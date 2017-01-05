₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,838 members, 3,291,551 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) (9894 Views)
My Twin Brother's Pre-wedding Photos / Wife Quarrels With Husband, Dumps Six-month-old Baby On Waste / How My 10-year-old Demonic House Girl Was Having Sex With My 2-year-old Son (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by timidapsin(m): 5:07pm On Jan 04
This video which has been trending all over the Internet shows how a 2 year old boy miraculously rescued his twin brother from the brim of death
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9XcokH3Nfw
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by timidapsin(m): 5:07pm On Jan 04
Thank God the kid had the sense to rescue his brother, if it were to be an African kid
7 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by saxwizard(m): 5:17pm On Jan 04
seriously
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by sisisioge: 5:23pm On Jan 04
Omg! Awon edunjobi ejire come to mama darlings.
19 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by jegz25(m): 8:55am
omo see love...saw it on CNN yesterday
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by serikiYCU(m): 8:56am
Dats cool
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:56am
Smart kid
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by 3sexy: 8:56am
Awesome
But....
I haven't watched it
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by MilesLamar(m): 8:57am
Na wa No nanny to watch the kids?? that was close poor boy just dey cry sha
1 Like
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by fellis: 8:57am
Please how is cupboard falling on someone's waist the same thing as death?
3 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by AJ01(m): 8:57am
HEY brother
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by ajasbaba(m): 8:58am
thats wat twins are,
they can save them self till death.
anyway sha the parent were very careless.
where them dey like this.
nah God save am sha.if not the way that cupboard fall nah different story e for be.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by buygala(m): 8:58am
Having watched the video....
The drawer seems very light and empty. ..I even suspect that apart from the fact that it's empty, it's made of very light cardboard...
From my experience, a full grown adult will have to exert some strength to move, much more trip over a drawer of that size...how two toddlers manage to have enough weight between them to trip a drawer of that size is ...ermmm..not totally impossible if the drawer is all made of cardboard. ..but otherwise. ...
If that drawer was made of the standard wood that drawers like that are made of, the saving twin would not have been in any condition to save himself, talk less of his twin bro, because when the drawer tripped over, it landed squarely on his legs, while the less fortunate twin would most certainly have had his neck snapped since his head was in one of the drawer compartments when it keeled over , since the fall would have made that compartment forcefully shut thus snapping his neck or gravely injuring him.... even if by some chance, the compartment doesn't shut during the tripping, the wooden front of the compartment is enough to inflict enough injury to the toddler...
My point.... Yes the kids tripped and fell...but I doubt they were under any serious treat of injury
4 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by mayoor15(m): 8:58am
wow, smart kid, kids born recently are just so sharp and smart
1 Like
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by Idydarling(f): 8:58am
God gave the little baby strength to carry that heavy furniture, awesome!
4 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by jazinogold(m): 8:58am
Saw the video on CNN...This is how PDP will save the MASSES from recession com 2019
2 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by refiner(f): 8:58am
Awww...that's so sweet...
I wish I had the opportunity to save my sis before she was gone...
4 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by buharimustlive: 8:58am
A staged video...
1 Like
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by instinctg(m): 8:59am
wetin for happen if na ajegunle pikin ?
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by Vorpal: 8:59am
fellis:
We will need a medic's perspective on that.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by leokennedi(m): 8:59am
wisdom is strength...
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by Julietcutie(f): 8:59am
wow
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by okedoyinolabisi(f): 8:59am
close call
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by Harmvirus(f): 9:00am
Wow! God is great
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by adioolayi(m): 9:00am
God giveth all wisdom and instinct... God saves
1 Like
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by lepasharon(f): 9:00am
fellis:
He could have been asphyxiated from the weight.
2 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by femi4(m): 9:01am
sisisioge:let me know when you are ready
1 Like
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:01am
CNN also reported it, GOD bless that little dude
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by rawpadgin(m): 9:02am
that's awesome
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by KINGwax007(m): 9:02am
Doctored video
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by timidapsin(m): 9:03am
KINGwax007:
buharimustlive:you just carry your phone and write rubbish.. Goto YouTube click trending and watch the complete video of how it fell on him..
2 Likes
|Re: 2-Year-Old Baby Saves His Twin Brother From Death Miraculously (video) by recievesense: 9:03am
hmmm
What Will You Remember Your Mother For? / ADVICE! What Can I Do To Help My Husband Financially / If Your Husband Will Not Touch You:
Viewing this topic: efilefun(m), TeamSimple(m), segmond(m), obami007(m), boolee(m), lightheart(m), aomekeh(m), adeluk2000, Oziahete(m), etebefia, Adexvicky(f), LorDBolton, bufness(m), Anthos(m), cutiepie25(f), selflover(f), podosci(m), Koolmak(m), pweetymii, bouyantbetty(f), BlackBeatle, ideology(m), jessy1990(f), Elliot2(m), Hardheolar(m), waxingmoon, Handsome4real(m), lexxv(m), greenbackboogie(m), noblekel, lrdval and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18