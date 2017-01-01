Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Buys Range Rover. Unveils Her Boyfriend (photos) (20560 Views)

Sophia Williams Unveils Her New Lover At Her Movie Premiere / Hakeem Kumar, Kemi Olunloyo's Fiancé And Boyfriend (Photos) / Vera Sidika And Her Rich Nigerian Boyfriend (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Congrats to her





Source: Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke has started the new year in a wonderful not as she buys herself a brand new car as New Year gift.She also revealed the face of the cute man in her life.Congrats to herSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/actress-daniella-okeke-buys-herself.html?m=1

Nice 71 Likes 4 Shares





More fruitful than mmm



Ladies you have a gold mine In between your thighs.maximize it so that it can give you the full benefits



Dedicating it to one man is wasting your potentials



Commercialize it for the good life.



Like the yorubas say eni to mo way lomowe



Good girl NO dey pay again

Last last you go end up with a regular man



Look at her male colleagues that started with her.them Don buy 504 talkless of jeep The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisnessMore fruitful than mmmLadies you have a gold mine In between your thighs.maximize it so that it can give you the full benefitsDedicating it to one man is wasting your potentialsCommercialize it for the good life.Like the yorubas say eni to mo way lomoweGood girl NO dey pay againLast last you go end up with a regular manLook at her male colleagues that started with her.them Don buy 504 talkless of jeep 33 Likes 8 Shares

This lady must have a 'side' business apart from acting

maga bae for the gift

mrwonlasewonie:

The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisness



More fruitful than mmm



Ladies you have a gold mine In between your thighs.maximize it so that it can give you the full benefits



Dedicating it to one man is wasting your potentials



Commercialize it for the good life.



Like the yorubas say eni to mo way lomowe



Good girl NO dey pay again

Last last you go end up with a regular man



Look at her male colleagues that started with her.them Don buy 504 talkless of jeep wicked Op..she no buy am na..na gift na...you no see where she thank herbae for the giftwicked 20 Likes 2 Shares

MAGA DON PAY OO

mrwonlasewonie:

The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisness



More fruitful than mmm



Na today you know that? Na today you know that? 9 Likes 1 Share

rokiatu:

Na today you know that? and the book why men love beeches



All those women forming dedicated wives na them dey carry last



If them no snatch their husband one cunnyman will swindle their v@gyna



Those ones forming Good girls na them dey run from one director to the other still begging for movie roles for 15,000 the ones wey know where their mates dey make am dey make money and the book why men love beechesAll those women forming dedicated wives na them dey carry lastIf them no snatch their husband one cunnyman will swindle their v@gynaThose ones forming Good girls na them dey run from one director to the other still begging for movie roles for 15,000 the ones wey know where their mates dey make am dey make money 1 Like

her life 23 Likes

mrwonlasewonie:

and the book why men love beeches



All those women forming dedicated wives na them dey carry last



If them no snatch their husband one cunnyman will swindle their v@gyna



Those ones forming Good girls na them dey run from one director to the other still begging for movie roles for 15,000 the ones wey know where their mates dey make am dey make money But at the end good always wins. But at the end good always wins. 9 Likes

rokiatu:

But at the end good always wins. indeed



With the influx of husband and wife searchers indeedWith the influx of husband and wife searchers

i dont give a.....

lemme not say it

She gave her bf a furck...hence the range..

Liability in a celebrity.





Anyway... 3 Likes

More oil to her head.

he rode the guy to death i guess

mrwonlasewonie:

The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisness



More fruitful than mmm



Ladies you have a gold mine In between your thighs.maximize it so that it can give you the full benefits



Dedicating it to one man is wasting your potentials



Commercialize it for the good life.



Like the yorubas say eni to mo way lomowe



Good girl NO dey pay again

Last last you go end up with a regular man



Look at her male colleagues that started with her.them Don buy 504 talkless of jeep

that's damaging! that's damaging!

I can only giv a fvck to dis guys ,they deserve it 1 Like

rokiatu:

But at the end good always wins.











No ma, 'The good die young' No ma, 'The good die young'

mrwonlasewonie:

The poosy buisness is a big profitable and booming buisness



More fruitful than mmm

Na your poosy? 3 Likes

K 2 Likes

cute bae, money good, the power of money

NO FUCCK WAS AVAILABLE TO GIVE











WHO GAT A Bleep SLOT?

Rubbish

Kobicove:

This lady must have a 'side' business apart from acting



No kidding sherlock No kidding sherlock 1 Like