Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants (1958 Views)

N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / N-Power List Of Selected Applicants Is Out / N-Power Teacher Corps: FG Begins Recruitment Of 500k Unemployed Graduates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fraudsters have been selling N- power forms under the Federal Government youth empowerment initiative and defrauding unsuspecting applicants in Adamawa State .



Findings by Northern City News in Yola indicated that the fraud started after the government announced the commencement of payment to beneficiaries of the programme .



It was learnt that the fraudsters were selling fake N- power forms and demanding money from their victims, promising to make them beneficiaries of the scheme .



The Special Assistant to the Adamawa State Governor on FG Social Investment Programme , Usman Bodes , confirmed the development , but added that it was not peculiar to the state.



According to him, the sale of fake SIP forms by fraudsters cut across several states based on report reaching him, adding that the form could only be filled online .



He said, “The Federal Government decided that this time around, it is not going to be business as usual and this is why people have to apply online .



“But to our surprise , not only in Adamawa State , in fact in our forum when I was going through our correspondences , I also found out that so many states are having the same experience of some forms being printed and circulated in mosques and churches .



“Those behind the fraud , we learnt , are also soliciting for money to assist these unsuspecting victims and promising to make beneficiaries ."



Bodes called on the public to beware of the fraudsters , pointing out that the portal for registration for the N- power programme was currently closed . He said it would soon be re - opened to allow for additional applications .

source



http://punchng.com/fraudsters-sell-n-power-forms-adamawa-applicants/ source







Nigerians needs to know whats happening



Modified



The guy below me is either naturally insane or recently designed to be stupid. My opinion tho lalasticlala oya come and move this to the promise landNigerians needs to know whats happeningModifiedThe guy below me is either naturally insane or recently designed to be stupid. My opinion tho 1 Like

No f**k given........ Maybe those after me could give a Bleep tho!

those 'give a fvck niqqers' will come display their talents here now.





What we really need in this country is jobs, the govt were against all this Ponzi scheme but they fail to realise that is N-Power poo is also a Ponzi scheme on its own, with the number of youths depending on this scheme, i wont be suprise when they start protesting as a result of the govt inability to pay them just like the NIGER DELTANS.

This is when recession leads to desperation.

Nigeria And Fraud..





A scheme that berates graduates



A scheme that undervalues graduates



A scheme that underpays graduates



A scheme that makes mockery of their education



Tufiakwa What is N-powerA scheme that berates graduatesA scheme that undervalues graduatesA scheme that underpays graduatesA scheme that makes mockery of their educationTufiakwa 1 Like

Despite the clear warning from N Power not to pay anyone!

Nigerians are too gullible















YOUR BRAIN WILL THANK YOU FOR THIS EXCERCISE!

DO IT NOW!

http://puzzlesplanet.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/free-new-year-brain-training-puzzle.html

Scammers!

These applicants are already down.



Fraudsters still want to trample on them by fleecing them of the little change in their pockets.



I wonder how some people sleep at night.



Don't they have nightmares because of their evil acts?

For ur architectural building and structural design pls call 08063444322

but for the story above me only god can save

Type I don't give a f*ck one more time 2 Likes

Them know say dem be Northerners...

Who's that masquerade at the background

hmmm-

hhhmmm

mcquin:

Too bad. We are our own problem. When people complain about government, I ask them what they have done to improve the country. A little downpour in Benin and you see commercial vehicle owners increasing transport cost even though no increase in petrol price. Nigerians just lack patriotism. Nah Benin own you see? Come to lag and see Nigerians ehenNah Benin own you see? Come to lag and see

Too bad. We are our own problem. When people complain about government, I ask them what they have done to improve the country. A little downpour in Benin and you see commercial vehicle owners increasing transport cost even though no increase in petrol price. Nigerians just lack patriotism. 4 Likes

am not surprised. when they say we are fantastically corrupt we begin to cry like a baby.

that was how they sent me a letter last year in Uniben telling me how I was owing Uniben seventy three thousand naira. when I got to bursary department to complain they immediately realize that I was not the type of person they can play a fast one on then they begin to apologise that it was a mistake.

Nigerians and criminality are like bread and butter

ignorance is a diesease

huh

cheap and fairly used Bleep for sale....contact me for more info

Hmmmm.

Ah Ah, this is not good, result of being ignorant

How is too be blame here .... The scammer or the scammee ?.....

But to the sincere with you I don't give a flying Bleep about this

Richiblinks:

Type I don't give a f*ck one more time

I still don't, or do I? I still don't, or do I?

Good people, great nation indeed