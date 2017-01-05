₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by intruder15(m): 6:02pm
Fraudsters have been selling N- power forms under the Federal Government youth empowerment initiative and defrauding unsuspecting applicants in Adamawa State .
http://punchng.com/fraudsters-sell-n-power-forms-adamawa-applicants/
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ikombe: 8:10pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by veekid(m): 8:47pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Daslim180(m): 8:47pm
No f**k given........ Maybe those after me could give a Bleep tho!
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by bro4u: 8:47pm
those 'give a fvck niqqers' will come display their talents here now.
What we really need in this country is jobs, the govt were against all this Ponzi scheme but they fail to realise that is N-Power poo is also a Ponzi scheme on its own, with the number of youths depending on this scheme, i wont be suprise when they start protesting as a result of the govt inability to pay them just like the NIGER DELTANS.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by echobazz: 8:48pm
This is when recession leads to desperation.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by TheTega(m): 8:48pm
Nigeria And Fraud..
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by NaijaMutant(f): 8:48pm
What is N-power
A scheme that berates graduates
A scheme that undervalues graduates
A scheme that underpays graduates
A scheme that makes mockery of their education
Tufiakwa
1 Like
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by bamasite(m): 8:50pm
Despite the clear warning from N Power not to pay anyone!
Nigerians are too gullible
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ManirBK: 8:50pm
Scammers!
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Noblesoul123: 8:50pm
These applicants are already down.
Fraudsters still want to trample on them by fleecing them of the little change in their pockets.
I wonder how some people sleep at night.
Don't they have nightmares because of their evil acts?
|Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by kelexray(m): 8:50pm
but for the story above me only god can save
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Richiblinks(m): 8:50pm
Type I don't give a f*ck one more time
2 Likes
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ionsman: 8:51pm
Them know say dem be Northerners...
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by BCharles: 8:51pm
Who's that masquerade at the background
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by lanrema(m): 8:52pm
hmmm-
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ItzHoludex(m): 8:52pm
hhhmmm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Femich18(m): 8:52pm
Nigerians ehen
mcquin:Nah Benin own you see? Come to lag and see
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by mcquin(m): 8:52pm
Too bad. We are our own problem. When people complain about government, I ask them what they have done to improve the country. A little downpour in Benin and you see commercial vehicle owners increasing transport cost even though no increase in petrol price. Nigerians just lack patriotism.
4 Likes
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by prince9851(m): 8:53pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by slawomir: 8:54pm
am not surprised. when they say we are fantastically corrupt we begin to cry like a baby.
that was how they sent me a letter last year in Uniben telling me how I was owing Uniben seventy three thousand naira. when I got to bursary department to complain they immediately realize that I was not the type of person they can play a fast one on then they begin to apologise that it was a mistake.
Nigerians and criminality are like bread and butter
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by jeeqaa7(m): 8:55pm
ignorance is a diesease
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by emmyw(m): 8:55pm
huh
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Nuel25846(m): 8:55pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by YINKS89(m): 8:56pm
Hmmmm.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Thobiy(m): 9:01pm
Ah Ah, this is not good, result of being ignorant
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by amclimax(m): 9:06pm
How is too be blame here .... The scammer or the scammee ?.....
But to the sincere with you I don't give a flying Bleep about this
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by dschools: 9:06pm
Richiblinks:
I still don't, or do I?
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Good people, great nation indeed
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by dschools: 9:08pm
bro4u:
For now!
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by unclezuma: 9:11pm
