₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,530 members, 3,293,482 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 (15889 Views)
RMD Undresses Live On Stage At Alibaba’s January 1st Concert / Duncan Mighty "Anoints" Ladies Bum On Stage At Calabar Carnival (Pics, Video) / Flavour At Glo-CAF Awards With His Scantly-Dressed Dancers (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by akelicious(m): 6:35am
This guy is really proud of igbo culture
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/01/flavour-brings-ijele-masquerade-on.html?m=1
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by LifeofAirforce1: 6:37am
Keep promoting Igbo culture Mr Flavour
You are the best.
79 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Rapmaestro(m): 6:41am
OK.... giving em our culture.. good
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Joephat(m): 6:46am
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Kingxway: 6:47am
Flavor wanted to add more flavor by going more Igbotic
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by ourkobo(m): 6:51am
Hmmmmmm
33 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by BlackDBagba: 6:52am
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:16am
Now, Thats a TRUE IGBO Man!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by dahunsy(m): 7:24am
Coughs***clears throat#.....lugubirious
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by samtee37(m): 7:29am
Pweetty
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by deb303(f): 7:37am
Igbo kwenu
11 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by unclezuma: 8:53am
15 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by mosho2good: 8:53am
masquerade for this new year oh God forbid bad things cos it to early if the year to be doing this.....
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Emmypongaim: 8:53am
5 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Truman155(m): 8:54am
noted
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by ask4double(m): 8:54am
ourkobo:Kids on nairaland, and you have to use the photo of a man of God for this stale rubbish of a joke ahnn?
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by ameezy(m): 8:54am
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Nickymezor(f): 8:54am
Nt bad @ all
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by jazinogold(m): 8:54am
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by czaratwork: 8:54am
I thought this guy started from a church?
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Kimjinkyu(f): 8:54am
I still don't have any F to give
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Xaddy: 8:54am
ourkobo:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I NO SAY DEM GO TIFF MY MEME
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Uzoigwe1(m): 8:54am
Proudly Igbo man!!
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by alankjiana: 8:55am
those IDGAF crew went to sixeuros.com
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by KingAfo(m): 8:55am
E try small
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by uyams: 8:55am
Who won african player of the year
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Holyfield1(m): 8:55am
U
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Tjohnnay: 8:55am
Nwanne
Igbo amaka
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by keypad1: 8:56am
Seun the atheist will love this.
Atheist dont believe in God but they believe in magic and charms.
What power lies behind all these?
Atheists are sets of dumb people. Its a pity
3 Likes
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by Seun4FastLoans(f): 8:56am
Good for him
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by sparta231(m): 8:56am
BlackDBagba:one day u will end up giving a Bleep
|Re: Flavour Brings Ijele Masquerade On Stage At Glo Caf Awards 2016 by kelvincute: 8:57am
D nigga wear shirt today oooo..
I guess no more shirtless body
#newyearresolution#
Goldie’s Costume To Be Sent To Unilag Creative Arts Department / Top 10 Hottest Girlfriends Of Popular Musicians In Nigeria / Stella Damasus At First Globally Igniting Africa Event In The US (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: BarrElChapo(m), donem, GoldenJAT(m), Freddydebuoy(m), ibodom, Otunbagbolahan, Fogman(m), PMBfirstson(m), sluvy4tune(m), Rakiticbarca, kokon(m), Gido2sun(m), Princecharming01(m), imdeymolee(m), Winnyluv(f), delemay2004yah, Lautechgossip(m), Allwility, Chommieblaq(f), Explorers(m), bolivnnaija, MacOG1Anon, protocol(m), oluwashola4me, nakwe(m), seuneniola(m), Donniefred(m), InLoveWithGod(m), Onuh22, chyzoo4u(m), nicetboy(m), vivianbelema(f), mauricerex and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18