|Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by sar33: 7:43pm On Jan 06
Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke has started the new year in a wonderful not as she buys herself a brand new car as New Year gift.She also revealed the face of the cute man in her life.
Congrats to her
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/actress-daniella-okeke-buys-herself.html?m=1
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by sar33: 7:43pm On Jan 06
1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by WatchinginHD(m): 7:50pm On Jan 06
Nice
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 7:54pm On Jan 06
The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisness
More fruitful than mmm
Ladies you have a gold mine In between your thighs.maximize it so that it can give you the full benefits
Dedicating it to one man is wasting your potentials
Commercialize it for the good life.
Like the yorubas say eni to mo way lomowe
Good girl NO dey pay again
Last last you go end up with a regular man
Look at her male colleagues that started with her.them Don buy 504 talkless of jeep
33 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Kobicove(m): 7:57pm On Jan 06
This lady must have a 'side' business apart from acting
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by januzajj: 8:02pm On Jan 06
Op..she no buy am na..na gift na...you no see where she thank her
mrwonlasewonie:wicked
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by mazimee(m): 8:06pm On Jan 06
MAGA DON PAY OO
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by rokiatu(f): 8:08pm On Jan 06
mrwonlasewonie:Na today you know that?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 8:11pm On Jan 06
rokiatu:and the book why men love beeches
All those women forming dedicated wives na them dey carry last
If them no snatch their husband one cunnyman will swindle their v@gyna
Those ones forming Good girls na them dey run from one director to the other still begging for movie roles for 15,000 the ones wey know where their mates dey make am dey make money
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:14pm On Jan 06
her life
23 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by rokiatu(f): 8:22pm On Jan 06
mrwonlasewonie:But at the end good always wins.
9 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by mrwonlasewonie: 8:39pm On Jan 06
rokiatu:indeed
With the influx of husband and wife searchers
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by yomibelle(f): 9:44pm On Jan 06
i dont give a.....
lemme not say it
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by redcliff: 9:44pm On Jan 06
She gave her bf a furck...hence the range..
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 9:44pm On Jan 06
Liability in a celebrity.
Anyway...
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by ireneony(f): 9:45pm On Jan 06
More oil to her head.
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by rozayx5(m): 9:45pm On Jan 06
he rode the guy to death i guess
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by KoladeKoded(m): 9:46pm On Jan 06
mrwonlasewonie:
that's damaging!
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by bidexolumanish(m): 9:47pm On Jan 06
I can only giv a fvck to dis guys ,they deserve it
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by yomi007k(m): 9:48pm On Jan 06
rokiatu:
No ma, 'The good die young'
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by mrmrmister: 9:48pm On Jan 06
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by 5starmilitant: 9:48pm On Jan 06
mrwonlasewonie:
Na your poosy?
3 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Judolisco(m): 9:48pm On Jan 06
K
2 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Thobiy(m): 9:48pm On Jan 06
cute bae, money good, the power of money
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by unclezuma: 9:49pm On Jan 06
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by qualityGod(m): 9:49pm On Jan 06
NO FUCCK WAS AVAILABLE TO GIVE
WHO GAT A Bleep SLOT?
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by Chrisrare: 9:49pm On Jan 06
Rubbish
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by justscorchone(m): 9:49pm On Jan 06
Kobicove:
No kidding sherlock
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) by 0b10010011: 9:50pm On Jan 06
The return of MMM
8 days left!
1 Like
