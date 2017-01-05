





My point.... Yes the kids tripped and fell...but I doubt they were under any serious treat of injury Having watched the video....The drawer seems very light and empty. ..I even suspect that apart from the fact that it's empty, it's made of very light cardboard...From my experience, a full grown adult will have to exert some strength to move, much more trip over a drawer of that size...how two toddlers manage to have enough weight between them to trip a drawer of that size is ...ermmm..not totally impossible if the drawer is all made of cardboard. ..but otherwise. ...If that drawer was made of the standard wood that drawers like that are made of, the saving twin would not have been in any condition to save himself, talk less of his twin bro, because when the drawer tripped over, it landed squarely on his legs, while the less fortunate twin would most certainly have had his neck snapped since his head was in one of the drawer compartments when it keeled over , since the fall would have made that compartment forcefully shut thus snapping his neck or gravely injuring him.... even if by some chance, the compartment doesn't shut during the tripping, the wooden front of the compartment is enough to inflict enough injury to the toddler...My point.... Yes the kids tripped and fell...but I doubt they were under any serious treat of injury 4 Likes