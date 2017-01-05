₦airaland Forum

Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by intruder15(m): 6:02pm
Fraudsters have been selling N- power forms under the Federal Government youth empowerment initiative and defrauding unsuspecting applicants in Adamawa State .

Findings by Northern City News in Yola indicated that the fraud started after the government announced the commencement of payment to beneficiaries of the programme .

It was learnt that the fraudsters were selling fake N- power forms and demanding money from their victims, promising to make them beneficiaries of the scheme .

The Special Assistant to the Adamawa State Governor on FG Social Investment Programme , Usman Bodes , confirmed the development , but added that it was not peculiar to the state.

According to him, the sale of fake SIP forms by fraudsters cut across several states based on report reaching him, adding that the form could only be filled online .

He said, “The Federal Government decided that this time around, it is not going to be business as usual and this is why people have to apply online .

“But to our surprise , not only in Adamawa State , in fact in our forum when I was going through our correspondences , I also found out that so many states are having the same experience of some forms being printed and circulated in mosques and churches .

“Those behind the fraud , we learnt , are also soliciting for money to assist these unsuspecting victims and promising to make beneficiaries ."

Bodes called on the public to beware of the fraudsters , pointing out that the portal for registration for the N- power programme was currently closed . He said it would soon be re - opened to allow for additional applications .

source

http://punchng.com/fraudsters-sell-n-power-forms-adamawa-applicants/

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ikombe: 8:10pm
lalasticlala oya come and move this to the promise land angry


Nigerians needs to know whats happening undecided

Modified

The guy below me is either naturally insane or recently designed to be stupid. My opinion tho undecided

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by veekid(m): 8:47pm

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Daslim180(m): 8:47pm
No f**k given........ Maybe those after me could give a Bleep tho!
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by bro4u: 8:47pm
those 'give a fvck niqqers' will come display their talents here now.


What we really need in this country is jobs, the govt were against all this Ponzi scheme but they fail to realise that is N-Power poo is also a Ponzi scheme on its own, with the number of youths depending on this scheme, i wont be suprise when they start protesting as a result of the govt inability to pay them just like the NIGER DELTANS.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by echobazz: 8:48pm
This is when recession leads to desperation.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by TheTega(m): 8:48pm
Nigeria And Fraud..
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by NaijaMutant(f): 8:48pm
What is N-power

A scheme that berates graduates

A scheme that undervalues graduates

A scheme that underpays graduates

A scheme that makes mockery of their education

Tufiakwa

1 Like

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by bamasite(m): 8:50pm
Despite the clear warning from N Power not to pay anyone!
Nigerians are too gullible







Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ManirBK: 8:50pm
Scammers!
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Noblesoul123: 8:50pm
These applicants are already down.

Fraudsters still want to trample on them by fleecing them of the little change in their pockets.

I wonder how some people sleep at night.

Don't they have nightmares because of their evil acts?

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by kelexray(m): 8:50pm
but for the story above me only god can save
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Richiblinks(m): 8:50pm
Type I don't give a f*ck one more time angry

2 Likes

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ionsman: 8:51pm
Them know say dem be Northerners...
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by BCharles: 8:51pm
Who's that masquerade at the background
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by lanrema(m): 8:52pm
hmmm-
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by ItzHoludex(m): 8:52pm
hhhmmm

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Femich18(m): 8:52pm
Nigerians ehen
mcquin:
Too bad. We are our own problem. When people complain about government, I ask them what they have done to improve the country. A little downpour in Benin and you see commercial vehicle owners increasing transport cost even though no increase in petrol price. Nigerians just lack patriotism.
Nah Benin own you see? Come to lag and see
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by mcquin(m): 8:52pm
Too bad. We are our own problem. When people complain about government, I ask them what they have done to improve the country. A little downpour in Benin and you see commercial vehicle owners increasing transport cost even though no increase in petrol price. Nigerians just lack patriotism.

4 Likes

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by prince9851(m): 8:53pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by slawomir: 8:54pm
am not surprised. when they say we are fantastically corrupt we begin to cry like a baby.
that was how they sent me a letter last year in Uniben telling me how I was owing Uniben seventy three thousand naira. when I got to bursary department to complain they immediately realize that I was not the type of person they can play a fast one on then they begin to apologise that it was a mistake.
Nigerians and criminality are like bread and butter
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by jeeqaa7(m): 8:55pm
ignorance is a diesease
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by emmyw(m): 8:55pm
huh

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Nuel25846(m): 8:55pm
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by YINKS89(m): 8:56pm
Hmmmm.
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by Thobiy(m): 9:01pm
Ah Ah, this is not good, result of being ignorant
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by amclimax(m): 9:06pm
How is too be blame here .... The scammer or the scammee ?.....
But to the sincere with you I don't give a flying Bleep about this
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by dschools: 9:06pm
Richiblinks:
Type I don't give a f*ck one more time angry

I still don't, or do I?

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by emeijeh(m): 9:07pm
Good people, great nation indeed
Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by dschools: 9:08pm
bro4u:
those 'give a fvck niqqers' will come display their talents here now.


What we really need in this country is jobs, the govt were against all this Ponzi scheme but they fail to realise that is N-Power poo is also a Ponzi scheme on its own, with the number of youths depending on this scheme, i wont be suprise when they start protesting as a result of the govt inability to pay them just like the NIGER DELTANS.

For now!

Re: Fraudsters Sell N-power Forms To Adamawa Applicants by unclezuma: 9:11pm
grin grin grin grin

