http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/fire-tragedy-averted-as-fully-loaded.html A fire disaster has just been averted in Iguruta in Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state by the quick intervention of the CTC Chairman Hon. Engr. Samuel Nwanosike (JP), in collaboration with the State fire fighting service. See photos below;

it would have been tragic

timely intervention..nice









All dos ppl go dey vex say dem no go fit pack oyel. All dos ppl go dey vex say dem no go fit pack oyel. 7 Likes

Hope no live was lost

Na so

E be like asif snow fell dere. Anyways nice of him. 1 Like

Na snow fall ni ?

I thought i was seeing snow, i guess dry powder extinguisher

Hmmm thank God o

Sad news, hope lives were not lost?



Hope they did not blame the past Administration for dis.

looks like snow

May Allah protect his fellow servants

It snows in rivers state

just one benson, and magic will happen

rivers has enof problems





Good combat strategy. Now do containment and recovery of that mess you made. Afterwards clean up. Don't forget to carry out a thorough investigation regarding what happened and that what lessons we can learn to avert such in future.. (For Nigeria? )





Also, the fire emergency response team is from Eni's NAOC fire fighting team. It is AGIP's fire fighting team. Not State or whatever. As a matte of fact, in River State it is usually the fire fighting team of oil companies that are called in such emergencies.

ChangeIsCostant:

What sought of journalism is this! Was it the chairman that put out the fire or the fire service. Give honour to whom honour is due. The fire service averted the impending situation and not an Honourable.





Imagine saying a chairman collaborated with the fire service....smh

Kudos to Rivers people for not endangering their lives by trying to scoop

ANIEXTY:

That's not snow But FOAM to help prevent oxygen from entering the base of the fuel. Its actually one of the methods of fighting OIL fire.

Mehn standing and watching someone's #4.2million naira flowing away

Thank you for coming to save lives.God bless u

Are they actually standing inside the fuel on the ground?? What theAre they actually standing inside the fuel on the ground??

RotrEmmanuel:

That's not snow But FOAM to help prevent oxygen from entering the base of the fuel. Its actually one of the methods of fighting OIL fire.

That is not correct Sir. It is mainly:



-to prevent/impede the formation of explosive/charged atmosphere. (You recall your upper and lower explosive limits for various flammable gases and your hazardous area classification and ATEX rules?)



-to ensure the suppression of vapors to stop them from finding an ignition source.



-to cool the spill surface area with the water content of the foam.



-to emulsify the spilled products i.e. for some special kinds of foams.



That is not correct Sir. It is mainly:
-to prevent/impede the formation of explosive/charged atmosphere. (You recall your upper and lower explosive limits for various flammable gases and your hazardous area classification and ATEX rules?)
-to ensure the suppression of vapors to stop them from finding an ignition source.
-to cool the spill surface area with the water content of the foam.
-to emulsify the spilled products i.e. for some special kinds of foams.







Meanwhile MMM peeps be like " 8 more days to Christmas"

