|Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 3:48pm
A fire disaster has just been averted in Iguruta in Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state by the quick intervention of the CTC Chairman Hon. Engr. Samuel Nwanosike (JP), in collaboration with the State fire fighting service. See photos below;
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 3:49pm
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 3:49pm
it would have been tragic
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by dainformant(m): 3:52pm
timely intervention..nice
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by yomi007k(m): 3:52pm
All dos ppl go dey vex say dem no go fit pack oyel.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Janetessy(f): 4:54pm
Hope no live was lost
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Mechette(m): 4:54pm
Na so
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Jibril659(m): 4:55pm
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Handsomecole(m): 4:55pm
E be like asif snow fell dere. Anyways nice of him.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by ANIEXTY(m): 4:55pm
Na snow fall ni ?
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by wokemzine: 4:56pm
I thought i was seeing snow, i guess dry powder extinguisher
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:57pm
Hmmm thank God o
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Royalfurnitures: 4:57pm
Sad news, hope lives were not lost?
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by kimacent(m): 4:58pm
Hope they did not blame the past Administration for dis.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by onyee25(f): 4:59pm
looks like snow
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Bashirjaja01(m): 4:59pm
May Allah protect his fellow servants
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by lilfreezy: 5:01pm
It snows in rivers state
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by eanestca(m): 5:02pm
just one benson, and magic will happen
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by prince9851(m): 5:05pm
rivers has enof problems
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by OmaniPadmeHum: 5:07pm
The Snowlike stuff is just Chemical Foam applied to blanket the spilled petroleum product.
It will reduce the risk of having an explosive atmosphere forming from the spill.
It will also discourage people from trying to scoop the Product.
Good combat strategy. Now do containment and recovery of that mess you made. Afterwards clean up. Don't forget to carry out a thorough investigation regarding what happened and that what lessons we can learn to avert such in future.. (For Nigeria? )
Also, the fire emergency response team is from Eni's NAOC fire fighting team. It is AGIP's fire fighting team. Not State or whatever. As a matte of fact, in River State it is usually the fire fighting team of oil companies that are called in such emergencies.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by 0b10010011: 5:08pm
ChangeIsCostant:
What sought of journalism is this! Was it the chairman that put out the fire or the fire service. Give honour to whom honour is due. The fire service averted the impending situation and not an Honourable.
Imagine saying a chairman collaborated with the fire service....smh
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Lemonade01(m): 5:11pm
Kudos to Rivers people for not endangering their lives by trying to scoop
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by RotrEmmanuel: 5:11pm
ANIEXTY:That's not snow But FOAM to help prevent oxygen from entering the base of the fuel. Its actually one of the methods of fighting OIL fire.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Armstrong34(m): 5:11pm
Mehn standing and watching someone's #4.2million naira flowing away
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Mayydayy(m): 5:15pm
Thank you for coming to save lives.God bless u
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by WillieJah: 5:16pm
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by Codedrock(m): 5:19pm
What the Are they actually standing inside the fuel on the ground??
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by OmaniPadmeHum: 5:23pm
RotrEmmanuel:
That is not correct Sir. It is mainly:
-to prevent/impede the formation of explosive/charged atmosphere. (You recall your upper and lower explosive limits for various flammable gases and your hazardous area classification and ATEX rules?)
-to ensure the suppression of vapors to stop them from finding an ignition source.
-to cool the spill surface area with the water content of the foam.
-to emulsify the spilled products i.e. for some special kinds of foams.
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by legundarybeans(m): 5:24pm
Good, they acted fast
Meanwhile MMM peeps be like " 8 more days to Christmas"
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by candidbabe(f): 5:29pm
Chai
|Re: Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Crashes In Rivers State. PICS by ENDTIMEgist(m): 5:29pm
Prophecizes are coming to pass
