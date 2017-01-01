Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics (20696 Views)

Source; An infamous terrorist/cult leader in Omoku, ONELGA, Rivers State, "Jungle boy" and his gang were killed by soldiers this morning during a fierce shoot out. According to multiple reports online, the hoodlum and his gang had been a thorn in the flesh for residents in the area before meeting their end at the hands of military personnel.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/cult-leader-jungle-boy-and-his-gang.html 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmmm nawah ooo

Able body men wasted 3 Likes

jungle boy meet jungle men 69 Likes 4 Shares

Hmmmm

good for them 7 Likes 1 Share

everyday for the thief 2 Likes

good news 3 Likes

Oh! 6 Likes

kill them all.



I hope Wike is not sad. 10 Likes 2 Shares

I spit on their dead bodies!! 5 Likes

I spit on their grave 2 Likes

malele:

Able body menace to society. A befitting end.





Be like the area na den for cultists



Omoku again
Be like the area na den for cultists
BTW Happy new year in hell Jungle boys

What is an MRAP vehicle that was purchased and colored to fight in the north east doing in rivers state ..Good riddance to violent and blood thirsty men 1 Like

what evidence does the soldiers have to say they are armed cultist?



What stops the soldiers from catching them alive and bringing them to court to be tried by a competent judge?



When have soldiers become law enforcement agent?



We should stop all this animal behaviour, this is the 21st century please 18 Likes 1 Share

biaframustcome:

what evidence does the soldiers have to say they are armed cultist?



What stops the soldiers from catching them alive and bringing them to court to be tried by a competent judge?



When has soldiers become law enforcement agent?



We should stop all this animal behaviour, this is the 21st century please

Go and question their action....



Go and question their action....
U need serious beating

Wasted spermatozoa bastard vagabonds. But wait o, is it the bullets that removed their pants 4 Likes 1 Share

biaframustcome:

what evidence does the soldiers have to say they are armed cultist?



What stops the soldiers from catching them alive and bringing them to court to be tried by a competent judge?



When have soldiers become law enforcement agent?



stop being myopic abeg

Nsogbu adiro!!!

biaframustcome:

what evidence does the soldiers have to say they are armed cultist?



What stops the soldiers from catching them alive and bringing them to court to be tried by a competent judge?



When have soldiers become law enforcement agent?



people in the area are rejoicing over their deaths while u are here wailing on NL

ishowdotgmail:





Go and question their action....



U need serious beating

you have been brain washed to believe this is the right way to do things unfortunately. why display the corpse?

the rest of the world (even some African countries) look at us and shake their head. Pity 10 Likes

booked

Jungle done mature for jungle boy

But why . Doesn't this count as jungle justice, don't they deserve a trial, are they not citizens with rights anymore ? 4 Likes

wasted Cums

Sad

Was it the bullets that ripped off their clothes?Why are they always in underwear? 7 Likes 1 Share

Why trouser dey always Missing 1 Like

He that lives by the sword shall die by sword. Violence doesn't pay