortunately. why display the corpse?
the rest of the world (even some African countries) look at us and shake their head. Pity
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by unclezuma: 2:27pm
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by SexyNairalander: 2:28pm
booked
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by Ten12: 2:29pm
Jungle done mature for jungle boy
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by loadedvibes: 2:29pm
But why . Doesn't this count as jungle justice, don't they deserve a trial, are they not citizens with rights anymore ?
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by segebase(m): 2:29pm
wasted Cums
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by nairaman66(m): 2:29pm
Sad
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by thorpido(m): 2:29pm
Was it the bullets that ripped off their clothes?Why are they always in underwear?
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by ichommy(m): 2:29pm
Why trouser dey always Missing
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by Timblac: 2:30pm
they just met their waterloo....one day 4 d thief anoda 4 d owner....visit Timblac.blogspot.com for ur entertainment news and gosips,lifestyle, fashion and many more
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by mesoprogress(m): 2:31pm
He that lives by the sword shall die by sword. Violence doesn't pay
|Re: Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics by biaframustcome: 2:31pm
Please my leaders of tomorrow, this is a direct message to you.
This is not the right way to do this things. Government is their to protect the interest of all even the innocent and guilty. Nobody should take law into their own hands. Speaking to my grand dad, our forefathers used established processes to take care of this things in the 17th, 18th, 19th and early 20th century. Why do we have to degenerate to animal behaviour in the 21st century?
