|Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Whizpeter(m): 7:32pm On Jan 06
The number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks have further reduced to 92,446,687 in November, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.
The telecommunications industry umpire made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for November, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.
The data indicated that internet users on both Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) and Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) networks reduced by 759,683 in November.
It showed that of the 92.4 million internet users in November, 92,416,378 were on GSM networks, while 30,309 users were on CDMA networks.
Also, the GSM service providers lost 759,683 internet customers after recording 92,416,378 users in November, as against 93,176,061 it recorded in October.
The CDMA operators had retained 30,309 internet subscribers in November as recorded in October 2016.
The data revealed that MTN had 32,017,779 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in the month under review.
It said that MTN recorded a decrease of 447,000 internet subscribers in November, after recording 32,464,779 in October.
According to the data, Globacom has 27,122,892 customers surfing the net on its network in November, revealing a decrease of 62,660 users, from the 27,185,552 that surfed the internet on the network in October.
Airtel had 19,143,700 internet users in November, adding 311,462 customers to its October record of 18,832,238.
The data also showed that Etisalat had 14,132,007 customers who browsed the internet in November, revealing a decrease of 561,485 users against the 14,693,492 users recorded in October.
The NCC data revealed that the CDMA operators, Multi-Links and Visafone, had a joint total of 30,309 internet users on their networks in November, maintaining the same record of October.
According to the data, Visafone has 30,305 customers surfing the internet in November, while Multi-Links has just four internet users.
The decrease in the use of the internet in November showed that service providers had a great job of ensuring that more Nigerians embrace data, as the next revolution.
SOURCE: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/internet-users-decline-94-4m-november-ncc/
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by iPrevail(m): 7:58pm On Jan 06
I'm sorry, what were they expecting? A hike in data price and increased subscribers? Not one agency in this country seems to be sensible. Where's the hope gonna come from?
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by nurey(m): 8:05pm On Jan 06
Yoruba: Eleyi gidigan
Hausa: Kai NCC bah popoluwa
Igbo: odikwa bad for business
English: This is expected considering the dullard at helms of affair
French: bienvenue à la négativité
Other languages coming soon
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Whizpeter(m): 8:11pm On Jan 06
nurey:Pidgin: E don red for them!
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by talktonase(m): 8:15pm On Jan 06
What were you expecting? With your planned increase in data charges and the current recession.NCC make Una mind Una sef oh >
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Dandsome: 9:26pm On Jan 06
There was no enough money to buy data na why wound they reduce?
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by shammah1(m): 9:34pm On Jan 06
Thanks to Buhari
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Jibril659(m): 9:36pm On Jan 06
glo snail
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by don4real18(m): 9:36pm On Jan 06
They don't need a poll to know that subscribers will reduce... This is simple economics
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by koolcat: 9:36pm On Jan 06
4uck givers left few minutes ago
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by davodyguy: 9:37pm On Jan 06
From a population of 170m
Despite the decline, we still try no be small.
92,446,687/170,000,000= 54%
The sad part is that this number includes
Sadists
Retards
Fraudsters
Low life
Sick Nairaland fucksss association
Reasonable people
Drug baron
Etc
Lol
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Firefire(m): 9:37pm On Jan 06
CHANGE
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by gurunlocker: 9:38pm On Jan 06
Una never see anything, Shebi una dey plan to increase data price, e go remain me and just 15 million people.
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by bartho77(m): 9:38pm On Jan 06
So........
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Thobiy(m): 9:38pm On Jan 06
it has happen
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by profmsboi(m): 9:39pm On Jan 06
E no affect Nairaland
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by bartho77(m): 9:39pm On Jan 06
So.........?
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by cocoberry: 9:39pm On Jan 06
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by daneni1: 9:40pm On Jan 06
Wen everything is increasing exponentially in Nigeria, why won't people go for what more preferable to them according to their scale of preference.
pure water increase
kerosene too no dey carry last
So the common man need feed his stomach b4 buying data on his phone.
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by NaijaMutant(f): 9:40pm On Jan 06
Ok
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Millz404(m): 9:40pm On Jan 06
I'm outta fuccks
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by redcliff: 9:40pm On Jan 06
iPrevail:
Give a furck..
Fixed.
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by gen2briz(m): 9:40pm On Jan 06
Recession things.
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Dildo(m): 9:41pm On Jan 06
They give 20mb instead of 2gb as advertise for #1k.
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by byrron(m): 9:42pm On Jan 06
nurey:
Chinese: buhari是一个傻瓜
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by eluquenson(m): 9:42pm On Jan 06
Cost of living has increased drastically, hence the reduction in usage
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by davodyguy: 9:43pm On Jan 06
Whizpeter:
I'm glad that NCC keeps records of online activities. We are getting there
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by R2des: 9:43pm On Jan 06
No money for sub that's why
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Dildo(m): 9:43pm On Jan 06
|Re: Internet Users Declined To 92.4m In November – NCC by Pavarottii(m): 9:44pm On Jan 06
Same goes for why no queue at filling stations.
There is suffering and hunger in d land. So wat is paramount now is food to put on ur table of u and ur housefold other than Internet and Fuel.
