|Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 4:23pm On Jan 04
Selebobo, Mr Raw, Faze Dazzle As Mrs Accolade Nigeria Winner Is Crowned
The Maiden Edition of Mrs Accolade Nigeria event and awards was grandly staged in style at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels and Tower recently with high profile celebrities in attendance. The fully packed hall witnessed the crowning of the first and historical Mrs Accolade winner Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who was born on the 1st of October 1988 in Maiduguri, Borno State Nigeria.
Married to Pastor David Obiora Okoye with three lovely children, the young entrepreneur and astute business woman was indeed the cynosure of all eyes as she dazzled on stage impressively to the excitement of both the judges and the overwhelming audience. The event which had Mrs feoma Monye, Mrs kama Chiwe and a host of credibly notable personalities as judges rated her performance as eye -catching and commendably arresting.
The Accolade excellence award had several selected dignitaries and distinguished awardees like Dr. Mike Omotosho, Comr. Isaac Balama, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, Amb. Sheni Nampon, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Mr Linus Okorie, Mrs Sally William Chinebu, Dr. Princess Rabi Ibrahim, Amb. Utchay Odims, Engr. Markus Gundiri, Mrs Binta Pearl Ojoma, Rex Idaminabo, Ukeje Okechukwu ( Mr. Raw), Oku Udoka Chigozie (Selebobo), Fred Onwe, Doofan Abulamali, Hon. Jonathan Daniel, Hillary Emoh, twins Chidinma & Chidiebere Aneke, Alex Nwankwo (alexreports) and others were honoured for outstanding their performances in their individual fields of endearour.
Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who carted away with a brand new car and cash prize believes that women need to be more productively involved in contributing to sustainable development. With loads of academic qualification ranging from Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Advanced Diploma in Personnel Management, Master\\'s degree in History and currently a PhD student in Benue state University, the pretty lady is indeed a young intellectual giant whose height is yet to be determined.
The lucky winner is not greenhorned in the industry of beauty pageant as she formerly emerged Miss LAWSAN 2004, Benue State University, 1st Runner- up - Miss Benue 2006, Queen Nassarawa 2008, 1st Runner up Queen Nigeria 2008 and1st Runner up Nwa Ada Igbo 2012. The soft spoken ex- beauty queen was also crowned thehighly prestigious Oriflame Face of Nigeria in 2015 before finally emerging the star winner of Mrs Accolade Nigeria 2016. The mother of three has also won several awards including Iconic Queen Mother 2014, Woman on Fire 2015 etc. Mrs Okoye used her education, titles, businesses and privileges to Inspire and support people all over the world and in her community with her life long passion to 'REACH' out to the less privileged.... in her definition, R.E.A.C.H simply means Remember that Every Action Can Help.
The CEO and Project director Amb. Ginika Tor Williams congratulated the winners for their feat and promised to support them in whatever capacity to ensure they reign supreme. The award winning media practitioner also commended the partners and invited guests whose presence added colour to the event.
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:23pm On Jan 04
@alexreports
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:25pm On Jan 04
nice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 6:03pm
@alexreports
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 6:08pm
More
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 6:09pm
See
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 6:12pm
Nice
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 6:17pm
Continue
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 8:20pm
One of these days, I will get someone that will explain to me the essence of beauty pageants
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by Lukmann1: 8:21pm
What was now our business with that?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by goreto: 8:22pm
Ok seen
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by frodobee: 8:22pm
Who gives an eff? I dont.
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by blackboy2star(m): 8:23pm
Seen!! Next please...
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by truthspeaks: 8:23pm
I don't see how dis helps d economy otherwise i'd have give a fuccck
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by dejavubobo1(m): 8:27pm
Wahala... of no economic importance. Africans and celebrating mediocrity
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:27pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by prince9851(m): 8:27pm
d perfect thread to do dis
its just that all those boys have spoilt d fun
I used to get over 200 likes for posting dis pictures
smh
3 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 8:29pm
Iranu
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 8:29pm
To the mod that is hiding my post and leaving other peoples own... From the bottom of my heart, i dont give a flying fukck
6 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by boss1310(m): 8:29pm
nothing we no go hear for this country even miss Honda accord. what's the benefits of all these titles
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by R2des: 8:33pm
Faze still dey?
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by Jaywilzee(m): 8:34pm
the guys with ' I don't give q fook memes' have taken over...
|Re: Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins Mrs Accolade Nigeria, Maiden Edition (Photos) by dview001(m): 8:36pm
sorry..my fucks' balance is zero
1 Like 1 Share
