|Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:57am
Little Olamide Kemi was kidnapped wednesday yesterday morning around Ipaja, Ayobo area of lagos by a man described as light skin.
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by adadioranmah(f): 10:15am
Thank God. It ended in praise...
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by PriestlyLawyer: 10:15am
God can never forsake his own
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Stupedinluv(f): 10:15am
Wow
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Pray: 10:15am
Glory be to God....... 2017 Year of freedom and releases.
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by 9jakohai(m): 10:16am
Good news.
For the house
25 tips to keep children safe from abductors
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by fratermathy(m): 10:17am
Nice one. #StopViolenceAgainstChildren
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by SeunWedsLinda(m): 10:17am
As you can see, the people that give a fvck are absent. Only one person is present. Guess that's lalasticlalaa
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by LifeofAirforce1: 10:17am
Good to know
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by highbee02: 10:18am
Thank God, hope no ransome was paid
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by bamangar: 10:18am
Those that gave a f... .
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by sandrahnaub(f): 10:18am
Thank God
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Itoro350(m): 10:20am
Glory be to God
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Femich18(m): 10:23am
adadioranmah:That is it
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by jazinogold(m): 10:24am
That God, at least those that gave a Bleep can go that way
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by yatch360: 10:24am
Praises to God
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by creepsyme(f): 10:26am
MxtaMichealz:no story on how she was found? Good news though.
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by sapientia(m): 10:26am
my new year good news...
how it happened is irrelevant to me... The thought that she is safe is ok for me...
However, for future purposes... it MIGHT be needed.
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by Mrclement50: 10:29am
On what ransom
|Re: Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released by oscarpet: 10:30am
Na bubu cousam....
