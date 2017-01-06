₦airaland Forum

Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:57am

Little Olamide Kemi was kidnapped wednesday yesterday morning around Ipaja, Ayobo area of lagos by a man described as light skin.

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/little-girl-kidnapped-at-ipaja-ayobo.html

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by adadioranmah(f): 10:15am
Thank God. It ended in praise...
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by PriestlyLawyer: 10:15am
God can never forsake his own
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Stupedinluv(f): 10:15am
Wow
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Pray: 10:15am
Glory be to God....... 2017 Year of freedom and releases.

2 Likes

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by 9jakohai(m): 10:16am
Good news.

For the house

25 tips to keep children safe from abductors
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by fratermathy(m): 10:17am
Nice one. #StopViolenceAgainstChildren

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:17am
As you can see, the people that give a fvck are absent. Only one person is present. Guess that's lalasticlalaa grin

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by LifeofAirforce1: 10:17am
Good to know
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by highbee02: 10:18am
Thank God, hope no ransome was paid
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by bamangar: 10:18am
Those that gave a f... .

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by sandrahnaub(f): 10:18am
Thank God grin
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Itoro350(m): 10:20am
Glory be to God
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Femich18(m): 10:23am
adadioranmah:
Thank God. It ended in praise...
That is it
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by jazinogold(m): 10:24am
cheesy

That God, at least those that gave a Bleep can go that way grin

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by yatch360: 10:24am
Praises to God
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by creepsyme(f): 10:26am
MxtaMichealz:

Little Olamide Kemi was kidnapped wednesday yesterday morning around Ipaja, Ayobo area of lagos by a man described as light skin.

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2017/01/little-girl-kidnapped-at-ipaja-ayobo.html

no story on how she was found? Good news though.

1 Like

Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by sapientia(m): 10:26am
my new year good news...

how it happened is irrelevant to me... The thought that she is safe is ok for me...

However, for future purposes... it MIGHT be needed.
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Mrclement50: 10:29am
On what ransom
Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by oscarpet: 10:30am
Na bubu cousam....

(0) (Reply)

